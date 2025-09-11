GingerGeneration.it

Kpop Demon Hunters: video, testo e traduzione di Your Idol

scritto da Giovanna Codella
soda pop - saja boys

Your Idol è una canzone tratta dal film d’animazione K-Pop Demon Hunters prodotto da Sony Pictures Animation, interpretata dalla boy band K-pop immaginaria, i Saja Boys.

Nella canzone, i Saja Boys, che in realtà sono demoni travestiti da idol, usano la loro ultima esibizione agli Idol Awards per ipnotizzare il pubblico e rubare le loro anime, al fine di evocare Gwi-Ma, il Re Demone. A differenza della loro frizzante Soda Pop, Your Idol ha un significato sinistro, forse un riferimento al lato oscuro della fama: il gruppo canta di “amare” i propri fan prima di rivelare le proprie vere intenzioni, ovvero di rubare le loro anime.

Il lyric video ufficiale

Testo Your Idol dei Saja Boys

[All]
Pray for me now
Pray for me now (Dies irae)
Pray for me now (Illa)
Pray for me now (Vos solve in)
Pray for me now (Favilla)
Pray for me now (Maledictus)
Pray for me now (Erus)
Pray for me now (In flamas)
Pray for me now (Aeternum)
I’ll be your idol

[Abby, Romance, Mystery, Mystery & Abby]
Keeping you in check (Uh), keeping you obsessed (Uh)
Play me on repeat, kkeudeobsi in your head
Anytime it hurts (Uh), play another verse (Uh)
I can be your sanctuary
Know I’m the only one right now (Now)
I will love you more when it all burns down
More than power, more than gold (Yeah)
Yeah, you gave me your hеart, now I’m here for your soul

[Jinu]
I’m the only onе who’ll love your sins
Feel the way my voice gets underneath your skin
[Jinu, Abby]
Listen ‘cause I’m preachin’ to the choir
Can I get the mic’ a little higher?
Gimme your desire
I can be the star you rely on (You rely on)
Nae hwanghol-ui chwihae, you can’t look away (Hey)
Don’t you know I’m here to save you?
Now we runnin’ wild
Yeah, I’m all you need, I’ma be your idol

[Tutti]
Uh
Uh

[Baby, Abby, Romance]
Uh! bichi naneun fame, gyesok oechyeo, I’m your idol
Thank you for the pain ‘cause it got me going viral
Uh, yeah, natji anneun fever, makin’ you a believer
Nareul wihae neon jonjaehaneun idol
Don’t let it show, keep it all inside
The pain and the shame, keep it outta sight
Your obsession feeds our connection
I sungan give me all your attention

[Jinu]
You know I’m the only one who’ll love your sins
Feel the way my voice gets underneath your skin

[Jinu, Romance]
Listen ‘cause I’m preachin’ to the choir
Can I get the mic a little higher?
Gimme your desire
I can be the star you rely on (You rely on)
Nae hwanghol-ui chwihae, you can’t look away (Yeah)
Don’t you know I’m here to save you?
Now we runnin’ wild
Yeah, I’m all you need, I’ma be your idol

[All]
Be your idol

[All, Jinu]
Living in your mind now
Too late ‘cause you’re mine now
I will make you free
When you’re all part of me

[Jinu, All]
(Listen ‘cause I’m) Preaching to the choir
(Now) Can I get the mic a little higher?
Gimme your desire
Watch me set your world on fire
Nae hwanghol-ui chwihae, you can’t look away (Hey)
No one is coming to save you
Now we runnin’ wild
You’re down on your knees, I’ma be your idol

Traduzione

[Intro]
Prega per me ora
Prega per me ora (Dies irae)
Prega per me ora (Illa)
Prega per me ora (Vos solve in)
Prega per me ora (Favilla)
Prega per me ora (Maledictus)
Prega per me ora (Erus)
Prega per me ora (In flamas)
Prega per me ora (Eternum)
Sarò il tuo idolo

[Strofa 1: Abby, Romance, Mystery, Mystery & Abby]
Tenerti sotto controllo (Uh), farti restare ossessionato (Uh)
Ascoltami a ripetizione, in eterno nella tua testa
Ogni volta che fa male (Uh), ascolta un’altra strofa (Uh)
Posso essere il tuo santuario
So di essere l’unico proprio adesso (Adesso)
Ti amerò di più quando tutto brucerà
Più del potere, più dell’oro (Sì)
Sì, mi hai dato il tuo cuore, ora sono qui per la tua anima

[Pre-Ritornello: Jinu]
Sono l’unico che amerà i tuoi peccati
Senti il modo in cui la mia voce ti entra sottopelle

[Jinu, Abby]
Ascolta perché sto predicando per i convertiti
Posso avere il microfono un più più alto?
Dammi il tuo desiderio
Posso essere la stella su cui fai affidamento (Su cui fai affidamento)
Inebriato dalla mia estasi, non puoi distogliere lo sguardo (Ehi)
Non sai che sono qui per salvarti
Ora ci stiamo scatenando
Sì, sono tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno, sarò il tuo idolo

[Tutti]
Uh
Uh

[Baby, Abby, Romance]
Uh, fama splendente, continua a gridare, sono il tuo idolo
Grazie per il dolore perché mi ha fatto diventare virale
Uh, sì, una febbre che non se ne va, che ti rende un credente
Perché per me sei un idolo?
Non lasciarlo a vedere, tieni tutto dentro
Il dolore e la vergogna, tienili fuori di vista
La tua ossessione alimenta la nostra connessione
In questo momento, rivolgimi tutta la tua attenzione

[Jinu]
Sai che sono l’unico che amerà i tuoi peccati
Senti il modo in cui la mia voce ti entra sottopelle

[Jinu, Romance]
Ascolta perché sto predicando per i convertiti
Posso avere il microfono un più più alto?
Dammi il tuo desiderio
Posso essere la stella su cui fai affidamento (Su cui fai affidamento)
Inebriato dalla mia estasi, non puoi distogliere lo sguardo (Sì)
Non sai che sono qui per salvarti
Ora ci stiamo scatenando
Sì, sono tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno, sarò il tuo idolo

[Tutti]
Sarò il tuo idolo

[Tutti, Jinu]
Vivendo nella vostra testa, adesso
Troppo tardi perché ora siete miei
Vi renderò liberi
Quando sarete tutti parte di me

[Jinu, Tutti]
(Ascolta perché sto) Predicando per i convertiti
(Ora) Posso avere il microfono un più più alto?
Dammi il tuo desiderio
Guardami mentre do fuoco al tuo mondo
Inebriato dalla mia estasi, non puoi distogliere lo sguardo (Ehi)
Nessuno verrà a salvarti
Ora ci stiamo scatenando
Sei in ginocchio, sarò il tuo idolo

Chi canta Your Idol

Soda Pop è una canzone tra le più popolari presenti nella colonna sonora nel film d’animazione di grande successo K-Pop Demon Hunters, rilasciato sulla piattaforma Netflix il 20 giugno 2025.

Cantata da Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo e SamUIL Lee, nei panni della boy band immaginaria chiamata Saja Boys che è costituita in realtà da dei demoni sotto copertura. Nel film, questa canzone è il singolo con cui la band tenta di avere la meglio sulle HUNTR/X, vincendo gli Idol Awards, al fine di rubare alle protagoniste ciò che hanno più a cuore, ovvero i loro preziosi fan.

