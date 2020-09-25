Zayn è tornato! A quasi due anni di distanza da Icarus Falls, il suo secondo disco, l’artista ex membro degli One Direction pubblica oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store un nuovo singolo! La canzone è intitolata Better e sarà il primo estratto dal suo nuovo tanto atteso album.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale della canzone!

Better, un bel ritorno all’R&B per Zayn, arriva a pochissime ore dalla nascita della prima figlia dell’artista con la modella Gigi Hadid. Questo, insomma, è davvero uno splendido periodo per l’artista!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Better di Zayn!

<br />

Testo

[Verse 1] Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floorIt hurts so bad that I didn’t when you asked for moreYour dad probably loves me more than he ever did now‘Cause I finally got outYeah, we finally knocked down [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause sometimes it’s better that wayGotta let it go so your heart don’t break‘Cause I love youYeah, baby, I love youJust this one time, hear what I’m tryna sayKnow you might not feel quite the same wayBut I love youI tell you, I love you [Chorus] Why? Why wait to fight?Give it a tryOr I’ll say goodbye while it’s rightCan we save tears in your eyes?I’m making you cryWhy wait to hate, can we save love? [Verse 2] I fell in, I’m falling, I’m for youI can’t let you fall through the floor tooIt’s a gamble to take any more of you(It’s a gamble to take-take more you)Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit itLike it’s a crime on trial, I got acquittedMe and you wasn’t meant, we wasn’t fittedLike it’s a glove, I hated to admit it[Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause obviously, we go backSo why would we ruin that?In too deep, we’re rearrangedNow you wanna ask for namesWe can’t let this fruit go badSayin’ things we can’t take backIn too deep, we’re rearrangedSay you feel the same [Chorus] Why? Why wait to fight?Give it a tryOr I’ll say goodbye while it’s rightCan we save tears in your eyes?I’m watching you cryWhy wait to hate, can we save love?

Traduzione

Spero soltanto di poter lasciare delle vibrazioni positive sul pavimento del tuo soggiorno

fa così male non avertene chiesto ancora

tuo padre probabilmente mi ama più che mai, adeso

perché ne sono appena uscito

sì, finalmente siamo andati KO

perché a volte è meglio così

bisogna lasciare andare quando il tuo cuore non si spezza

perché ti amo

yeah baby ti amo

solo per questa volta, ascolta quello che sto cercand0 di dire

sai che potrei non sentirmi allo stesso modo

ma ti amo

ti dico, ti amo

perché? Perché aspettare per litigare?

provaci

o io dirò addio anche se è giusto

possiamo risparmiare le lacrime nei tu0i occhi

ti faccio piangere

perché aspettare per odiare, possiamo risparmiare l’amore?

io mi, io mi sto, innamorando di te

non posso lasciare cadere anche te sul pavimento

è una scommessa prendere un pochino più di te

a volte ti ho ancora in testa, lo devo ammettere

come se fosse un crimine a processo, io sono stato scagionato

io e te non eravamo adattti, non ci completavamo

come se fosse un guanto, odio doverlo ammettere

ho copiato ginger generation

perché ovviamente torniamo

quindi perchè lo dovremmo rovinare?

così in profondità, ci siamo riorganizzati

adesso vuoi fare nomi

non possiamo far marcire questo frutto

dicendo cose che non possiamo riprenderci

troppo in profondità, ci siamo riorganizzati

dimmi che senti la stessa cosa

perché? Perché aspettare per litigare?

provaci

o io dirò addio anche se è giusto

possiamo risparmiare le lacrime nei tu0i occhi

ti faccio piangere

perché aspettare per odiare, possiamo risparmiare l’amore?