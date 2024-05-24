Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Maggio 2024 Birds of a Feather di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie: Testo Birds of a Feather Billie Eilish I want you to stay ‘Til I’m in the grave ‘Til I ride away, dead and buried ‘Til I’m in the casket you carried If you go, I’m going too, oh ‘Cause it was always you, oh And if I’m turning blue, please don’t save me Nothing left to lose without my baby Birds of a feather, we should stick together I know I said I’d never think I wasn’t better alone Can’t change the weather, might not be forever But if it’s forever, it’s even better And I don’t know what I’m crying for I don’t think I could love you more It might not be long, but, baby, I I’ll love you ‘til the day that I die ‘Til the day that I die ‘Til the light leaves my eyes ‘Til the day that I die I want you to see, oh All you mean to me, oh You wouldn’t believe if I told ya Who we would become, laments I wrote ya But you’re so full of shit, oh Tell me it’s a bit, oh Say you don’t see it, your mind’s all brooding Say you wanna quit, don’t be stupid And I don’t know what I’m crying for I don’t think I could love you more Might not be long, but, baby, but I Don’t wanna say goodbye (Birds of a feather, we should stick together) ‘Til the day that I die (I know I said I’d never think I wasn’t better alone) ‘Til the light leaves my eyes (Can’t change the weather, might not be forever) ‘Til the day that I die But if it’s forever, it’s even better How do you do nothing? You had the same look in your eyes I love you, don’t act so surprised Traduzione Voglio che tu rimanga Finché non sarò nella tomba finché non me ne andrò, morta e sepolta Finché non sarò nella bara che hai portato Se vai tu, vado anch’io, oh Perché eri sempre tu, oh E se sto diventando blu, per favore non salvarmi Non c’è niente da perdere senza il mio bambino Per gli uccellini, dovremmo restare uniti So di aver detto che non avrei mai pensato di non essere migliore da sola Non è possibile cambiare il tempo, potrebbe non essere per sempre Ma se è per sempre, è ancora meglio E non so per cosa sto piangendo Non penso che potrei amarti di più Potrebbe non volerci molto, ma, tesoro, io… Ti amerò fino al giorno in cui morirò Fino al giorno in cui morirò ‘Finché la luce non lascerà i miei occhi Fino al giorno in cui morirò Voglio che tu veda, oh Tutto quello che significhi per me, oh Non ci crederesti se te lo dicessi Chi saremmo diventati, mi lamento di averti scritto Ma sei così pieno di m**da, oh Dimmi che è un po’, oh Dì che non lo vedi, la tua mente è tutta rimuginante Di’ che vuoi smettere, non essere stupido E non so per cosa sto piangendo Non penso che potrei amarti di più Potrebbe non volerci molto, ma, tesoro, ma io Non voglio dire addio (Uccelli della stessa piuma, dovremmo restare uniti) Fino al giorno in cui morirò (So di aver detto che non avrei mai pensato di non essere migliore da sola) ‘Finché la luce non lascerà i miei occhi (Non è possibile cambiare il tempo, potrebbe non essere per sempre) Fino al giorno in cui morirò Ma se è per sempre, è ancora meglio Come fai a non fare nulla? Avevi lo stesso sguardo nei tuoi occhi Ti amo, non comportarti così sorpreso Cosa ne pensate di Birds of a Feather di Billie Eilish?