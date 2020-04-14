MusicaSelena GomezUltime News

Selena Gomez sulla copertina di Interview Magazine. FOTO!

di Roberta Marciano
selena gomez

A soli 27 anni Selena Gomez è una popstar mondiale, una produttrice e una filantropa. Così si apre l’articolo a lei dedicato sulle pagine della rivista Interview Magazine.

Selena ha posato nel numero di aprile in uno shooting mozzafiato, molto diverso da altri a cui ci ha abituato in passato. Mentre trasuda tutta la sua bellezza e sex appeal la cantante di Boyfriend ha anche parlato delle cose che le stanno più a cuore dimostrando che oltre all’aspetto fisico c’è molto di più.

“Sono giovane e continuerò a cambiare, e nessuno ha il diritto di dirmi come dovrebbe andare la mia vita”

Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha iniziato la sua conversazione con l’attrice e comica Amy Schumer. L’intervista è stata fatta prima di questa pandemia, cosa che Sel ha voluto ribadire ricordando a tutti di stare a casa e al sicuro.

Oltre a posare per il magazine ha parlato di tutto, del suo lavoro nella serie 13 Reasons Why, al suo nuovo album Rare e a cosa significa per lei e in generale come affronta tutte le difficoltà che la vita le mette davanti.

Qui per guardare gli scatti di Selena Gomez per Interview Magazine

 

Cosa ne pensate del servizio fotografico con Selena Gomez protagonista?

