GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – I Can Do It With A Broken Heart: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the tortured poets departments

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

I fan sono convinti che questa canzone abbia un legame con l’Eras Tour e pensano che la cantante abbia d cantato con il cuore spezzato, dopo la sua rottura con Joe Alwyn. Questo ha molto senso dato che è stata vista piangere più volte a metà esibizione mentre cantava canzoni d’amore.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

[Verse 1]
I can read your mind
She’s having the time of her life
There in her glittering prime
The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night
I can show you lies
(One, two, three, four)

[Chorus]
‘Cause I’m a real tough kid
I can handle my shit
They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it” And I did
Lights, camera, bitch, smile
Even when you wanna die
He said he’d love me all his life
But that life was too short
Breaking down, I hit the floor
All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting “More”
I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’
I was hitting my marks
‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart (One, two, three)

[Post-Chorus]
I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day
I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague
I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art
You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart

[Verse 2]
I can hold my breath
I’ve been doing it since he left
I keep finding his things in drawers
Crucial evidence, I didn’t imagine the whole thing
I’m sure I can pass this test
(One, two, three, four)

[Chorus]
‘Cause I’m a real tough kid
I can handle my shit
They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it” And I did
Lights, camera, bitch, smile
In stilettos for miles
He said he’d love me for all time
But that time was quite short
Breaking down, I hit the floor
All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting “More”
I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’
I was hitting my marks
‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart
(One, two, three, four)

[Post-Chorus]
I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day
I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague (He avoids me like the plague)
I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art (It’s an art)
You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart

[Outro]
You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart
You know you’re good
Good
‘Cause I’m miserable (Haha)
And nobody even knows
Try and come for my job

Traduzione I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

In aggiornamento

Potrebbe anche interessarti:

Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

Articoli correlati