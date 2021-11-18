Adele – Strangers by nature: audio, testo e traduzione

Adele ha pubblicato Strangers by nature, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. Si tratta di 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target.

Scopri QUI tutti i testi e le traduzioni della canzoni di 30!

Audio Strangers by nature di Adele

Testo Strangers by nature di Adele

I’ll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart

For all of my lovers, in the present and in the dark

Every anniversary I’ll pay respects and say I’m sorry

For they never stood, chances if they could

But no one knows what it’s like to be us

I’ve never seen the sky this color before

It’s like I’m noticing everything a little bit more

Now that all the dust has settled

I rebut all my rebuttals

No one knows what it’s like to bе us

Strangers by nature

Strangers by naturе

Will I ever get it?

Oh, I hope that someday I’ll learn to nurture what I’ve done

Uh, huh, hm

Uh, huh, hm, hm, hm

Uh, huh, hm, hm, hm

Hm, hm, hm, hm

Alright then, I’m ready

Traduzione Strangers by nature di Adele

Porterò fiori al cimitero del mio cuore

Per tutti i miei amanti, nel presente e nell’oscurità

Ogni anniversario porrò rispetto e dirò che mi dispiace

Perché non hanno mai resistito, possibilità che mai avrebbero potuto

Ma nessuno sa cosa vuol dire essere noi

Non ho mai visto il cielo di questo colore prima

È come se stessi notando tutto un po’ di più

Ora che tutta la polvere si è depositata

Respingo tutte le mie confutazioni

Nessuno sa cosa vuol dire essere noi

Stranieri per natura

Sconosciuti per natura

Lo prenderò mai?

Oh, spero che un giorno imparerò a coltivare ciò che ho fatto

Uh, eh, hm

Uh, eh, hm, hm, hm

Uh, eh, hm, hm, hm

Hm, hm, hm, hm

Va bene allora, sono pronto