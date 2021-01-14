Testo traduzione Outside di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!
Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!
All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Calamity.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Outisde di Zayn!
Traduzione testo Outside Zayn
Testo
Chorus]
Two wrongs make no right
When it’s left at least we tried
I’ll be back tonight (Oh yeah)
I’ll let you decide
To leave my love outside
Leave my love outside
Leave my love outside
Or let me in, or let me in
Some things they must be said
Hurts me when I think about it
Someone else been in your bed
I know I’m not so innocent
But the love I had for you was real
Oh, it hurts you when you think about it
The both of us just have to care
T-shirt that you’re wearing, that’s my favorite
First time that I touched you, you could save it [Chorus] Two wrongs make no right
When it’s left at least we tried
I’ll be back tonight (Oh yeah)
I’ll let you decide
To leave my love outside
Leave my love outside
Leave my love outside
Or let me in, or let me in [Verse 2] It wasn’t all bad now, was it?
All the things that we’ve been through
The way you snuck out of your parents’
Just you and me up on the roof
We didn’t have much, but now we did it
Staring at the perfect view
Do I keep the dog or do you want him?
When I look at him I think of you
The T-shirt that you’re wearing, that’s my favorite
Damn, I really thought that we would make it [Chorus] Two wrongs make no right
When it’s left at least we tried
I’ll be back tonight (Oh yeah)
I’ll let you decide
So leave my shit outside
Leave all of my shit outside
Leave my love outside
Oh-oh
Or let me in
Traduzione
due cose insieme non necessariamente funzionano
quando uno se ne va, ma almeno ci abbiamo provato
tornerò stanotte (oh yeah)
ti lascerò decidere
ti lasciare il mio amore fuori
lasciare il mio amore fuori
lasciare il mio amore fuori
o lasciami entrare, lasciami entrare
io so che sono sempre nella mia testa
alcune cose che devono essere dette
mi fa male quando ci penso
che ci sia qualcun altro nel tuo letto
io so che non sono così innocente
ma l’amore che avevo per te era reale
oh mi fa male quando penso a te
entrambi ci dobbiamo tenere
la t shirt che stai indossando, la mia preferita
la prima volta che ti ho toccata, avresti potuto salvare tutto
due cose insieme non necessariamente funzionano
quando uno se ne va, ma almeno ci abbiamo provato
tornerò stanotte (oh yeah)
ti lascerò decidere
ti lasciare il mio amore fuori
lasciare il mio amore fuori
lasciare il mio amore fuori
o lasciami entrare, lasciami entrare
non andava così male, vero?
tutte le cose che abbiamo passato
il modo in cui sgattaiolavi fuori da casa dei tuoi
solo tu ed io sul tetto
non avevamo molto, ma adesso l’abbiamo fatto
guardando il panorama perfetto
tengo io il cane o lo vuoi tu?
quando guardo lui, io penso a te
la t shirt che stai indossando, la mia preferita
la prima volta che ti ho toccata, avresti potuto salvare tutto
due cose insieme non necessariamente funzionano
quando uno se ne va, ma almeno ci abbiamo provato
tornerò stanotte (oh yeah)
ti lascerò decidere
ti lasciare il mio amore fuori
lasciare il mio amore fuori
lasciare il mio amore fuori
o lasciami entrare, lasciami entrare