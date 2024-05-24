Billie Eilish – Wildflower: audio, testo e traduzione

Wildflower di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie:

Testo Wildflower Billie Eilish

Things fall apart

And time breaks your heart

I wasn’t there but I know

She was your girl

You showed her the world

You fell out of love and you both let go

She was cryin’ in my shoulder

All I could do was hold her

Only made us closer

Until she lied

And I know that you love me

You don’t need to remind me

I should put it all behind me

Shouldn’t I?

But I see her in the back of my mind

All the time

Like a fever

Like I’m burnin’ alive by her side

Did I cross the line? Mm

Mm

Well, good things don’t last (Good things don’t last)

And life moves so fast (Life moves so fast)

I’d never ask who was better

‘Cause she couldn’t be

More different from me

Happy and free in leather

And I know that you love me (You love me)

You don’t need to remind me (Remind me)

Put it all behind me

But, baby

I see her in the back of my mind (Back of my mind)

All the time (All the time)

Feels like a fever (Like a fever)

Like I’m burnin’ alive (Burnin’ alive) by her side

Did I cross the line? (Cross the line), oh

You say no one knows you so well

But every time you touch me, I just wonder I should feel

Valentines Day cryin’ in the hotel

I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself

And I wonder

Do you see her in the back of your mind?

In my eyes

You say no one knows you so well

But every time you touch me, I just wonder I should feel

Valentines Day cryin’ in the hotel

I know you didn’t mean to hurt me, so I kept it to myself

Traduzione

Le cose andarono in pezzi

E il tempo ti spezza il cuore

Non c’ero ma lo so

Era la tua ragazza

Le hai mostrato il mondo

Vi siete innamorati ed entrambi vi siete lasciati andare

Stava piangendo sulla mia spalla

Tutto quello che potevo fare era tenerla

Ci ha solo avvicinato

Finché non ha mentito

E so che mi ami

Non c’è bisogno che me lo ricordi

Dovrei lasciarmi tutto alle spalle

Non dovrei?

Ma la vedo nel profondo della mia mente

Tutto il tempo

Come una febbre

Come se stessi bruciando vivo al suo fianco

Ho oltrepassato il limite? Hmm

Hmm

Beh, le cose belle non durano (le cose belle non durano)

E la vita si muove così velocemente (La vita si muove così velocemente)

Non mi chiederei mai chi fosse il migliore

Perché non potrebbe esserlo

Più diverso da me

Felice e libera in pelle

E so che mi ami (mi ami)

Non è necessario che me lo ricordi (Ricordami)

Mettimi tutto alle spalle

Ma tesoro

La vedo nel retro della mia mente (nel retro della mia mente)

Tutto il tempo (Tutto il tempo)

Sembra una febbre (Come una febbre)

Come se stessi bruciando viva (bruciando viva) al suo fianco

Ho oltrepassato il limite? (Attraversare la linea), oh

Dici che nessuno ti conosce così bene

Ma ogni volta che mi tocchi, mi chiedo solo cosa dovrei sentire

San Valentino piangendo in albergo

So che non volevi farmi del male, quindi l’ho tenuto per me

E mi chiedo

La vedi nel profondo della tua mente?

Nei miei occhi

Dici che nessuno ti conosce così bene

Ma ogni volta che mi tocchi, mi chiedo solo cosa dovrei sentire

San Valentino piangendo in albergo

So che non volevi farmi del male, quindi l’ho tenuto per me

Cosa ne pensate di Wildflower di Billie Eilish?