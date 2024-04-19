Taylor Swift – The Alchemy: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 The Alchemy è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. L’alchimia consiste nel trovare l’oro mescolando altre sostanze chimiche. Non funzionerebbe mai, ma si limiterebbe a produrre leghe d’oro che potrebbero essere confuse con il prezioso metallo. Questa traccia potrebbe essere percepita come il modo errato in cui la cantautrice pensava fosse una persona che avrebbe amato eternamente e che si è rivelato essere soltanto un’illusione. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo The Alchemy di Taylor Swift [Chorus] So when I touch down Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team Ditch the clowns, get the crown Baby, I’m the one to be ‘Cause the sign on your heart Said it’s still reserved for me Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy? [Post-Chorus] These blokes warm the benches We’ve been on a winning streak He jokes that “It’s heroin, but this time with an E” ‘Cause the sign on your heart Said it’s still reserved for me Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy? [Bridge] Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ‘cause they said “There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league” Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me [Chorus] Touch down Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team Ditch the clowns, get the crown Baby, I’m the one to be ‘Cause the sign on your heart Said it’s still reserved for me Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy? [Post-Chorus] These blokes warm the benches We’ve been on a winning streak He jokes that “It’s heroin, but this time with an E” ‘Cause the sign on your heart Said it’s still reserved for me Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy? [Outro] This happens once every few lifetimes These chemicals hit me like white wine (fonte Genius) Traduzione The Alchemy di Taylor Swift [Coro] Quindi quando atterrerò Chiama i dilettanti e tagliali dalla squadra Lascia perdere i clown e prendi la corona Tesoro, sono io quello che lo sarà Perché il segno sul tuo cuore Ha detto che è ancora riservato per me Onestamente, chi siamo noi per combattere l’alchimia? [Post-Ritornello] Questi ragazzi scaldano le panchine Abbiamo avuto una serie di vittorie consecutive Scherza dicendo: “È eroina, ma questa volta con la E” Perché il segno sul tuo cuore Ha detto che è ancora riservato per me Onestamente, chi siamo noi per combattere l’alchimia? [Ponte] Togliti le magliette e i tuoi amici ti sollevano, sopra le loro teste La birra si attacca al pavimento, gli applausi cantano perché dicono “Non c’era alcuna possibilità di provare ad essere il migliore del campionato” Dov’è il trofeo? Lui viene e basta, correndo verso di me [Coro] Tocca giù Chiama i dilettanti e tagliali dalla squadra Lascia perdere i clown e prendi la corona Tesoro, sono io quello che lo sarà Perché il segno sul tuo cuore Ha detto che è ancora riservato per me Onestamente, chi siamo noi per combattere l’alchimia? [Post-Ritornello] Questi ragazzi scaldano le panchine Abbiamo avuto una serie di vittorie consecutive Scherza dicendo: “È eroina, ma questa volta con la E” Perché il segno sul tuo cuore Ha detto che è ancora riservato per me Onestamente, chi siamo noi per combattere l’alchimia? [Finale] Questo accade una volta ogni poche vite Queste sostanze chimiche mi colpiscono come il vino bianco