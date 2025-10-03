Taylor Swift – ​Opalite: audio, testo e traduzione

Opalite è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Opalite racconta di come in passato si è sempre accontenta di poco dalle relazioni, ma adesso che ha incontrato Travis il cielo è del colore dell’opalite. “Opalite” è il nome commerciale della versione artificiale della pietra preziosa “opale”. L’opale è considerata la pietra portafortuna dei nati in ottobre. Nella sua intervista al New Heights Podcast con Jason e Travis Kelce, Taylor ha annunciato che l’album uscirà il 3 ottobre, spiegando:

Ho scelto un buon mese. Tutti questi Bilancia qui, l’opale, la pietra portafortuna dell’opale (…)

Taylor ha anche fatto riferimento alla sua passione per la numerologia, che l’ha portata a pubblicare l’album il 10/3, una combinazione che ha un’energia simile a quella del suo numero preferito, il 13, suggerendo che Opalite, terza traccia dell’album e pietra portafortuna del decimo mese dell’anno, potrebbe essere una scelta intenzionale.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Opalite

[Verse 1]

I had a bad habit

Of missing lovers past

My brother used to call it

“Eating out of the trash”

It’s never gonna last

I thought my house was haunted

I used to live with ghosts

And all the perfect couples

Said, “When you know, you know”

And, “When you don’t, you don’t”

[Pre-Chorus]

And all of the foes, and all of the friends (Ha, ha)

They’ve seen it before, they’ll see it again (Ha, ha)

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

I was wrong

But my mama told me

[Chorus]

It’s alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord

Never made no one likе you before

You had to make your own sunshinе

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

See pop shows near London

[Verse 2]

You couldn’t understand it

Why you felt alone

You were in it for real

She was in her phone

And you were just a pose

And don’t we try to love love? (Love love?)

We give it all we’ve got (Give it all we’ve got)

You finally left the table (Uh, uh)

And what a simple thought

You’re starving ‘til you’re not

[Pre-Chorus]

And all of the foes and all of the friends (Ha, ha)

Have messed up before, they’ll mess up again (Ha, ha)

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

You move on

And that’s when I told you

[Chorus]

It’s alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord

Never made no one like you before

You had to make your own sunshine

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

This is just a storm inside a teacup

But shelter here with me, my love

Thunder like a drum

This life will beat you up, up, up, up

This is just a temporary speed bump

But failure brings you freedom

And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love

Don’t you sweat it, baby

[Chorus]

It’s alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Oh, so sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh my Lord

Never made no one like you before (No)

You had to make your own sunshine

But now the sky is opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Traduzione Opalite

[Strofa 1]

Avevo una brutta abitudine

Di rimpiangere gli amori passati

Mio fratello lo chiamava

“Mangiare dalla spazzatura”

Non sarebbe mai durato

Pensavo che la mia casa fosse infestata

Vivevo con dei fantasmi

E tutte le coppie perfette

Dicevano: “Quando lo sai, lo sai”

E: “Quando non lo sai, non lo sai”

[Pre-Ritornello]

E tutti i nemici, e tutti gli amici (Ah, ah)

L’hanno già visto prima, lo rivedranno ancora (Ah, ah)

La vita è una canzone, finisce quando finisce

Avevo torto

Ma mia madre mi diceva:

[Ritornello]

Va tutto bene

Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini

Insonne nella notte di onice

Ma ora il cielo è opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio

Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima

Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce

Ma ora il cielo è opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Strofa 2]

Non riuscivi a capirlo

Perché ti sentivi solo

Tu ci credevi davvero

Lei era nel suo telefono

E tu eri solo una posa

E non cerchiamo tutti di amare l’amore? (Amare l’amore?)

Diamo tutto ciò che abbiamo (Tutto ciò che abbiamo)

Alla fine ti sei alzato da tavola

E che pensiero semplice:

Hai fame… finché non ce l’hai più

[Pre-Ritornello]

E tutti i nemici, e tutti gli amici (Ah, ah)

Hanno già sbagliato, sbaglieranno ancora (Ah, ah)

La vita è una canzone, finisce quando finisce

Tu vai avanti

Ed è lì che ti ho detto:

[Ritornello]

Va tutto bene

Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini

Insonne nella notte di onice

Ma ora il cielo è opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio

Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima

Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce

Ma ora il cielo è opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

È solo una tempesta in una tazza di tè

Ma rifugiati qui con me, amore mio

Il tuono batte come un tamburo

Questa vita ti colpisce forte, forte, forte

È solo un rallentamento temporaneo

Ma il fallimento porta libertà

E io posso darti amore, amore, amore, amore

Non preoccuparti, amore

[Ritornello finale]

Va tutto bene

Ballavi in mezzo ai fulmini

Oh, così insonne nella notte di onice

Ma ora il cielo è opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh mio Dio

Non hanno mai fatto nessuno come te prima (No)

Hai dovuto crearti la tua luce

Ma ora il cielo è opalite

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh