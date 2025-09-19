Miley Cyrus – Secrets: video , testo e traduzione

Miley Cyrus torna il 19 settembre 2025 con Secrets, un brano che non è solo musica, ma una confessione, una lettera aperta al padre Billy Ray Cyrus. Pubblicato nella versione deluxe dell’album Something Beautiful, il singolo è una delle prove più intime e vulnerabili della sua carriera, con la collaborazione leggendaria di Mick Fleetwood e Lindsey Buckingham dei Fleetwood Mac.

Il video ufficiale

Il videoclip di Secrets di Miley Cyrus è già online e riflette perfettamente l’atmosfera del brano: luci soffuse, abiti da sogno, sguardi persi nel vuoto. Miley non interpreta un ruolo: è sé stessa, fragile e forte allo stesso tempo. La regia punta tutto sull’emotività, con simboli come l’abito bianco, la sua voce che grida. È un viaggio visivo nella mente di una figlia che vuole solo essere ascoltata.

Testo Secret Miley Cyrus

Secrets, I wanna keep your secrets

Like sunlight in the shadows

Like footsteps in the grass

I won’t ever break my promise

Like a songbird in the silence

Like stones against the glass

We’re chained to the rhythm

Hero

Can I be your hero?

Call off all your forces

A white flag in the war

Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run)

You know I’ll follow, whoa

Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow)

Love is not a prison

I’m not a guard, no

So even when I’m holding you

I won’t lock you up

You can come and go as you want

Would you like to be lonely?

Your word is all I want (Want)

Hero (Anywhere you go)

Can I be your hero? (Anywhere you go)

Call off all your forces (Anywhere you go)

A white flag in the war (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow)

Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run)

You know I’ll follow, whoa (Anywhere you go)

Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow)

Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one)

Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run)

You know I’ll follow, whoa (Anywhere you go)

Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow)

You know I’ll follow

Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow

I’ll follow anywhere you go

I’ll follow anywhere you go

I’ll follow anywhere you go

I’ll follow

Traduzione

Significato della canzone

Secrets di Miley Cyrus è nato originariamente come una demo grezza registrata durante le sessioni del precedente album di Miley Endless Summer Vacation, ma è stato poi finalizzato durante le sessioni di Something Beautiful con le leggende della musica Lindsay Buckingham e Mick Fleetwood.

Miley ha dichiarato su Instagram che questa canzone è stata scritta come un’offerta di pace verso suo padre Billy Ray Cyrus, con cui ha una relazione complicata. Nel 2024, un audio trapelato di Billy Ray Cyrus in cui apparentemente chiamava Miley “un diavolo” è finito su internet, facendo scalpore.