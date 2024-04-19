Taylor Swift – The Alchemy: audio, testo e traduzione

The Alchemy è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

L’alchimia consiste nel trovare l’oro mescolando altre sostanze chimiche. Non funzionerebbe mai, ma si limiterebbe a produrre leghe d’oro che potrebbero essere confuse con il prezioso metallo.

Questa traccia potrebbe essere percepita come il modo errato in cui la cantautrice pensava fosse una persona che avrebbe amato eternamente e che si è rivelato essere soltanto un’illusione.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Alchemy di Taylor Swift

[Chorus]

So when I touch down

Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team

Ditch the clowns, get the crown

Baby, I’m the one to be

‘Cause the sign on your heart

Said it’s still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

[Post-Chorus]

These blokes warm the benches

We’ve been on a winning streak

He jokes that “It’s heroin, but this time with an E”

‘Cause the sign on your heart

Said it’s still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

[Bridge]

Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads

Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ‘cause they said

“There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league”

Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me

[Chorus]

Touch down

Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team

Ditch the clowns, get the crown

Baby, I’m the one to be

‘Cause the sign on your heart

Said it’s still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

[Post-Chorus]

These blokes warm the benches

We’ve been on a winning streak

He jokes that “It’s heroin, but this time with an E”

‘Cause the sign on your heart

Said it’s still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

[Outro]

This happens once every few lifetimes

These chemicals hit me like white wine

(fonte Genius)

Traduzione The Alchemy di Taylor Swift

[Coro]

Quindi quando atterrerò

Chiama i dilettanti e tagliali dalla squadra

Lascia perdere i clown e prendi la corona

Tesoro, sono io quello che lo sarà

Perché il segno sul tuo cuore

Ha detto che è ancora riservato per me

Onestamente, chi siamo noi per combattere l’alchimia?

[Post-Ritornello]

Questi ragazzi scaldano le panchine

Abbiamo avuto una serie di vittorie consecutive

Scherza dicendo: “È eroina, ma questa volta con la E”

Perché il segno sul tuo cuore

Ha detto che è ancora riservato per me

Onestamente, chi siamo noi per combattere l’alchimia?

[Ponte]

Togliti le magliette e i tuoi amici ti sollevano, sopra le loro teste

La birra si attacca al pavimento, gli applausi cantano perché dicono

“Non c’era alcuna possibilità di provare ad essere il migliore del campionato”

Dov’è il trofeo? Lui viene e basta, correndo verso di me

[Coro]

Tocca giù

Chiama i dilettanti e tagliali dalla squadra

Lascia perdere i clown e prendi la corona

Tesoro, sono io quello che lo sarà

Perché il segno sul tuo cuore

Ha detto che è ancora riservato per me

Onestamente, chi siamo noi per combattere l’alchimia?

[Post-Ritornello]

Questi ragazzi scaldano le panchine

Abbiamo avuto una serie di vittorie consecutive

Scherza dicendo: “È eroina, ma questa volta con la E”

Perché il segno sul tuo cuore

Ha detto che è ancora riservato per me

Onestamente, chi siamo noi per combattere l’alchimia?

[Finale]

Questo accade una volta ogni poche vite

Queste sostanze chimiche mi colpiscono come il vino bianco