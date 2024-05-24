Billie Eilish – The Greatest: audio, testo e traduzione

GingerGeneration.it

The Greatest di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie:

Testo The Greatest Billie Eilish

I’m trying my best
To keep you satisfied
Let you get your rest
While I stayed up all night

And you don’t wanna know
How alone I’ve been (I’ve been)
Let you come and go
Whatever I state I’m in, ah

Man, am I the greatest?
My congratulations
All my love and patience
All my admiration
All the times I waited
For you to want me naked
Made it all look painless
Man, am I the greatest?

Mm
Oh-oh
Mm

Doing what’s right
Without a reward
And we don’t have to fight (Don’t have to fight)
When it’s not worth fighting for (Fighting for)
Mm

And you don’t wanna know (Don’t wanna know)

What I would’ve done (Done, mm)
Anything at all (Anything at all)
Worse than anyone
Mm, ooh

Man, am I the greatest? (Greatest)
My congratulations (Congratulations)
All my love and patience (All my)
All my admiration (Admiration)
All the times I waited (I waited)
For you to want me naked (Naked)
I made it all look painless
Man, am I the greatest?

The greatest
(Hey, hey, the greatest)
The greatest, ah-oh
Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah
I, I
I loved you and I still do
Just wanted passion from you
Just wanted what I gave you
I’ve waited and waited (Oh)

Man, am I the greatest?
God, I hate it
All my love and patience
Unappreciated
You said your heart was jaded
You couldn’t even break it
I shouldn’t have to say it
You could have been the greatest

Traduzione 

Sto facendo del mio meglio
Per mantenerti soddisfatto
Lasciati riposare
Mentre sono rimasto sveglio tutta la notte

E tu non vuoi saperlo
Quanto sono stato solo (sono stato)
Lasciati andare e venire
Qualunque cosa dichiari, mi trovo, ah

Amico, sono il più grande?
Le mie congratulazioni
Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza
Tutta la mia ammirazione
Tutte le volte che ho aspettato
Perché tu mi voglia nuda
Faceva sembrare tutto indolore
Amico, sono il più grande?

Hmm
Oh, oh
Hmm

Fare ciò che è giusto
Senza ricompensa
E non dobbiamo combattere (Non dobbiamo combattere)
Quando non vale la pena lottare per (combattere per)
Hmm

E tu non vuoi sapere (non vuoi sapere)

Cosa avrei fatto (Fatto, mm)
Niente (niente)
Peggio di chiunque altro
Mmm, ohh

Amico, sono il più grande? (più grande)
Le mie congratulazioni
Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza (Tutto il mio)
Tutta la mia ammirazione (ammirazione)
Tutte le volte che ho aspettato (ho aspettato)
Perché tu mi voglia nuda (Nuda)
Ho fatto sembrare tutto indolore
Amico, sono il più grande?

Il più grande
(Ehi, ehi, il più grande)
Il più grande, ah-oh
Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah
Io, io
Ti ho amato e lo amo ancora
Volevo solo passione da te
Volevo solo quello che ti ho dato
Ho aspettato e aspettato (Oh)

Amico, sono il più grande?
Dio, lo odio
Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza
Non apprezzato
Hai detto che il tuo cuore era stanco
Non potresti nemmeno romperlo
Non dovrei dirlo
Avresti potuto essere il più grande

Cosa ne pensate di The Greatest di Billie Eilish?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

