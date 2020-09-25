Zayn è tornato! A quasi due anni di distanza da Icarus Falls, il suo secondo disco, l’artista ex membro degli One Direction pubblica oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store un nuovo singolo! La canzone è intitolata Better e sarà il primo estratto dal suo nuovo tanto atteso album.
Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale della canzone!
Better, un bel ritorno all’R&B per Zayn, arriva a pochissime ore dalla nascita della prima figlia dell’artista con la modella Gigi Hadid. Questo, insomma, è davvero uno splendido periodo per l’artista!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Better di Zayn!
Clicca qui per comprare la canzone!
Testo[Verse 1] Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor
It hurts so bad that I didn’t when you asked for more
Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now
‘Cause I finally got out
Yeah, we finally knocked down [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause sometimes it’s better that way
Gotta let it go so your heart don’t break
‘Cause I love you
Yeah, baby, I love you
Just this one time, hear what I’m tryna say
Know you might not feel quite the same way
But I love you
I tell you, I love you [Chorus] Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right
Can we save tears in your eyes?
I’m making you cry
Why wait to hate, can we save love? [Verse 2] I fell in, I’m falling, I’m for you
I can’t let you fall through the floor too
It’s a gamble to take any more of you
(It’s a gamble to take-take more you)
Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it
Like it’s a crime on trial, I got acquitted
Me and you wasn’t meant, we wasn’t fitted
Like it’s a glove, I hated to admit it
[Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause obviously, we go back
So why would we ruin that?
In too deep, we’re rearranged
Now you wanna ask for names
We can’t let this fruit go bad
Sayin’ things we can’t take back
In too deep, we’re rearranged
Say you feel the same [Chorus] Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right
Can we save tears in your eyes?
I’m watching you cry
Why wait to hate, can we save love?
Traduzione
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Spero soltanto di poter lasciare delle vibrazioni positive sul pavimento del tuo soggiorno
fa così male non avertene chiesto ancora
tuo padre probabilmente mi ama più che mai, adeso
perché ne sono appena uscito
sì, finalmente siamo andati KO
perché a volte è meglio così
bisogna lasciare andare quando il tuo cuore non si spezza
perché ti amo
yeah baby ti amo
solo per questa volta, ascolta quello che sto cercand0 di dire
sai che potrei non sentirmi allo stesso modo
ma ti amo
ti dico, ti amo
perché? Perché aspettare per litigare?
provaci
o io dirò addio anche se è giusto
possiamo risparmiare le lacrime nei tu0i occhi
ti faccio piangere
perché aspettare per odiare, possiamo risparmiare l’amore?
io mi, io mi sto, innamorando di te
non posso lasciare cadere anche te sul pavimento
è una scommessa prendere un pochino più di te
a volte ti ho ancora in testa, lo devo ammettere
come se fosse un crimine a processo, io sono stato scagionato
io e te non eravamo adattti, non ci completavamo
come se fosse un guanto, odio doverlo ammettere
ho copiato ginger generation
perché ovviamente torniamo
quindi perchè lo dovremmo rovinare?
così in profondità, ci siamo riorganizzati
adesso vuoi fare nomi
non possiamo far marcire questo frutto
dicendo cose che non possiamo riprenderci
troppo in profondità, ci siamo riorganizzati
dimmi che senti la stessa cosa
perché? Perché aspettare per litigare?
provaci
o io dirò addio anche se è giusto
possiamo risparmiare le lacrime nei tu0i occhi
ti faccio piangere
perché aspettare per odiare, possiamo risparmiare l’amore?