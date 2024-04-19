Taylor Swift – lomi: audio, testo e traduzione

Iomi è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La traccia suggerisce che Taylor cerca approfondire le sue relazioni passate, da qui l’uso del gergo cybertext abbreviato di ‘love of my life’ nel titolo .

Il cosiddetto “amore della sua vita” è lasciato all’ambiguità ma si può dedurre che sia quello del suo x fidanzato Joe Alwyn, anche per alla fine del brano dice “You’re the loss of my life” (sei la perdita più grande della mia vita).

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Iomi

[Verse 1]

Who’s gonna stop us from waltzing back into rekindled flames

If we know the steps anyway

We embroidered the memories of the time I was away

Stitching, “We were just kids, babe”

I said, “I don’t mind, it takes time”

I thought I was better safe than starry-eyed

I felt a glow like this, never before and never since

[Chorus]

If you know it in one glimpse, it’s legendary

You and I go from one kiss to getting married

Still alivе, killing time at the cemеtery

Never quite buried

[Post-Chorus]

And your suit and tie, in the nick of time

You low-down boy, you stand-up guy

Holy ghost, you told me I’m the love of your life

You said I’m the love of your life

About a million times

[Verse 2]

Who’s gonna tell me the truth when you blew in with the winds of fate

And told me I reformed you

When your impressionist paintings of heaven turned out to be fakes

Well, you took me to hell too

And all at once, the ink bleeds

A con man sells a fool a “get love quick” scheme

I felt a hole like this, never before and ever since

[Chorus]

If you know it in one glimpse, it’s legendary

What we thought was for all time was momentary

Still alive, killing time at the cemetery

Never quite buried

[Post-Chorus]

You cinephile in black and white

All those plot twists and dynamite

Mr. Steal-Your-Girl, then make her cry

Said I’m the love of your life

[Bridge]

You shit-talked me under the table

Talking rings and talking cradles

I wish I could unrecall

How we almost had it all

Dancing phantoms on the terrace

Are they second-hand embarrassed

That I can’t get out of bed

‘Cause something counterfeit’s dead

It was legendary

It was momentary

It was unnecessary

Should’ve let it stay buried

[Chorus]

Oh, what a valiant roar

What a bland goodbye

The coward claimed he was a lion

I’m combing through the braids of lies

I’ll never leave, never mind

Our field of dreams engulfed in fire

Your arson’s match, your somber eyes

And I’ll still see until I die

You’re the loss of my life