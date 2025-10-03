GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – ​Opalite: audio, testo e traduzione

Opalite è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Opalite racconta di come in passato si è sempre accontenta di poco dalle relazioni, ma adesso che ha incontrato Travis il cielo è del colore dell’opalite. “Opalite” è il nome commerciale della versione artificiale della pietra preziosa “opale”. L’opale è considerata la pietra portafortuna dei nati in ottobre. Nella sua intervista al New Heights Podcast con Jason e Travis Kelce, Taylor ha annunciato che l’album uscirà il 3 ottobre, spiegando:

Ho scelto un buon mese. Tutti questi Bilancia qui, l’opale, la pietra portafortuna dell’opale (…)

Taylor ha anche fatto riferimento alla sua passione per la numerologia, che l’ha portata a pubblicare l’album il 10/3, una combinazione che ha un’energia simile a quella del suo numero preferito, il 13, suggerendo che Opalite, terza traccia dell’album e pietra portafortuna del decimo mese dell’anno, potrebbe essere una scelta intenzionale.

Testo Opalite

[Verse 1]
I had a bad habit
Of missing lovers past
My brother used to call it
“Eating out of the trash”
It’s never gonna last
I thought my house was haunted
I used to live with ghosts
And all the perfect couples
Said, “When you know, you know”
And, “When you don’t, you don’t”

[Pre-Chorus]
And all of the foes, and all of the friends (Ha, ha)
They’ve seen it before, they’ll see it again (Ha, ha)
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
I was wrong
But my mama told me

[Chorus]
It’s alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never made no one likе you before
You had to make your own sunshinе
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
[Verse 2]
You couldn’t understand it
Why you felt alone
You were in it for real
She was in her phone
And you were just a pose
And don’t we try to love love? (Love love?)
We give it all we’ve got (Give it all we’ve got)
You finally left the table (Uh, uh)
And what a simple thought
You’re starving ‘til you’re not

[Pre-Chorus]
And all of the foes and all of the friends (Ha, ha)
Have messed up before, they’ll mess up again (Ha, ha)
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
You move on
And that’s when I told you

[Chorus]
It’s alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never made no one like you before
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]
This is just a storm inside a teacup
But shelter here with me, my love
Thunder like a drum
This life will beat you up, up, up, up
This is just a temporary speed bump
But failure brings you freedom
And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love
Don’t you sweat it, baby

[Chorus]
It’s alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Oh, so sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord
Never made no one like you before (No)
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Traduzione Opalite

[Strofa 1]

Avevo una brutta abitudine
Di rimpiangere gli amori passati
Mio fratello lo chiamava
“Mangiare dalla spazzatura”
Non sarebbe mai durato
Pensavo che la mia casa fosse infestata
Vivevo con dei fantasmi
E tutte le coppie perfette
Dicevano: “Quando lo sai, lo sai”
E: “Quando non lo sai, non lo sai”

[Pre-Ritornello]

E tutti i nemici, e tutti gli amici (Ah, ah)
L’hanno già visto prima, lo rivedranno ancora (Ah, ah)
La vita è una canzone, finisce quando finisce
Avevo torto
Ma mia madre mi diceva:

[Ritornello]

Va tutto bene
Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini
Insonne nella notte di onice
Ma ora il cielo è opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio
Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima
Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce
Ma ora il cielo è opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Strofa 2]

Non riuscivi a capirlo
Perché ti sentivi solo
Tu ci credevi davvero
Lei era nel suo telefono
E tu eri solo una posa
E non cerchiamo tutti di amare l’amore? (Amare l’amore?)
Diamo tutto ciò che abbiamo (Tutto ciò che abbiamo)
Alla fine ti sei alzato da tavola
E che pensiero semplice:
Hai fame… finché non ce l’hai più

[Pre-Ritornello]

E tutti i nemici, e tutti gli amici (Ah, ah)
Hanno già sbagliato, sbaglieranno ancora (Ah, ah)
La vita è una canzone, finisce quando finisce
Tu vai avanti
Ed è lì che ti ho detto:

[Ritornello]

Va tutto bene
Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini
Insonne nella notte di onice
Ma ora il cielo è opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio
Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima
Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce
Ma ora il cielo è opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

È solo una tempesta in una tazza di tè
Ma rifugiati qui con me, amore mio
Il tuono batte come un tamburo
Questa vita ti colpisce forte, forte, forte
È solo un rallentamento temporaneo
Ma il fallimento porta libertà
E io posso darti amore, amore, amore, amore
Non preoccuparti, amore

[Ritornello finale]

Va tutto bene
Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini
Oh, così insonne nella notte di onice
Ma ora il cielo è opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio
Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima (No)
Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce
Ma ora il cielo è opalite
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

