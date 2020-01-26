Addio Kobe Bryant: le reazioni delle celebrità alla sua scomparsa

La notizia della morte dell’ex cestista dei Lakers, Kobe Bryant, sta facendo il giro del mondo in queste ore. Uno dei giocatori di basket più conosciuti e famosi è scomparso dopo un tragico incidente in elicottero, secondo quanto riportato dal noto sito TMZ.
Non si sono fatti attendere nemmeno i commenti straziati dei fan così come quelli delle celebrità che in questi anni lo avevano conosciuto. Il basket era uno sport molto vissuto in America e Kobe era molto di più che un semplice personaggio sportivo, ma era diventato un simbolo anche per altri settori oltre ad essere uno dei giocatori di Basket più forti al mondo.
Le reazioni delle celebrità alla morte di Kobe Bryant
“Il mio cuore è a pezzi sapendo di questa incredibile tragedia. Non posso immaginare cosa stanno vivendo le loro famiglie. Kobe ha significato tanto per me e per tutti noi. Mando amore, preghiere a Vanessa e a tutta la famiglia”. – Taylor Swift
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020
“Ho il cuore a pezzi. Prego per l’intera famiglia Bryant e mando a tutti voi amore. Riposate in pace Kobe e Gianna” – Kevin Jonas
Ariana Grande
@ArianaGrande via story instagram 😔 pic.twitter.com/9UTgaj2Zke
— gustavo (@arianatorguh) January 26, 2020
“Senza parole al momento. Prego per questa bellissima famiglia” – Kylie Jenner
“Questo mi rende così triste. Kobe era sempre gentile con me. Ti conosco ormai da 10 anni e scherzavamo sempre. Mancherai tantissimo. Adesso sei una leggenda con le ali” – Demi Lovato
“Non può essere. Mi hai sempre incoraggiato mamba. Mi hai dato sempre dei consigli che mi hanno fatto sorridere. Ti adoro” – Justin Bieber
“Scioccata e distrutta. Troppo presto. Riposa in pace leggenda, essere una tua fan ha portato così tanta gioia nella mia vita. Mando il mio amore e le mie condoglianze alla famiglia Bryant” Gigi Hadid
View this post on Instagram
This is too much. Rest In Peace and love together, legends. Growing up a Kobe fan brought so much joy to my life, and I was so excited to see sweet Gigi play someday. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to Vanessa and the Bryant family during this unbelievable time.
“Cavolo. Sono così triste. Sono devastata. Piango. Troppo presto per perdere una leggenda. Mando il mio amore a Vanessa e ai bambini” – Vanessa Hudgens
“Mi si spezza il cuore. Riposa in pace Kobe” – Nick Jonas
This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe.
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020
“Questo è devastante. Mando le mie preghiere alla famiglia”. Millie Bobby Brown
“Wow. Sono scioccata e molto triste. Non posso credere che sia vero. Mando tanto amore alla famiglia Bryant” – Hailey
Bieber
“Gli eroi vanno e vengono ma le leggende sono per sempre” Lindsay Lohan
“Devastante sapere di Kobe Bryant. Un’incredibile atleta e uomo. Mando amore e preghiere alla sua famiglia” – Lea Michele
So devastating to hear about #KobeBryant 💔Such an incredible athlete and man. Sending love and prayers to his family.
— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 26, 2020
“Kobe era un eroe nella vita reale e sono sicuro lo fosse per la sua famiglia. Mando amore e preghiere a loro. Mi si spezza il cuore”. – Bruno Mars
Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking.
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020
“Non sono mai stata una sportiva ma Kobe Bryant era un eroe per me, erano le sue parole e il suo modo di pensare e vivere che mi ha ispirato. Quando avevo 16 anni e stavo attraversano un momento difficile il documentario MUSE di Kobe è la cosa che mi ha permesso di andare avanti. Ha lasciato traccia non solo nel gioco ma anche all’umanità. Il mio eroe per sempre. Mamba per sempre”. – Camila Cabello
View this post on Instagram
I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage. At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain, he taught me how to access strength I didn’t know I had, because on my worst days, I thought of Kobe and suddenly I could do things I didn’t think I could do. I watched every interview, I read every quote of his, and I wish that he knew how many times he saved me, how many times he helped me access a champion in myself that I couldn’t have seen on my own, how many times he helped me use my own demons, how many times he taught me how to use pain to make me a better person, how many times he taught me by example about life by the way he carried himself and the way he saw things…. and I never got the chance to fell him this in person. I’ve watched only two basketball games in my life, but what Kobe did for me changed the course of my life. I can’t imagine how many people he did this for. His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever.
Dinah
“Sono davvero senza parole in questo momento”. – Normani