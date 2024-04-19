Taylor Swift – lomi: audio, testo e traduzione

GingerGeneration.it

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the tortured poets departments

Iomi è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La traccia suggerisce che Taylor cerca approfondire le sue relazioni passate, da qui l’uso del gergo cybertext abbreviato di ‘love of my life’ nel titolo .

Il cosiddetto “amore della sua vita” è lasciato all’ambiguità ma si può dedurre che sia quello del suo x fidanzato Joe Alwyn, anche per alla fine del brano dice “You’re the loss of my life” (sei la perdita più grande della mia vita).

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Iomi

[Verse 1]
Who’s gonna stop us from waltzing back into rekindled flames
If we know the steps anyway
We embroidered the memories of the time I was away
Stitching, “We were just kids, babe”
I said, “I don’t mind, it takes time”
I thought I was better safe than starry-eyed
I felt a glow like this, never before and never since

[Chorus]
If you know it in one glimpse, it’s legendary
You and I go from one kiss to getting married
Still alivе, killing time at the cemеtery
Never quite buried

[Post-Chorus]
And your suit and tie, in the nick of time
You low-down boy, you stand-up guy
Holy ghost, you told me I’m the love of your life
You said I’m the love of your life
About a million times

[Verse 2]
Who’s gonna tell me the truth when you blew in with the winds of fate
And told me I reformed you
When your impressionist paintings of heaven turned out to be fakes
Well, you took me to hell too
And all at once, the ink bleeds
A con man sells a fool a “get love quick” scheme
I felt a hole like this, never before and ever since

[Chorus]
If you know it in one glimpse, it’s legendary
What we thought was for all time was momentary
Still alive, killing time at the cemetery
Never quite buried

[Post-Chorus]
You cinephile in black and white
All those plot twists and dynamite
Mr. Steal-Your-Girl, then make her cry
Said I’m the love of your life

[Bridge]
You shit-talked me under the table
Talking rings and talking cradles
I wish I could unrecall
How we almost had it all
Dancing phantoms on the terrace
Are they second-hand embarrassed
That I can’t get out of bed
‘Cause something counterfeit’s dead
It was legendary
It was momentary
It was unnecessary
Should’ve let it stay buried

[Chorus]
Oh, what a valiant roar
What a bland goodbye
The coward claimed he was a lion
I’m combing through the braids of lies
I’ll never leave, never mind
Our field of dreams engulfed in fire
Your arson’s match, your somber eyes
And I’ll still see until I die
You’re the loss of my life

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

