Taylor Swift – lomi: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 Iomi è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: La traccia suggerisce che Taylor cerca approfondire le sue relazioni passate, da qui l’uso del gergo cybertext abbreviato di ‘love of my life’ nel titolo . Il cosiddetto “amore della sua vita” è lasciato all’ambiguità ma si può dedurre che sia quello del suo x fidanzato Joe Alwyn, anche per alla fine del brano dice “You’re the loss of my life” (sei la perdita più grande della mia vita). Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Iomi [Verse 1] Who’s gonna stop us from waltzing back into rekindled flames If we know the steps anyway We embroidered the memories of the time I was away Stitching, “We were just kids, babe” I said, “I don’t mind, it takes time” I thought I was better safe than starry-eyed I felt a glow like this, never before and never since [Chorus] If you know it in one glimpse, it’s legendary You and I go from one kiss to getting married Still alivе, killing time at the cemеtery Never quite buried [Post-Chorus] And your suit and tie, in the nick of time You low-down boy, you stand-up guy Holy ghost, you told me I’m the love of your life You said I’m the love of your life About a million times [Verse 2] Who’s gonna tell me the truth when you blew in with the winds of fate And told me I reformed you When your impressionist paintings of heaven turned out to be fakes Well, you took me to hell too And all at once, the ink bleeds A con man sells a fool a “get love quick” scheme I felt a hole like this, never before and ever since [Chorus] If you know it in one glimpse, it’s legendary What we thought was for all time was momentary Still alive, killing time at the cemetery Never quite buried [Post-Chorus] You cinephile in black and white All those plot twists and dynamite Mr. Steal-Your-Girl, then make her cry Said I’m the love of your life [Bridge] You shit-talked me under the table Talking rings and talking cradles I wish I could unrecall How we almost had it all Dancing phantoms on the terrace Are they second-hand embarrassed That I can’t get out of bed ‘Cause something counterfeit’s dead It was legendary It was momentary It was unnecessary Should’ve let it stay buried [Chorus] Oh, what a valiant roar What a bland goodbye The coward claimed he was a lion I’m combing through the braids of lies I’ll never leave, never mind Our field of dreams engulfed in fire Your arson’s match, your somber eyes And I’ll still see until I die You’re the loss of my life Traduzione Iomi