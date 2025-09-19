Miley Cyrus – Secrets: video , testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Settembre 2025 Miley Cyrus torna il 19 settembre 2025 con Secrets, un brano che non è solo musica, ma una confessione, una lettera aperta al padre Billy Ray Cyrus. Pubblicato nella versione deluxe dell’album Something Beautiful, il singolo è una delle prove più intime e vulnerabili della sua carriera, con la collaborazione leggendaria di Mick Fleetwood e Lindsey Buckingham dei Fleetwood Mac. Il video ufficiale Il videoclip di Secrets di Miley Cyrus è già online e riflette perfettamente l’atmosfera del brano: luci soffuse, abiti da sogno, sguardi persi nel vuoto. Miley non interpreta un ruolo: è sé stessa, fragile e forte allo stesso tempo. La regia punta tutto sull’emotività, con simboli come l’abito bianco, la sua voce che grida. È un viaggio visivo nella mente di una figlia che vuole solo essere ascoltata. Testo Secret Miley Cyrus Secrets, I wanna keep your secrets Like sunlight in the shadows Like footsteps in the grass I won’t ever break my promise Like a songbird in the silence Like stones against the glass We’re chained to the rhythm Hero Can I be your hero? Call off all your forces A white flag in the war Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run) You know I’ll follow, whoa Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow) Love is not a prison I’m not a guard, no So even when I’m holding you I won’t lock you up You can come and go as you want Would you like to be lonely? Your word is all I want (Want) Hero (Anywhere you go) Can I be your hero? (Anywhere you go) Call off all your forces (Anywhere you go) A white flag in the war (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow) Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run) You know I’ll follow, whoa (Anywhere you go) Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow) Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run) You know I’ll follow, whoa (Anywhere you go) Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow) You know I’ll follow Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow I’ll follow anywhere you go I’ll follow anywhere you go I’ll follow anywhere you go I’ll follow Traduzione Secrets, I wanna keep your secrets Like sunlight in the shadows Like footsteps in the grass I won’t ever break my promise Like a songbird in the silence Like stones against the glass We’re chained to the rhythm Hero Can I be your hero? Call off all your forces A white flag in the war Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run) You know I’ll follow, whoa Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow) Love is not a prison I’m not a guard, no So even when I’m holding you I won’t lock you up You can come and go as you want Would you like to be lonely? Your word is all I want (Want) Hero (Anywhere you go) Can I be your hero? (Anywhere you go) Call off all your forces (Anywhere you go) A white flag in the war (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow) Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run) You know I’ll follow, whoa (Anywhere you go) Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow) Oh, I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) I wanna be the one (I wanna be the one) Anywhere you run (Anywhere you run) You know I’ll follow, whoa (Anywhere you go) Anywhere you go (Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow) You know I’ll follow Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow I’ll follow anywhere you go I’ll follow wherever you go I’ll follow wherever you go I’ll follow Significato della canzone Secrets di Miley Cyrus è nato originariamente come una demo grezza registrata durante le sessioni del precedente album di Miley Endless Summer Vacation, ma è stato poi finalizzato durante le sessioni di Something Beautiful con le leggende della musica Lindsay Buckingham e Mick Fleetwood. Miley ha dichiarato su Instagram che questa canzone è stata scritta come un’offerta di pace verso suo padre Billy Ray Cyrus, con cui ha una relazione complicata. Nel 2024, un audio trapelato di Billy Ray Cyrus in cui apparentemente chiamava Miley “un diavolo” è finito su internet, facendo scalpore.