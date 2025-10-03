Taylor Swift – ​​Father Figure: audio, testo e traduzione

Father Figure è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Per questo brano Taylor torna nel passato per parlare di una relazione passata nella quale ha trovato il suo amato in un momento difficile, ma allo stesso tempo ha visto del potenziale ed ha preso la decisione di essere “una figura parterna” e prendersi sia lui che la relazione sulle spalle. Purtroppo, però, non è stato leale.

Father Figure è anche una famosa canzone di George Michael. Il video mostra la tumultuosa relazione tra un tassista e una modella (simile a una ballerina). La modella nel video è interpretata da Tania Coleridge, il cui iconico caschetto ha probabilmente ispirato una delle cover di The Life of a Showgirl.

Testo Father Figure

[Verse 1]

When I found you, you were young, wayward, lost in the cold

Pulled up to you in the Jag’, turned your rags into gold

The winding road leads to the chateau

“You remind me of a younger me”

I saw potential

[Chorus]

I’ll be your father figure

I drink that brown liquor

I can make deals with the devil because my dick’s bigger

This love is pure profit

Just step into my office

I dry your tears with my sleeve

[Post-Chorus]

Leave it with me

I protect the family

Leave it with me

I protect the family

[Verse 2]

I pay the check before it kisses the mahogany grain

Said, “They want to see you rise, they don’t want you to reign”

I showed you all the tricks of the trade

All I ask is for your loyalty

My dear protégé

[Chorus]

I’ll be your father figure

I drink that brown liquor

I can make deals with the devil because my dick’s bigger

This love is pure profit

Just step into my office

They’ll know your name in the streets

[Post-Chorus]

Leave it with me

I protect the family

Leave it with me

I protect the family

[Bridge]

My dear boy, they don’t make loyalty like they used to

Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition

On foolish decisions which lead to misguided visions

That to fulfill your dreams

You had to get rid of me

I protect the family

[Chorus]

I was your father figure

We drank that brown liquor

You made a deal with this devil, turns out my dick’s bigger

You want a fight, you found it

I got the place surrounded

You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drowning

Whose portrait’s on the mantle?

Who covered up your scandals?

Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled

I was your father figure

You pulled the wrong trigger

This empire belongs to me

[Post-Chorus]

Leave it with me

I protect the family

Leave it with me

I protect the family

Leave it with me

[Outro]

You know, you remind me of a younger me

I saw potential

Traduzione Father Figure di Taylor Swift

[Strofa 1]

Quando ti ho trovato, eri giovane, ribelle, perso nel freddo

Sono arrivato da te con la Jaguar, ho trasformato i tuoi stracci in oro

La strada tortuosa porta allo chateau

“Mi ricordi me da giovane”

Ho visto del potenziale

[Ritornello]

Sarò la tua figura paterna

Bevo quel liquore scuro

Posso fare patti con il diavolo perché ce l’ho più grosso

Questo amore è puro profitto

Entra semplicemente nel mio ufficio

Asciugo le tue lacrime con la mia manica

[Post-Ritornello]

Lascia fare a me

Proteggo la famiglia

Lascia fare a me

Proteggo la famiglia

[Strofa 2]

Pago il conto prima che tocchi il legno di mogano

Dicevano: “Vogliono vederti salire, ma non regnare”

Ti ho insegnato tutti i trucchi del mestiere

Tutto ciò che chiedo è la tua lealtà

Mio caro protetto

[Ritornello]

Sarò la tua figura paterna

Bevo quel liquore scuro

Posso fare patti con il diavolo perché ce l’ho più grosso

Questo amore è puro profitto

Entra semplicemente nel mio ufficio

Conosceranno il tuo nome per strada

[Post-Ritornello]

Lascia fare a me

Proteggo la famiglia

Lascia fare a me

Proteggo la famiglia

[Bridge]

Mio caro ragazzo, non fanno più la lealtà come una volta

La tua ambizione sconsiderata ha acceso la scintilla

Di decisioni sciocche che hanno portato a visioni sbagliate

Secondo cui, per realizzare i tuoi sogni

Dovevi liberarti di me

Io proteggo la famiglia

[Ritornello Finale]

Ero la tua figura paterna

Bevevamo quel liquore scuro

Hai fatto un patto con questo diavolo, e si è scoperto che ce l’ho più grosso

Vuoi combattere? L’hai trovato

Ho circondato il posto

Dormirai con i pesci prima ancora di accorgerti di affogare

Di chi è il ritratto sul caminetto?

Chi ha coperto i tuoi scandali?

Scambia la mia gentilezza per debolezza e vedrai la tua carta annullata

Ero la tua figura paterna

Hai premuto il grilletto sbagliato

Quest’impero appartiene a me

[Post-Ritornello]

Lascia fare a me

Proteggo la famiglia

Lascia fare a me

Proteggo la famiglia

Lascia fare a me

[Outro]

Sai, mi ricordi me da giovane

Ho visto del potenziale