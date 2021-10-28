Ed Sheeran – 2step: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Ottobre 2021 Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato 2step, uno dei brani del suo nuovo disco, = (Equals), rilasciato oggi venerdì 29 ottobre. =, il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici, è il lavoro più completo di Ed, un artista in continua evoluzione che non smette di cercare nuove strade. È un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album ‘÷’ (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate esplorando le varie sfumature dell’amore, della perdita, della resilienza e della paternità mentre analizza la sua carriera e la sua realtà. Dal punto di vista musicale ‘=’ racchiude tutto il suo mondo: dalle classiche canzoni alla chitarra con ballate senza tempo a momenti più euforici e con una produzione più complessa, come il primo singolo che ha fatto uscire quest’estate, ‘Bad Habits’. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo 2step di Ed Sheeran I had a bad week Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep You could see in my eyes that it was taking over I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment You know you take all of my stress right down Help me get it off my chest and out Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed We forget that we’re here right now ‘Cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change We should just be cancelling all our plans and not give a damn If we’re missin’ out on what the people think is right Seein’ through a picture behind the screen and forget to be Lucid conversation for the message that you’ll never read I think maybe you and me Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays And then We’ll go all night Two-steppin’ with the woman I love All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night Oh, we had dips and falls in our time But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved And all we need is us to go all Night, night Two-steppin’ with the woman I love Night, yeah All we need is us What do you reckon, is it just me? Words are weapons and occasionally they cut deep Crisis of confidence, it tends to come when I feel the dark and I open my heart If you don’t see it, you should trust me I feel like I’ve got nothin’ left right now Except this beauty in her dress right now She got me feelin’ like the best and the rest are just less Then she needs, so we press play and step to the beat ‘Cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change We should just be cancelling all our plans and not give a damn Head out to the place where it plays and We’ll go all night Two-steppin’ with the woman I love All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night Oh, we had dips and falls in our time But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved And all we need is us to go all Night, night Two-steppin’ with the woman I love Night, yeah All we need is us Night, night Two-steppin’ with the woman I love Night, yeah All we need is us to go all night Traduzione 2step di Ed Sheeran Ho avuto una brutta settimana Ho passato la serata a fingere che non fosse così profondo Potevi vedere nei miei occhi che stava prendendo il sopravvento Immagino di essere solo cieco e catturato dal momento Sai che prendi tutto il mio stress verso il basso Aiutami a togliermelo dal petto e fuori Nell’etere con il resto di questo casino che ci tiene solo depressi Ci dimentichiamo che siamo qui adesso Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante Mantieni la pressione, sei destinato a romperti, qualcosa deve cambiare Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarsene Se ci stiamo perdendo ciò che la gente pensa sia giusto Vedere attraverso un’immagine dietro lo schermo e dimenticare di essere Conversazione lucida per il messaggio che non leggerai mai Penso che forse io e te Oh, dovremmo andare nel posto dove suona la musica Poi Andremo tutta la notte Due passi con la donna che amo Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto Notte notte Due passi con la donna che amo Notte, sì Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi Cosa ne pensi, sono solo io? Le parole sono armi e ogni tanto tagliano in profondità Crisi di fiducia, tende a venire quando sento il buio e apro il mio cuore Se non lo vedi, dovresti fidarti di me Mi sento come se non mi fosse rimasto niente in questo momento Tranne questa bellezza nel suo vestito in questo momento Mi ha fatto sentire il migliore e il resto è solo meno Allora ha bisogno, quindi premiamo play e passiamo al ritmo Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante Sopporta la pressione, sei destinato a distruggerti, qualcosa deve cambiare Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarsene Dirigiti verso il luogo in cui suona e Andremo tutta la notte Due passi con la donna che amo Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto Notte notte Due passi con la donna che amo Notte, sì Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi Notte notte Due passi con la donna che amo Notte, sì Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è di andare avanti tutta la notte