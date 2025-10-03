Taylor Swift – Opalite: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 3 Ottobre 2025 Opalite è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor. Significato della canzone: Opalite racconta di come in passato si è sempre accontenta di poco dalle relazioni, ma adesso che ha incontrato Travis il cielo è del colore dell’opalite. “Opalite” è il nome commerciale della versione artificiale della pietra preziosa “opale”. L’opale è considerata la pietra portafortuna dei nati in ottobre. Nella sua intervista al New Heights Podcast con Jason e Travis Kelce, Taylor ha annunciato che l’album uscirà il 3 ottobre, spiegando: Ho scelto un buon mese. Tutti questi Bilancia qui, l’opale, la pietra portafortuna dell’opale (…) Taylor ha anche fatto riferimento alla sua passione per la numerologia, che l’ha portata a pubblicare l’album il 10/3, una combinazione che ha un’energia simile a quella del suo numero preferito, il 13, suggerendo che Opalite, terza traccia dell’album e pietra portafortuna del decimo mese dell’anno, potrebbe essere una scelta intenzionale. Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Life of a Showgirl Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Opalite [Verse 1] I had a bad habit Of missing lovers past My brother used to call it “Eating out of the trash” It’s never gonna last I thought my house was haunted I used to live with ghosts And all the perfect couples Said, “When you know, you know” And, “When you don’t, you don’t” [Pre-Chorus] And all of the foes, and all of the friends (Ha, ha) They’ve seen it before, they’ll see it again (Ha, ha) Life is a song, it ends when it ends I was wrong But my mama told me [Chorus] It’s alright You were dancing through the lightning strikes Sleepless in the onyx night But now the sky is opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord Never made no one likе you before You had to make your own sunshinе But now the sky is opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh See pop shows near London [Verse 2] You couldn’t understand it Why you felt alone You were in it for real She was in her phone And you were just a pose And don’t we try to love love? (Love love?) We give it all we’ve got (Give it all we’ve got) You finally left the table (Uh, uh) And what a simple thought You’re starving ‘til you’re not [Pre-Chorus] And all of the foes and all of the friends (Ha, ha) Have messed up before, they’ll mess up again (Ha, ha) Life is a song, it ends when it ends You move on And that’s when I told you [Chorus] It’s alright You were dancing through the lightning strikes Sleepless in the onyx night But now the sky is opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord Never made no one like you before You had to make your own sunshine But now the sky is opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh [Bridge] This is just a storm inside a teacup But shelter here with me, my love Thunder like a drum This life will beat you up, up, up, up This is just a temporary speed bump But failure brings you freedom And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love Don’t you sweat it, baby [Chorus] It’s alright You were dancing through the lightning strikes Oh, so sleepless in the onyx night But now the sky is opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord Never made no one like you before (No) You had to make your own sunshine But now the sky is opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Traduzione Opalite [Strofa 1] Avevo una brutta abitudine Di rimpiangere gli amori passati Mio fratello lo chiamava “Mangiare dalla spazzatura” Non sarebbe mai durato Pensavo che la mia casa fosse infestata Vivevo con dei fantasmi E tutte le coppie perfette Dicevano: “Quando lo sai, lo sai” E: “Quando non lo sai, non lo sai” [Pre-Ritornello] E tutti i nemici, e tutti gli amici (Ah, ah) L’hanno già visto prima, lo rivedranno ancora (Ah, ah) La vita è una canzone, finisce quando finisce Avevo torto Ma mia madre mi diceva: [Ritornello] Va tutto bene Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini Insonne nella notte di onice Ma ora il cielo è opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce Ma ora il cielo è opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh [Strofa 2] Non riuscivi a capirlo Perché ti sentivi solo Tu ci credevi davvero Lei era nel suo telefono E tu eri solo una posa E non cerchiamo tutti di amare l’amore? (Amare l’amore?) Diamo tutto ciò che abbiamo (Tutto ciò che abbiamo) Alla fine ti sei alzato da tavola E che pensiero semplice: Hai fame… finché non ce l’hai più [Pre-Ritornello] E tutti i nemici, e tutti gli amici (Ah, ah) Hanno già sbagliato, sbaglieranno ancora (Ah, ah) La vita è una canzone, finisce quando finisce Tu vai avanti Ed è lì che ti ho detto: [Ritornello] Va tutto bene Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini Insonne nella notte di onice Ma ora il cielo è opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce Ma ora il cielo è opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh [Bridge] È solo una tempesta in una tazza di tè Ma rifugiati qui con me, amore mio Il tuono batte come un tamburo Questa vita ti colpisce forte, forte, forte È solo un rallentamento temporaneo Ma il fallimento porta libertà E io posso darti amore, amore, amore, amore Non preoccuparti, amore [Ritornello finale] Va tutto bene Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini Oh, così insonne nella notte di onice Ma ora il cielo è opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima (No) Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce Ma ora il cielo è opalite Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Life of a Showgirl