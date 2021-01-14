Testo traduzione Outside di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!

Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!

All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Calamity.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Outisde di Zayn!

Traduzione testo Outside Zayn

Testo

Chorus] Two wrongs make no right

When it’s left at least we tried

I’ll be back tonight (Oh yeah)

I’ll let you decide

To leave my love outside

Leave my love outside

Leave my love outside

Or let me in, or let me in

Traduzione

[Verse 1] I know I’m always in my headSome things they must be saidHurts me when I think about itSomeone else been in your bedI know I’m not so innocentBut the love I had for you was realOh, it hurts you when you think about itThe both of us just have to careT-shirt that you’re wearing, that’s my favoriteFirst time that I touched you, you could save it [Chorus] Two wrongs make no rightWhen it’s left at least we triedI’ll be back tonight (Oh yeah)I’ll let you decideTo leave my love outsideLeave my love outsideLeave my love outsideOr let me in, or let me in [Verse 2] It wasn’t all bad now, was it?All the things that we’ve been throughThe way you snuck out of your parents’Just you and me up on the roofWe didn’t have much, but now we did itStaring at the perfect viewDo I keep the dog or do you want him?When I look at him I think of youThe T-shirt that you’re wearing, that’s my favoriteDamn, I really thought that we would make it [Chorus] Two wrongs make no rightWhen it’s left at least we triedI’ll be back tonight (Oh yeah)I’ll let you decideSo leave my shit outsideLeave all of my shit outsideLeave my love outsideOh-ohOr let me in

due cose insieme non necessariamente funzionano

quando uno se ne va, ma almeno ci abbiamo provato

tornerò stanotte (oh yeah)

ti lascerò decidere

ti lasciare il mio amore fuori

lasciare il mio amore fuori

lasciare il mio amore fuori

o lasciami entrare, lasciami entrare

io so che sono sempre nella mia testa

alcune cose che devono essere dette

mi fa male quando ci penso

che ci sia qualcun altro nel tuo letto

io so che non sono così innocente

ma l’amore che avevo per te era reale

oh mi fa male quando penso a te

entrambi ci dobbiamo tenere

la t shirt che stai indossando, la mia preferita

la prima volta che ti ho toccata, avresti potuto salvare tutto

due cose insieme non necessariamente funzionano

quando uno se ne va, ma almeno ci abbiamo provato

tornerò stanotte (oh yeah)

ti lascerò decidere

ti lasciare il mio amore fuori

lasciare il mio amore fuori

lasciare il mio amore fuori

o lasciami entrare, lasciami entrare

non andava così male, vero?

tutte le cose che abbiamo passato

il modo in cui sgattaiolavi fuori da casa dei tuoi

solo tu ed io sul tetto

non avevamo molto, ma adesso l’abbiamo fatto

guardando il panorama perfetto

tengo io il cane o lo vuoi tu?

quando guardo lui, io penso a te

la t shirt che stai indossando, la mia preferita

la prima volta che ti ho toccata, avresti potuto salvare tutto

due cose insieme non necessariamente funzionano

quando uno se ne va, ma almeno ci abbiamo provato

tornerò stanotte (oh yeah)

ti lascerò decidere

ti lasciare il mio amore fuori

lasciare il mio amore fuori

lasciare il mio amore fuori

o lasciami entrare, lasciami entrare