Taylor Swift – ​​Father Figure: audio, testo e traduzione

Father Figure è uno dei brani contenuti nell'album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor. Significato della canzone: Per questo brano Taylor torna nel passato per parlare di una relazione passata nella quale ha trovato il suo amato in un momento difficile, ma allo stesso tempo ha visto del potenziale ed ha preso la decisione di essere "una figura parterna" e prendersi sia lui che la relazione sulle spalle. Purtroppo, però, non è stato leale. Father Figure è anche una famosa canzone di George Michael. Il video mostra la tumultuosa relazione tra un tassista e una modella (simile a una ballerina). La modella nel video è interpretata da Tania Coleridge, il cui iconico caschetto ha probabilmente ispirato una delle cover di The Life of a Showgirl. Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Life of a Showgirl Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Father Figure [Verse 1] When I found you, you were young, wayward, lost in the cold Pulled up to you in the Jag’, turned your rags into gold The winding road leads to the chateau “You remind me of a younger me” I saw potential [Chorus] I’ll be your father figure I drink that brown liquor I can make deals with the devil because my dick’s bigger This love is pure profit Just step into my office I dry your tears with my sleeve [Post-Chorus] Leave it with me I protect the family Leave it with me I protect the family [Verse 2] I pay the check before it kisses the mahogany grain Said, “They want to see you rise, they don’t want you to reign” I showed you all the tricks of the trade All I ask is for your loyalty My dear protégé [Chorus] I’ll be your father figure I drink that brown liquor I can make deals with the devil because my dick’s bigger This love is pure profit Just step into my office They’ll know your name in the streets [Post-Chorus] Leave it with me I protect the family Leave it with me I protect the family [Bridge] My dear boy, they don’t make loyalty like they used to Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition On foolish decisions which lead to misguided visions That to fulfill your dreams You had to get rid of me I protect the family [Chorus] I was your father figure We drank that brown liquor You made a deal with this devil, turns out my dick’s bigger You want a fight, you found it I got the place surrounded You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drowning Whose portrait’s on the mantle? Who covered up your scandals? Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled I was your father figure You pulled the wrong trigger This empire belongs to me [Post-Chorus] Leave it with me I protect the family Leave it with me I protect the family Leave it with me [Outro] You know, you remind me of a younger me I saw potential Traduzione Father Figure di Taylor Swift [Strofa 1] Quando ti ho trovato, eri giovane, ribelle, perso nel freddo Sono arrivato da te con la Jaguar, ho trasformato i tuoi stracci in oro La strada tortuosa porta allo chateau “Mi ricordi me da giovane” Ho visto del potenziale [Ritornello] Sarò la tua figura paterna Bevo quel liquore scuro Posso fare patti con il diavolo perché ce l’ho più grosso Questo amore è puro profitto Entra semplicemente nel mio ufficio Asciugo le tue lacrime con la mia manica [Post-Ritornello] Lascia fare a me Proteggo la famiglia Lascia fare a me Proteggo la famiglia [Strofa 2] Pago il conto prima che tocchi il legno di mogano Dicevano: “Vogliono vederti salire, ma non regnare” Ti ho insegnato tutti i trucchi del mestiere Tutto ciò che chiedo è la tua lealtà Mio caro protetto [Ritornello] Sarò la tua figura paterna Bevo quel liquore scuro Posso fare patti con il diavolo perché ce l’ho più grosso Questo amore è puro profitto Entra semplicemente nel mio ufficio Conosceranno il tuo nome per strada [Post-Ritornello] Lascia fare a me Proteggo la famiglia Lascia fare a me Proteggo la famiglia [Bridge] Mio caro ragazzo, non fanno più la lealtà come una volta La tua ambizione sconsiderata ha acceso la scintilla Di decisioni sciocche che hanno portato a visioni sbagliate Secondo cui, per realizzare i tuoi sogni Dovevi liberarti di me Io proteggo la famiglia [Ritornello Finale] Ero la tua figura paterna Bevevamo quel liquore scuro Hai fatto un patto con questo diavolo, e si è scoperto che ce l’ho più grosso Vuoi combattere? L'hai trovato Ho circondato il posto Dormirai con i pesci prima ancora di accorgerti di affogare Di chi è il ritratto sul caminetto? Chi ha coperto i tuoi scandali? Scambia la mia gentilezza per debolezza e vedrai la tua carta annullata Ero la tua figura paterna Hai premuto il grilletto sbagliato Quest'impero appartiene a me [Post-Ritornello] Lascia fare a me Proteggo la famiglia Lascia fare a me Proteggo la famiglia Lascia fare a me [Outro] Sai, mi ricordi me da giovane Ho visto del potenziale