Billie Eilish – Wildflower: audio, testo e traduzione

billie eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

 Wildflower di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Testo Wildflower Billie Eilish

Things fall apart
And time breaks your heart
I wasn’t there but I know
She was your girl
You showed her the world
You fell out of love and you both let go

She was cryin’ in my shoulder
All I could do was hold her
Only made us closer

Until she lied
And I know that you love me
You don’t need to remind me
I should put it all behind me
Shouldn’t I?

But I see her in the back of my mind
All the time
Like a fever
Like I’m burnin’ alive by her side
Did I cross the line? Mm
Mm

Well, good things don’t last (Good things don’t last)
And life moves so fast (Life moves so fast)
I’d never ask who was better
‘Cause she couldn’t be
More different from me
Happy and free in leather

And I know that you love me (You love me)
You don’t need to remind me (Remind me)
Put it all behind me
But, baby

I see her in the back of my mind (Back of my mind)
All the time (All the time)
Feels like a fever (Like a fever)
Like I’m burnin’ alive (Burnin’ alive) by her side
Did I cross the line? (Cross the line), oh

You say no one knows you so well
But every time you touch me, I just wonder I should feel
Valentines Day cryin’ in the hotel
I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself

And I wonder
Do you see her in the back of your mind?
In my eyes
You say no one knows you so well
But every time you touch me, I just wonder I should feel
Valentines Day cryin’ in the hotel
I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself

Traduzione 

Le cose andarono in pezzi
E il tempo ti spezza il cuore
Non c’ero ma lo so
Era la tua ragazza
Le hai mostrato il mondo
Vi siete innamorati ed entrambi vi siete lasciati andare

Stava piangendo sulla mia spalla
Tutto quello che potevo fare era tenerla
Ci ha solo avvicinato

Finché non ha mentito
E so che mi ami
Non c’è bisogno che me lo ricordi
Dovrei lasciarmi tutto alle spalle
Non dovrei?

Ma la vedo nel profondo della mia mente
Tutto il tempo
Come una febbre
Come se stessi bruciando vivo al suo fianco
Ho oltrepassato il limite? Hmm
Hmm

Beh, le cose belle non durano (le cose belle non durano)
E la vita si muove così velocemente (La vita si muove così velocemente)
Non mi chiederei mai chi fosse il migliore
Perché non potrebbe esserlo
Più diverso da me
Felice e libera in pelle

E so che mi ami (mi ami)
Non è necessario che me lo ricordi (Ricordami)
Mettimi tutto alle spalle
Ma tesoro

La vedo nel retro della mia mente (nel retro della mia mente)
Tutto il tempo (Tutto il tempo)
Sembra una febbre (Come una febbre)
Come se stessi bruciando viva (bruciando viva) al suo fianco
Ho oltrepassato il limite? (Attraversare la linea), oh

Dici che nessuno ti conosce così bene
Ma ogni volta che mi tocchi, mi chiedo solo cosa dovrei sentire
San Valentino piangendo in albergo
So che non volevi farmi del male, quindi l’ho tenuto per me

E mi chiedo
La vedi nel profondo della tua mente?
Nei miei occhi
Dici che nessuno ti conosce così bene
Ma ogni volta che mi tocchi, mi chiedo solo cosa dovrei sentire
San Valentino piangendo in albergo
So che non volevi farmi del male, quindi l’ho tenuto per me

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

