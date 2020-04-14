Selena Gomez sulla copertina di Interview Magazine. FOTO!

A soli 27 anni Selena Gomez è una popstar mondiale, una produttrice e una filantropa. Così si apre l’articolo a lei dedicato sulle pagine della rivista Interview Magazine.
Selena ha posato nel numero di aprile in uno shooting mozzafiato, molto diverso da altri a cui ci ha abituato in passato. Mentre trasuda tutta la sua bellezza e sex appeal la cantante di Boyfriend ha anche parlato delle cose che le stanno più a cuore dimostrando che oltre all’aspetto fisico c’è molto di più.
“Sono giovane e continuerò a cambiare, e nessuno ha il diritto di dirmi come dovrebbe andare la mia vita”
Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha iniziato la sua conversazione con l’attrice e comica Amy Schumer. L’intervista è stata fatta prima di questa pandemia, cosa che Sel ha voluto ribadire ricordando a tutti di stare a casa e al sicuro.
Oltre a posare per il magazine ha parlato di tutto, del suo lavoro nella serie 13 Reasons Why, al suo nuovo album Rare e a cosa significa per lei e in generale come affronta tutte le difficoltà che la vita le mette davanti.
Qui per guardare gli scatti di Selena Gomez per Interview Magazine
View this post on Instagram
At just 27, @selenagomez is a global pop star, a tabloid fixture, a documentary and TV producer—and a philanthropist who has shifted her attention to coronavirus relief efforts. Following a well-documented struggle with mental and physical health, she has returned stronger than ever with the cathartic and confessional “Rare,” her third number-one album, and as she tells her friend @amyschumer in our new Spring Issue, she is done letting people control her narrative. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
View this post on Instagram
“I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.” Our Spring Issue cover star @selenagomez talks to @amyschumer how she emerged as pop’s biggest advocate for mental health. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.