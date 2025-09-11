Kpop Demon Hunters: video, testo e traduzione di Your Idol

Your Idol è una canzone tratta dal film d’animazione K-Pop Demon Hunters prodotto da Sony Pictures Animation, interpretata dalla boy band K-pop immaginaria, i Saja Boys.

Nella canzone, i Saja Boys, che in realtà sono demoni travestiti da idol, usano la loro ultima esibizione agli Idol Awards per ipnotizzare il pubblico e rubare le loro anime, al fine di evocare Gwi-Ma, il Re Demone. A differenza della loro frizzante Soda Pop, Your Idol ha un significato sinistro, forse un riferimento al lato oscuro della fama: il gruppo canta di “amare” i propri fan prima di rivelare le proprie vere intenzioni, ovvero di rubare le loro anime.

Il lyric video ufficiale

Testo Your Idol dei Saja Boys

[All]

Pray for me now

Pray for me now (Dies irae)

Pray for me now (Illa)

Pray for me now (Vos solve in)

Pray for me now (Favilla)

Pray for me now (Maledictus)

Pray for me now (Erus)

Pray for me now (In flamas)

Pray for me now (Aeternum)

I’ll be your idol

[Abby, Romance, Mystery, Mystery & Abby]

Keeping you in check (Uh), keeping you obsessed (Uh)

Play me on repeat, kkeudeobsi in your head

Anytime it hurts (Uh), play another verse (Uh)

I can be your sanctuary

Know I’m the only one right now (Now)

I will love you more when it all burns down

More than power, more than gold (Yeah)

Yeah, you gave me your hеart, now I’m here for your soul

[Jinu]

I’m the only onе who’ll love your sins

Feel the way my voice gets underneath your skin

[Jinu, Abby]

Listen ‘cause I’m preachin’ to the choir

Can I get the mic’ a little higher?

Gimme your desire

I can be the star you rely on (You rely on)

Nae hwanghol-ui chwihae, you can’t look away (Hey)

Don’t you know I’m here to save you?

Now we runnin’ wild

Yeah, I’m all you need, I’ma be your idol

[Tutti]

Uh

Uh

[Baby, Abby, Romance]

Uh! bichi naneun fame, gyesok oechyeo, I’m your idol

Thank you for the pain ‘cause it got me going viral

Uh, yeah, natji anneun fever, makin’ you a believer

Nareul wihae neon jonjaehaneun idol

Don’t let it show, keep it all inside

The pain and the shame, keep it outta sight

Your obsession feeds our connection

I sungan give me all your attention

[Jinu]

You know I’m the only one who’ll love your sins

Feel the way my voice gets underneath your skin

[Jinu, Romance]

Listen ‘cause I’m preachin’ to the choir

Can I get the mic a little higher?

Gimme your desire

I can be the star you rely on (You rely on)

Nae hwanghol-ui chwihae, you can’t look away (Yeah)

Don’t you know I’m here to save you?

Now we runnin’ wild

Yeah, I’m all you need, I’ma be your idol

[All]

Be your idol

[All, Jinu]

Living in your mind now

Too late ‘cause you’re mine now

I will make you free

When you’re all part of me

[Jinu, All]

(Listen ‘cause I’m) Preaching to the choir

(Now) Can I get the mic a little higher?

Gimme your desire

Watch me set your world on fire

Nae hwanghol-ui chwihae, you can’t look away (Hey)

No one is coming to save you

Now we runnin’ wild

You’re down on your knees, I’ma be your idol

Traduzione

[Intro]

Prega per me ora

Prega per me ora (Dies irae)

Prega per me ora (Illa)

Prega per me ora (Vos solve in)

Prega per me ora (Favilla)

Prega per me ora (Maledictus)

Prega per me ora (Erus)

Prega per me ora (In flamas)

Prega per me ora (Eternum)

Sarò il tuo idolo

[Strofa 1: Abby, Romance, Mystery, Mystery & Abby]

Tenerti sotto controllo (Uh), farti restare ossessionato (Uh)

Ascoltami a ripetizione, in eterno nella tua testa

Ogni volta che fa male (Uh), ascolta un’altra strofa (Uh)

Posso essere il tuo santuario

So di essere l’unico proprio adesso (Adesso)

Ti amerò di più quando tutto brucerà

Più del potere, più dell’oro (Sì)

Sì, mi hai dato il tuo cuore, ora sono qui per la tua anima

[Pre-Ritornello: Jinu]

Sono l’unico che amerà i tuoi peccati

Senti il modo in cui la mia voce ti entra sottopelle

[Jinu, Abby]

Ascolta perché sto predicando per i convertiti

Posso avere il microfono un più più alto?

Dammi il tuo desiderio

Posso essere la stella su cui fai affidamento (Su cui fai affidamento)

Inebriato dalla mia estasi, non puoi distogliere lo sguardo (Ehi)

Non sai che sono qui per salvarti

Ora ci stiamo scatenando

Sì, sono tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno, sarò il tuo idolo

[Tutti]

Uh

Uh

[Baby, Abby, Romance]

Uh, fama splendente, continua a gridare, sono il tuo idolo

Grazie per il dolore perché mi ha fatto diventare virale

Uh, sì, una febbre che non se ne va, che ti rende un credente

Perché per me sei un idolo?

Non lasciarlo a vedere, tieni tutto dentro

Il dolore e la vergogna, tienili fuori di vista

La tua ossessione alimenta la nostra connessione

In questo momento, rivolgimi tutta la tua attenzione

[Jinu]

Sai che sono l’unico che amerà i tuoi peccati

Senti il modo in cui la mia voce ti entra sottopelle

[Jinu, Romance]

Ascolta perché sto predicando per i convertiti

Posso avere il microfono un più più alto?

Dammi il tuo desiderio

Posso essere la stella su cui fai affidamento (Su cui fai affidamento)

Inebriato dalla mia estasi, non puoi distogliere lo sguardo (Sì)

Non sai che sono qui per salvarti

Ora ci stiamo scatenando

Sì, sono tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno, sarò il tuo idolo

[Tutti]

Sarò il tuo idolo

[Tutti, Jinu]

Vivendo nella vostra testa, adesso

Troppo tardi perché ora siete miei

Vi renderò liberi

Quando sarete tutti parte di me

[Jinu, Tutti]

(Ascolta perché sto) Predicando per i convertiti

(Ora) Posso avere il microfono un più più alto?

Dammi il tuo desiderio

Guardami mentre do fuoco al tuo mondo

Inebriato dalla mia estasi, non puoi distogliere lo sguardo (Ehi)

Nessuno verrà a salvarti

Ora ci stiamo scatenando

Sei in ginocchio, sarò il tuo idolo

Chi canta Your Idol

Soda Pop è una canzone tra le più popolari presenti nella colonna sonora nel film d’animazione di grande successo K-Pop Demon Hunters, rilasciato sulla piattaforma Netflix il 20 giugno 2025.

