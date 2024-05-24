Billie Eilish – The Greatest: audio, testo e traduzione

The Greatest di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie:

Testo The Greatest Billie Eilish

I’m trying my best

To keep you satisfied

Let you get your rest

While I stayed up all night

And you don’t wanna know

How alone I’ve been (I’ve been)

Let you come and go

Whatever I state I’m in, ah

Man, am I the greatest?

My congratulations

All my love and patience

All my admiration

All the times I waited

For you to want me naked

Made it all look painless

Man, am I the greatest?

Mm

Oh-oh

Mm

Doing what’s right

Without a reward

And we don’t have to fight (Don’t have to fight)

When it’s not worth fighting for (Fighting for)

Mm

And you don’t wanna know (Don’t wanna know)

What I would’ve done (Done, mm)

Anything at all (Anything at all)

Worse than anyone

Mm, ooh

Man, am I the greatest? (Greatest)

My congratulations (Congratulations)

All my love and patience (All my)

All my admiration (Admiration)

All the times I waited (I waited)

For you to want me naked (Naked)

I made it all look painless

Man, am I the greatest?

The greatest

(Hey, hey, the greatest)

The greatest, ah-oh

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

I, I

I loved you and I still do

Just wanted passion from you

Just wanted what I gave you

I’ve waited and waited (Oh)

Man, am I the greatest?

God, I hate it

All my love and patience

Unappreciated

You said your heart was jaded

You couldn’t even break it

I shouldn’t have to say it

You could have been the greatest

Traduzione

Sto facendo del mio meglio

Per mantenerti soddisfatto

Lasciati riposare

Mentre sono rimasto sveglio tutta la notte

E tu non vuoi saperlo

Quanto sono stato solo (sono stato)

Lasciati andare e venire

Qualunque cosa dichiari, mi trovo, ah

Amico, sono il più grande?

Le mie congratulazioni

Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza

Tutta la mia ammirazione

Tutte le volte che ho aspettato

Perché tu mi voglia nuda

Faceva sembrare tutto indolore

Amico, sono il più grande?

Hmm

Oh, oh

Hmm

Fare ciò che è giusto

Senza ricompensa

E non dobbiamo combattere (Non dobbiamo combattere)

Quando non vale la pena lottare per (combattere per)

Hmm

E tu non vuoi sapere (non vuoi sapere)

Cosa avrei fatto (Fatto, mm)

Niente (niente)

Peggio di chiunque altro

Mmm, ohh

Amico, sono il più grande? (più grande)

Le mie congratulazioni

Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza (Tutto il mio)

Tutta la mia ammirazione (ammirazione)

Tutte le volte che ho aspettato (ho aspettato)

Perché tu mi voglia nuda (Nuda)

Ho fatto sembrare tutto indolore

Amico, sono il più grande?

Il più grande

(Ehi, ehi, il più grande)

Il più grande, ah-oh

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

Io, io

Ti ho amato e lo amo ancora

Volevo solo passione da te

Volevo solo quello che ti ho dato

Ho aspettato e aspettato (Oh)

Amico, sono il più grande?

Dio, lo odio

Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza

Non apprezzato

Hai detto che il tuo cuore era stanco

Non potresti nemmeno romperlo

Non dovrei dirlo

Avresti potuto essere il più grande

