Taylor Swift – I Can Do It With A Broken Heart: audio, testo e traduzione

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

I fan sono convinti che questa canzone abbia un legame con l’Eras Tour e pensano che la cantante abbia d cantato con il cuore spezzato, dopo la sua rottura con Joe Alwyn. Questo ha molto senso dato che è stata vista piangere più volte a metà esibizione mentre cantava canzoni d’amore.

Testo I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

[Verse 1]

I can read your mind

She’s having the time of her life

There in her glittering prime

The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night

I can show you lies

(One, two, three, four)

[Chorus]

‘Cause I’m a real tough kid

I can handle my shit

They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it” And I did

Lights, camera, bitch, smile

Even when you wanna die

He said he’d love me all his life

But that life was too short

Breaking down, I hit the floor

All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting “More”

I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’

I was hitting my marks

‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart (One, two, three)

[Post-Chorus]

I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day

I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art

You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart

[Verse 2]

I can hold my breath

I’ve been doing it since he left

I keep finding his things in drawers

Crucial evidence, I didn’t imagine the whole thing

I’m sure I can pass this test

(One, two, three, four)

[Chorus]

‘Cause I’m a real tough kid

I can handle my shit

They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it” And I did

Lights, camera, bitch, smile

In stilettos for miles

He said he’d love me for all time

But that time was quite short

Breaking down, I hit the floor

All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting “More”

I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’

I was hitting my marks

‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart

(One, two, three, four)

[Post-Chorus]

I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day

I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague (He avoids me like the plague)

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art (It’s an art)

You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart

[Outro]

You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart

You know you’re good

Good

‘Cause I’m miserable (Haha)

And nobody even knows

Try and come for my job

Traduzione I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

