Traduzione testo Vibez Zayn: su Ginger trovate tutto quello che c’è da sapere sulla nuova canzone dell’ex cantante dei One Direction!
Clicca qui per attivare Disney Plus!
Zayn è finalmente tornato! Dopo la pubblicazione di Better, singolo uscito a settembre 2020, l’artista britannico ha reso disponibile un nuovo pezzo! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Vibez, nuovo estratto inedito del cantante.
Vibez sarà uno dei singoli contenuti nel terzo disco di Zayn, intitolato Nobody is listening, e in uscita il prossimo 15 gennaio!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Vibez di Zayn!
Testo Traduzione Vibez Zayn
Testo
Chorus]
Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Imagining things we could do
Won’t tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind run ’round, we touchin’ slow
Just say the word, I’m ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now [Pre-Chorus] Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mine, you’re mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you’re right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me
[Chorus] Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes [Bridge] It for me, do it fast, do it fast [Pre-Chorus] Baby, I’ma get you right now, baby
When I touch you tell me how it feels
Trust me, I’ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mine, you’re mine
I’ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Girl, you’re right where you need to be
Just don’t keep me [Chorus] Don’t keep me waiting
I’ve been waiting all night to get closer
Yeah, you already know I got it for you
You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya
If it movin’ too fast, we go slower
Baby, lose it from me, mediocre
You got the vibes, got the vibes
Traduzione
Clicca qui per acquistare Vibez di Zayn!
non farmi aspettare anc0ra
ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
e tu già sai che ce l’ho per te
tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, le metto su di te
se si muove troppo velocemente, rallentiamo
tesoro, perdilo per me, mediocre
tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni
e ed io qui in questa stanza
che immaginiamo cose che potremmo fare
non dirò bugie, nessuna bugia a te
ho bisogno di te qui, ho bisogno di te qui
la testa gira e gira, ci tocchiamo dolcemente
dì quellaparola, sono pronto per andare
l’anticipazione funzi0na dopo le 4
ho bisogno di te ora
baby ti prenderò ora, baby
quando io ti tocco dimmi come si sta
credimi, lo farò sembrare surreale
baby, mia, tu sei mia
io farò tutte le cose
quel tipo di cose che succedono nei tuoi sogni
raagzza, sei proprio dove dovresti stare
ma non trattenermi
ho copiato ginger generation
non farmi aspettare anc0ra
ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
e tu già sai che ce l’ho per te
tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, le metto su di te
se si muove troppo velocemente, rallentiamo
tesoro, perdilo per me, mediocre
tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni
io lo faccio per me lo faccio veloce lo faccio veloce
baby ti prenderò ora, baby
quando io ti tocco dimmi come si sta
credimi, lo farò sembrare surreale
baby, mia, tu sei mia
io farò tutte le cose
quel tipo di cose che succedono nei tuoi sogni
raagzza, sei proprio dove dovresti stare
ma non trattenermi
non farmi aspettare anc0ra
ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi
e tu già sai che ce l’ho per te
tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, le metto su di te
se si muove troppo velocemente, rallentiamo
tesoro, perdilo per me, mediocre
tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni