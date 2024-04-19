Taylor Swift – I Can Do It With A Broken Heart: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 I Can Do It With A Broken Heart è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: I fan sono convinti che questa canzone abbia un legame con l’Eras Tour e pensano che la cantante abbia d cantato con il cuore spezzato, dopo la sua rottura con Joe Alwyn. Questo ha molto senso dato che è stata vista piangere più volte a metà esibizione mentre cantava canzoni d’amore. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo I Can Do It With A Broken Heart [Verse 1] I can read your mind She’s having the time of her life There in her glittering prime The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night I can show you lies (One, two, three, four) [Chorus] ‘Cause I’m a real tough kid I can handle my shit They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it” And I did Lights, camera, bitch, smile Even when you wanna die He said he’d love me all his life But that life was too short Breaking down, I hit the floor All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting “More” I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’ I was hitting my marks ‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart (One, two, three) [Post-Chorus] I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart [Verse 2] I can hold my breath I’ve been doing it since he left I keep finding his things in drawers Crucial evidence, I didn’t imagine the whole thing I’m sure I can pass this test (One, two, three, four) [Chorus] ‘Cause I’m a real tough kid I can handle my shit They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it” And I did Lights, camera, bitch, smile In stilettos for miles He said he’d love me for all time But that time was quite short Breaking down, I hit the floor All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting “More” I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’ I was hitting my marks ‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart (One, two, three, four) [Post-Chorus] I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague (He avoids me like the plague) I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art (It’s an art) You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart [Outro] You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart You know you’re good Good ‘Cause I’m miserable (Haha) And nobody even knows Try and come for my job Traduzione I Can Do It With A Broken Heart In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift