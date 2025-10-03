GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – ​​Father Figure: audio, testo e traduzione

Father Figure è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Per questo brano Taylor torna nel passato per parlare di una relazione passata nella quale ha trovato il suo amato in un momento difficile, ma allo stesso tempo ha visto del potenziale ed ha preso la decisione di essere “una figura parterna” e prendersi sia lui che la relazione sulle spalle. Purtroppo, però, non è stato leale.

Father Figure è anche una famosa canzone di George Michael. Il video mostra la tumultuosa relazione tra un tassista e una modella (simile a una ballerina). La modella nel video è interpretata da Tania Coleridge, il cui iconico caschetto ha probabilmente ispirato una delle cover di The Life of a Showgirl.

Testo Father Figure

[Verse 1]
When I found you, you were young, wayward, lost in the cold
Pulled up to you in the Jag’, turned your rags into gold
The winding road leads to the chateau
“You remind me of a younger me”
I saw potential

[Chorus]
I’ll be your father figure
I drink that brown liquor
I can make deals with the devil because my dick’s bigger
This love is pure profit
Just step into my office
I dry your tears with my sleeve

[Post-Chorus]
Leave it with me
I protect the family
Leave it with me
I protect the family

[Verse 2]
I pay the check before it kisses the mahogany grain
Said, “They want to see you rise, they don’t want you to reign”
I showed you all the tricks of the trade
All I ask is for your loyalty
My dear protégé

[Chorus]
I’ll be your father figure
I drink that brown liquor
I can make deals with the devil because my dick’s bigger
This love is pure profit
Just step into my office
They’ll know your name in the streets

[Post-Chorus]
Leave it with me
I protect the family
Leave it with me
I protect the family

[Bridge]
My dear boy, they don’t make loyalty like they used to
Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition
On foolish decisions which lead to misguided visions
That to fulfill your dreams
You had to get rid of me
I protect the family

[Chorus]
I was your father figure
We drank that brown liquor
You made a deal with this devil, turns out my dick’s bigger
You want a fight, you found it
I got the place surrounded
You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drowning
Whose portrait’s on the mantle?
Who covered up your scandals?
Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled
I was your father figure
You pulled the wrong trigger
This empire belongs to me

[Post-Chorus]
Leave it with me
I protect the family
Leave it with me
I protect the family
Leave it with me

[Outro]
You know, you remind me of a younger me
I saw potential

Traduzione Father Figure di Taylor Swift

[Strofa 1]

Quando ti ho trovato, eri giovane, ribelle, perso nel freddo
Sono arrivato da te con la Jaguar, ho trasformato i tuoi stracci in oro
La strada tortuosa porta allo chateau
“Mi ricordi me da giovane”
Ho visto del potenziale

[Ritornello]

Sarò la tua figura paterna
Bevo quel liquore scuro
Posso fare patti con il diavolo perché ce l’ho più grosso
Questo amore è puro profitto
Entra semplicemente nel mio ufficio
Asciugo le tue lacrime con la mia manica

[Post-Ritornello]

Lascia fare a me
Proteggo la famiglia
Lascia fare a me
Proteggo la famiglia

[Strofa 2]

Pago il conto prima che tocchi il legno di mogano
Dicevano: “Vogliono vederti salire, ma non regnare”
Ti ho insegnato tutti i trucchi del mestiere
Tutto ciò che chiedo è la tua lealtà
Mio caro protetto

[Ritornello]

Sarò la tua figura paterna
Bevo quel liquore scuro
Posso fare patti con il diavolo perché ce l’ho più grosso
Questo amore è puro profitto
Entra semplicemente nel mio ufficio
Conosceranno il tuo nome per strada

[Post-Ritornello]

Lascia fare a me
Proteggo la famiglia
Lascia fare a me
Proteggo la famiglia

[Bridge]

Mio caro ragazzo, non fanno più la lealtà come una volta
La tua ambizione sconsiderata ha acceso la scintilla
Di decisioni sciocche che hanno portato a visioni sbagliate
Secondo cui, per realizzare i tuoi sogni
Dovevi liberarti di me
Io proteggo la famiglia

[Ritornello Finale]

Ero la tua figura paterna
Bevevamo quel liquore scuro
Hai fatto un patto con questo diavolo, e si è scoperto che ce l’ho più grosso
Vuoi combattere? L’hai trovato
Ho circondato il posto
Dormirai con i pesci prima ancora di accorgerti di affogare
Di chi è il ritratto sul caminetto?
Chi ha coperto i tuoi scandali?
Scambia la mia gentilezza per debolezza e vedrai la tua carta annullata
Ero la tua figura paterna
Hai premuto il grilletto sbagliato
Quest’impero appartiene a me

[Post-Ritornello]

Lascia fare a me
Proteggo la famiglia
Lascia fare a me
Proteggo la famiglia
Lascia fare a me

[Outro]

Sai, mi ricordi me da giovane
Ho visto del potenziale

