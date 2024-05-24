Billie Eilish – Wildflower: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Maggio 2024 Wildflower di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie: Testo Wildflower Billie Eilish Things fall apart And time breaks your heart I wasn’t there but I know She was your girl You showed her the world You fell out of love and you both let go She was cryin’ in my shoulder All I could do was hold her Only made us closer Until she lied And I know that you love me You don’t need to remind me I should put it all behind me Shouldn’t I? But I see her in the back of my mind All the time Like a fever Like I’m burnin’ alive by her side Did I cross the line? Mm Mm Well, good things don’t last (Good things don’t last) And life moves so fast (Life moves so fast) I’d never ask who was better ‘Cause she couldn’t be More different from me Happy and free in leather And I know that you love me (You love me) You don’t need to remind me (Remind me) Put it all behind me But, baby I see her in the back of my mind (Back of my mind) All the time (All the time) Feels like a fever (Like a fever) Like I’m burnin’ alive (Burnin’ alive) by her side Did I cross the line? (Cross the line), oh You say no one knows you so well But every time you touch me, I just wonder I should feel Valentines Day cryin’ in the hotel I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself And I wonder Do you see her in the back of your mind? In my eyes You say no one knows you so well But every time you touch me, I just wonder I should feel Valentines Day cryin’ in the hotel I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself Traduzione Le cose andarono in pezzi E il tempo ti spezza il cuore Non c’ero ma lo so Era la tua ragazza Le hai mostrato il mondo Vi siete innamorati ed entrambi vi siete lasciati andare Stava piangendo sulla mia spalla Tutto quello che potevo fare era tenerla Ci ha solo avvicinato Finché non ha mentito E so che mi ami Non c’è bisogno che me lo ricordi Dovrei lasciarmi tutto alle spalle Non dovrei? Ma la vedo nel profondo della mia mente Tutto il tempo Come una febbre Come se stessi bruciando vivo al suo fianco Ho oltrepassato il limite? Hmm Hmm Beh, le cose belle non durano (le cose belle non durano) E la vita si muove così velocemente (La vita si muove così velocemente) Non mi chiederei mai chi fosse il migliore Perché non potrebbe esserlo Più diverso da me Felice e libera in pelle E so che mi ami (mi ami) Non è necessario che me lo ricordi (Ricordami) Mettimi tutto alle spalle Ma tesoro La vedo nel retro della mia mente (nel retro della mia mente) Tutto il tempo (Tutto il tempo) Sembra una febbre (Come una febbre) Come se stessi bruciando viva (bruciando viva) al suo fianco Ho oltrepassato il limite? (Attraversare la linea), oh Dici che nessuno ti conosce così bene Ma ogni volta che mi tocchi, mi chiedo solo cosa dovrei sentire San Valentino piangendo in albergo So che non volevi farmi del male, quindi l’ho tenuto per me E mi chiedo La vedi nel profondo della tua mente? Nei miei occhi Dici che nessuno ti conosce così bene Ma ogni volta che mi tocchi, mi chiedo solo cosa dovrei sentire San Valentino piangendo in albergo So che non volevi farmi del male, quindi l’ho tenuto per me Cosa ne pensate di Wildflower di Billie Eilish?