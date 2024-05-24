Billie Eilish – The Greatest: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Maggio 2024 The Greatest di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie: Testo The Greatest Billie Eilish I’m trying my best To keep you satisfied Let you get your rest While I stayed up all night And you don’t wanna know How alone I’ve been (I’ve been) Let you come and go Whatever I state I’m in, ah Man, am I the greatest? My congratulations All my love and patience All my admiration All the times I waited For you to want me naked Made it all look painless Man, am I the greatest? Mm Oh-oh Mm Doing what’s right Without a reward And we don’t have to fight (Don’t have to fight) When it’s not worth fighting for (Fighting for) Mm And you don’t wanna know (Don’t wanna know) What I would’ve done (Done, mm) Anything at all (Anything at all) Worse than anyone Mm, ooh Man, am I the greatest? (Greatest) My congratulations (Congratulations) All my love and patience (All my) All my admiration (Admiration) All the times I waited (I waited) For you to want me naked (Naked) I made it all look painless Man, am I the greatest? The greatest (Hey, hey, the greatest) The greatest, ah-oh Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah I, I I loved you and I still do Just wanted passion from you Just wanted what I gave you I’ve waited and waited (Oh) Man, am I the greatest? God, I hate it All my love and patience Unappreciated You said your heart was jaded You couldn’t even break it I shouldn’t have to say it You could have been the greatest Traduzione Sto facendo del mio meglio Per mantenerti soddisfatto Lasciati riposare Mentre sono rimasto sveglio tutta la notte E tu non vuoi saperlo Quanto sono stato solo (sono stato) Lasciati andare e venire Qualunque cosa dichiari, mi trovo, ah Amico, sono il più grande? Le mie congratulazioni Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza Tutta la mia ammirazione Tutte le volte che ho aspettato Perché tu mi voglia nuda Faceva sembrare tutto indolore Amico, sono il più grande? Hmm Oh, oh Hmm Fare ciò che è giusto Senza ricompensa E non dobbiamo combattere (Non dobbiamo combattere) Quando non vale la pena lottare per (combattere per) Hmm E tu non vuoi sapere (non vuoi sapere) Cosa avrei fatto (Fatto, mm) Niente (niente) Peggio di chiunque altro Mmm, ohh Amico, sono il più grande? (più grande) Le mie congratulazioni Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza (Tutto il mio) Tutta la mia ammirazione (ammirazione) Tutte le volte che ho aspettato (ho aspettato) Perché tu mi voglia nuda (Nuda) Ho fatto sembrare tutto indolore Amico, sono il più grande? Il più grande (Ehi, ehi, il più grande) Il più grande, ah-oh Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah Io, io Ti ho amato e lo amo ancora Volevo solo passione da te Volevo solo quello che ti ho dato Ho aspettato e aspettato (Oh) Amico, sono il più grande? Dio, lo odio Tutto il mio amore e la mia pazienza Non apprezzato Hai detto che il tuo cuore era stanco Non potresti nemmeno romperlo Non dovrei dirlo Avresti potuto essere il più grande Cosa ne pensate di The Greatest di Billie Eilish?