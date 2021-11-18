Adele – Strangers by nature: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Novembre 2021 Adele ha pubblicato Strangers by nature, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. Si tratta di 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target. Scopri QUI tutti i testi e le traduzioni della canzoni di 30! Audio Strangers by nature di Adele Testo Strangers by nature di Adele I’ll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart For all of my lovers, in the present and in the dark Every anniversary I’ll pay respects and say I’m sorry For they never stood, chances if they could But no one knows what it’s like to be us I’ve never seen the sky this color before It’s like I’m noticing everything a little bit more Now that all the dust has settled I rebut all my rebuttals No one knows what it’s like to bе us Strangers by nature Strangers by naturе Will I ever get it? Oh, I hope that someday I’ll learn to nurture what I’ve done Uh, huh, hm Uh, huh, hm, hm, hm Uh, huh, hm, hm, hm Hm, hm, hm, hm Alright then, I’m ready Traduzione Strangers by nature di Adele Porterò fiori al cimitero del mio cuore Per tutti i miei amanti, nel presente e nell’oscurità Ogni anniversario porrò rispetto e dirò che mi dispiace Perché non hanno mai resistito, possibilità che mai avrebbero potuto Ma nessuno sa cosa vuol dire essere noi Non ho mai visto il cielo di questo colore prima È come se stessi notando tutto un po’ di più Ora che tutta la polvere si è depositata Respingo tutte le mie confutazioni Nessuno sa cosa vuol dire essere noi Stranieri per natura Sconosciuti per natura Lo prenderò mai? Oh, spero che un giorno imparerò a coltivare ciò che ho fatto Uh, eh, hm Uh, eh, hm, hm, hm Uh, eh, hm, hm, hm Hm, hm, hm, hm Va bene allora, sono pronto