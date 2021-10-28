GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – 2step: audio, testo e traduzione

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato 2step, uno dei brani del suo nuovo disco, = (Equals), rilasciato oggi venerdì 29 ottobre.

=, il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici, è il lavoro più completo di Ed, un artista in continua evoluzione che non smette di cercare nuove strade. È un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album ‘÷’ (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate esplorando le varie sfumature dell’amore, della perdita, della resilienza e della paternità  mentre analizza la sua carriera e la sua realtà.

Dal punto di vista musicale ‘=’ racchiude tutto il suo mondo: dalle classiche canzoni alla chitarra con ballate senza tempo a momenti più euforici e con una produzione più complessa, come il primo singolo che ha fatto uscire quest’estate, ‘Bad Habits’.

Testo 2step di Ed Sheeran

I had a bad week
Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep
You could see in my eyes that it was taking over
I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment
You know you take all of my stress right down
Help me get it off my chest and out
Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed
We forget that we’re here right now

‘Cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change
We should just be cancelling all our plans and not give a damn
If we’re missin’ out on what the people think is right
Seein’ through a picture behind the screen and forget to be
Lucid conversation for the message that you’ll never read
I think maybe you and me
Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays
And then

We’ll go all night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified
We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved
And all we need is us to go all

Night, night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
Night, yeah

All we need is us

What do you reckon, is it just me?
Words are weapons and occasionally they cut deep
Crisis of confidence, it tends to come when I feel the dark and I open my heart
If you don’t see it, you should trust me
I feel like I’ve got nothin’ left right now
Except this beauty in her dress right now
She got me feelin’ like the best and the rest are just less
Then she needs, so we press play and step to the beat

‘Cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race
Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change
We should just be cancelling all our plans and not give a damn
Head out to the place where it plays and

We’ll go all night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified
We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved
And all we need is us to go all

Night, night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us
Night, night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us to go all night

Traduzione 2step di Ed Sheeran

Ho avuto una brutta settimana
Ho passato la serata a fingere che non fosse così profondo
Potevi vedere nei miei occhi che stava prendendo il sopravvento
Immagino di essere solo cieco e catturato dal momento
Sai che prendi tutto il mio stress verso il basso
Aiutami a togliermelo dal petto e fuori
Nell’etere con il resto di questo casino che ci tiene solo depressi
Ci dimentichiamo che siamo qui adesso

Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante

Mantieni la pressione, sei destinato a romperti, qualcosa deve cambiare
Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarsene
Se ci stiamo perdendo ciò che la gente pensa sia giusto
Vedere attraverso un’immagine dietro lo schermo e dimenticare di essere
Conversazione lucida per il messaggio che non leggerai mai
Penso che forse io e te
Oh, dovremmo andare nel posto dove suona la musica
Poi

Andremo tutta la notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato
Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte
Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi
Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati
E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto

Notte notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Notte, sì

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi

Cosa ne pensi, sono solo io?
Le parole sono armi e ogni tanto tagliano in profondità
Crisi di fiducia, tende a venire quando sento il buio e apro il mio cuore
Se non lo vedi, dovresti fidarti di me
Mi sento come se non mi fosse rimasto niente in questo momento
Tranne questa bellezza nel suo vestito in questo momento
Mi ha fatto sentire il migliore e il resto è solo meno
Allora ha bisogno, quindi premiamo play e passiamo al ritmo

Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante
Sopporta la pressione, sei destinato a distruggerti, qualcosa deve cambiare
Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarsene
Dirigiti verso il luogo in cui suona e

Andremo tutta la notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato
Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte
Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi
Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati
E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto

Notte notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Notte, sì
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi
Notte notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Notte, sì
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è di andare avanti tutta la notte

