Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather: audio, testo e traduzione

Birds of a Feather di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Testo Birds of a Feather Billie Eilish

I want you to stay

‘Til I’m in the grave

‘Til I ride away, dead and buried

‘Til I’m in the casket you carried

If you go, I’m going too, oh

‘Cause it was always you, oh

And if I’m turning blue, please don’t save me

Nothing left to lose without my baby

Birds of a feather, we should stick together

I know I said I’d never think I wasn’t better alone

Can’t change the weather, might not be forever

But if it’s forever, it’s even better

And I don’t know what I’m crying for

I don’t think I could love you more

It might not be long, but, baby, I

I’ll love you ‘til the day that I die

‘Til the day that I die

‘Til the light leaves my eyes

‘Til the day that I die

I want you to see, oh

All you mean to me, oh

You wouldn’t believe if I told ya

Who we would become, laments I wrote ya

But you’re so full of shit, oh

Tell me it’s a bit, oh

Say you don’t see it, your mind’s all brooding

Say you wanna quit, don’t be stupid

And I don’t know what I’m crying for

I don’t think I could love you more

Might not be long, but, baby, but I

Don’t wanna say goodbye

(Birds of a feather, we should stick together)

‘Til the day that I die

(I know I said I’d never think I wasn’t better alone)

‘Til the light leaves my eyes

(Can’t change the weather, might not be forever)

‘Til the day that I die

But if it’s forever, it’s even better

How do you do nothing?

You had the same look in your eyes

I love you, don’t act so surprised

Traduzione

Voglio che tu rimanga

Finché non sarò nella tomba

finché non me ne andrò, morta e sepolta

Finché non sarò nella bara che hai portato

Se vai tu, vado anch’io, oh

Perché eri sempre tu, oh

E se sto diventando blu, per favore non salvarmi

Non c’è niente da perdere senza il mio bambino

Per gli uccellini, dovremmo restare uniti

So di aver detto che non avrei mai pensato di non essere migliore da sola

Non è possibile cambiare il tempo, potrebbe non essere per sempre

Ma se è per sempre, è ancora meglio

E non so per cosa sto piangendo

Non penso che potrei amarti di più

Potrebbe non volerci molto, ma, tesoro, io…

Ti amerò fino al giorno in cui morirò

Fino al giorno in cui morirò

‘Finché la luce non lascerà i miei occhi

Fino al giorno in cui morirò

Voglio che tu veda, oh

Tutto quello che significhi per me, oh

Non ci crederesti se te lo dicessi

Chi saremmo diventati, mi lamento di averti scritto

Ma sei così pieno di m**da, oh

Dimmi che è un po’, oh

Dì che non lo vedi, la tua mente è tutta rimuginante

Di’ che vuoi smettere, non essere stupido

E non so per cosa sto piangendo

Non penso che potrei amarti di più

Potrebbe non volerci molto, ma, tesoro, ma io

Non voglio dire addio

(Uccelli della stessa piuma, dovremmo restare uniti)

Fino al giorno in cui morirò

(So ​​di aver detto che non avrei mai pensato di non essere migliore da sola)

‘Finché la luce non lascerà i miei occhi

(Non è possibile cambiare il tempo, potrebbe non essere per sempre)

Fino al giorno in cui morirò

Ma se è per sempre, è ancora meglio

Come fai a non fare nulla?

Avevi lo stesso sguardo nei tuoi occhi

Ti amo, non comportarti così sorpreso

