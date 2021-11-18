GingerGeneration.it

Adele – Strangers by nature: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Adele 30

Adele ha pubblicato Strangers by nature, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. Si tratta di 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target.

Scopri QUI tutti i testi e le traduzioni della canzoni di 30!

Audio Strangers by nature di Adele

Testo Strangers by nature di Adele

I’ll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart
For all of my lovers, in the present and in the dark
Every anniversary I’ll pay respects and say I’m sorry
For they never stood, chances if they could
But no one knows what it’s like to be us

I’ve never seen the sky this color before
It’s like I’m noticing everything a little bit more
Now that all the dust has settled
I rebut all my rebuttals

No one knows what it’s like to bе us

Strangers by nature
Strangers by naturе

Will I ever get it?
Oh, I hope that someday I’ll learn to nurture what I’ve done

Uh, huh, hm
Uh, huh, hm, hm, hm
Uh, huh, hm, hm, hm
Hm, hm, hm, hm
Alright then, I’m ready

Traduzione Strangers by nature di Adele

Porterò fiori al cimitero del mio cuore
Per tutti i miei amanti, nel presente e nell’oscurità
Ogni anniversario porrò rispetto e dirò che mi dispiace
Perché non hanno mai resistito, possibilità che mai avrebbero potuto
Ma nessuno sa cosa vuol dire essere noi

Non ho mai visto il cielo di questo colore prima
È come se stessi notando tutto un po’ di più
Ora che tutta la polvere si è depositata
Respingo tutte le mie confutazioni

Nessuno sa cosa vuol dire essere noi

Stranieri per natura
Sconosciuti per natura

Lo prenderò mai?
Oh, spero che un giorno imparerò a coltivare ciò che ho fatto

Uh, eh, hm
Uh, eh, hm, hm, hm
Uh, eh, hm, hm, hm
Hm, hm, hm, hm
Va bene allora, sono pronto

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati