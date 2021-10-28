Ed Sheeran – 2step: audio, testo e traduzione

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato 2step, uno dei brani del suo nuovo disco, = (Equals), rilasciato oggi venerdì 29 ottobre.

=, il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici, è il lavoro più completo di Ed, un artista in continua evoluzione che non smette di cercare nuove strade. È un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album ‘÷’ (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate esplorando le varie sfumature dell’amore, della perdita, della resilienza e della paternità mentre analizza la sua carriera e la sua realtà.

Dal punto di vista musicale ‘=’ racchiude tutto il suo mondo: dalle classiche canzoni alla chitarra con ballate senza tempo a momenti più euforici e con una produzione più complessa, come il primo singolo che ha fatto uscire quest’estate, ‘Bad Habits’.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo 2step di Ed Sheeran

I had a bad week

Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep

You could see in my eyes that it was taking over

I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment

You know you take all of my stress right down

Help me get it off my chest and out

Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed

We forget that we’re here right now

‘Cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change

We should just be cancelling all our plans and not give a damn

If we’re missin’ out on what the people think is right

Seein’ through a picture behind the screen and forget to be

Lucid conversation for the message that you’ll never read

I think maybe you and me

Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays

And then

We’ll go all night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified

We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us

What do you reckon, is it just me?

Words are weapons and occasionally they cut deep

Crisis of confidence, it tends to come when I feel the dark and I open my heart

If you don’t see it, you should trust me

I feel like I’ve got nothin’ left right now

Except this beauty in her dress right now

She got me feelin’ like the best and the rest are just less

Then she needs, so we press play and step to the beat

‘Cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change

We should just be cancelling all our plans and not give a damn

Head out to the place where it plays and

We’ll go all night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified

We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us

Night, night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us to go all night

Traduzione 2step di Ed Sheeran

Ho avuto una brutta settimana

Ho passato la serata a fingere che non fosse così profondo

Potevi vedere nei miei occhi che stava prendendo il sopravvento

Immagino di essere solo cieco e catturato dal momento

Sai che prendi tutto il mio stress verso il basso

Aiutami a togliermelo dal petto e fuori

Nell’etere con il resto di questo casino che ci tiene solo depressi

Ci dimentichiamo che siamo qui adesso

Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante

Mantieni la pressione, sei destinato a romperti, qualcosa deve cambiare

Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarsene

Se ci stiamo perdendo ciò che la gente pensa sia giusto

Vedere attraverso un’immagine dietro lo schermo e dimenticare di essere

Conversazione lucida per il messaggio che non leggerai mai

Penso che forse io e te

Oh, dovremmo andare nel posto dove suona la musica

Poi

Andremo tutta la notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato

Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte

Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi

Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati

E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto

Notte notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Notte, sì

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi

Cosa ne pensi, sono solo io?

Le parole sono armi e ogni tanto tagliano in profondità

Crisi di fiducia, tende a venire quando sento il buio e apro il mio cuore

Se non lo vedi, dovresti fidarti di me

Mi sento come se non mi fosse rimasto niente in questo momento

Tranne questa bellezza nel suo vestito in questo momento

Mi ha fatto sentire il migliore e il resto è solo meno

Allora ha bisogno, quindi premiamo play e passiamo al ritmo

Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante

Sopporta la pressione, sei destinato a distruggerti, qualcosa deve cambiare

Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarsene

Dirigiti verso il luogo in cui suona e

Andremo tutta la notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato

Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte

Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi

Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati

E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto

Notte notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Notte, sì

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi

Notte notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Notte, sì

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è di andare avanti tutta la notte