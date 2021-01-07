Traduzione testo Vibez Zayn: su Ginger trovate tutto quello che c’è da sapere sulla nuova canzone dell’ex cantante dei One Direction!

Zayn è finalmente tornato! Dopo la pubblicazione di Better, singolo uscito a settembre 2020, l’artista britannico ha reso disponibile un nuovo pezzo! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Vibez, nuovo estratto inedito del cantante.

Vibez sarà uno dei singoli contenuti nel terzo disco di Zayn, intitolato Nobody is listening, e in uscita il prossimo 15 gennaio!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Vibez di Zayn!

Testo Traduzione Vibez Zayn

Testo

Chorus] Don’t keep me waiting

I’ve been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya

If it movin’ too fast, we go slower

Baby, lose it from me, mediocre

You know the vibes, know the vibes

[Verse] You and me here in this roomImagining things we could doWon’t tell no lies, no lies to youI need you here, I need you hereMind run ’round, we touchin’ slowJust say the word, I’m ready to goAnticipation plays after fourI need you now [Pre-Chorus] Baby, I’ma get you right now, babyWhen I touch you tell me how it feelsTrust me, I’ma make it feel surrealBaby, mine, you’re mineI’ma do all the thingsType of things that happen in your dreamsGirl, you’re right where you need to beJust don’t keep me[Chorus] Don’t keep me waitingI’ve been waiting all night to get closerAnd you already know I got it for youYou know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on yaIf it movin’ too fast, we go slowerBaby, lose it from me, mediocreYou got the vibes, got the vibes [Bridge] It for me, do it fast, do it fast [Pre-Chorus] Baby, I’ma get you right now, babyWhen I touch you tell me how it feelsTrust me, I’ma make it feel surrealBaby, mine, you’re mineI’ma do all the thingsType of things that happen in your dreamsGirl, you’re right where you need to beJust don’t keep me [Chorus] Don’t keep me waitingI’ve been waiting all night to get closerYeah, you already know I got it for youYou know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on yaIf it movin’ too fast, we go slowerBaby, lose it from me, mediocreYou got the vibes, got the vibes

Traduzione

Clicca qui per acquistare Vibez di Zayn!

<br />

non farmi aspettare anc0ra

ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi

e tu già sai che ce l’ho per te

tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, le metto su di te

se si muove troppo velocemente, rallentiamo

tesoro, perdilo per me, mediocre

tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni

e ed io qui in questa stanza

che immaginiamo cose che potremmo fare

non dirò bugie, nessuna bugia a te

ho bisogno di te qui, ho bisogno di te qui

la testa gira e gira, ci tocchiamo dolcemente

dì quellaparola, sono pronto per andare

l’anticipazione funzi0na dopo le 4

ho bisogno di te ora

baby ti prenderò ora, baby

quando io ti tocco dimmi come si sta

credimi, lo farò sembrare surreale

baby, mia, tu sei mia

io farò tutte le cose

quel tipo di cose che succedono nei tuoi sogni

raagzza, sei proprio dove dovresti stare

ma non trattenermi

ho copiato ginger generation

non farmi aspettare anc0ra

ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi

e tu già sai che ce l’ho per te

tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, le metto su di te

se si muove troppo velocemente, rallentiamo

tesoro, perdilo per me, mediocre

tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni

io lo faccio per me lo faccio veloce lo faccio veloce

baby ti prenderò ora, baby

quando io ti tocco dimmi come si sta

credimi, lo farò sembrare surreale

baby, mia, tu sei mia

io farò tutte le cose

quel tipo di cose che succedono nei tuoi sogni

raagzza, sei proprio dove dovresti stare

ma non trattenermi

non farmi aspettare anc0ra

ho aspettato tutta la notte per avvicinarmi

e tu già sai che ce l’ho per te

tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni, le metto su di te

se si muove troppo velocemente, rallentiamo

tesoro, perdilo per me, mediocre

tu conosci le vibrazioni, conosci le vibrazioni