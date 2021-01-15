Testo traduzione Calamity di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!
Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!
All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Calamity.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Calamity di Zayn!
Traduzione testo Calamity Zayn
Testo[Verse] Nostalgia, what a funny feeling
I feel depleted from feelings I’ve been revealin’
It’s do or die, I’m not goin’ willing
But when it’s time, wrap in white linen
I rap this, I say it for my sanity
Whatever the calamity, I did this for myself
Fuck all of your fantasies
You’re a snake, fell of the ladder
I prefer speakin’ in analogies
I had enough of all this work
And I can’t trust none but my family
I don’t know what’s next
The rend dead, that I never miss
My brain lives with the cannabis
Can I resist the dark abyss?
Leave a mark on this with no start, just exist
My mind in a prison shirt
And in time like a prison stеp
There’s no right that I feel of left
Thеre’s no light if my views are stick
And which life should I choose to take
What’s left? Is it rumors, spares?
They are rumors we have to face
I prefer sooner than after lead
I seen actors after BAFTA’s be more straight
I mean down the barrel
I hear ’em singin’, it’s the same carol
They’re tryna sprint in a long run, Mo Farah
They’re tryna fix when it’s long gone, don’t bother
There’s no other, that thoughts shutters, the most love us
I wanna bed you, but still sleep is death, cousin
So two weeks is not far, does it?
Yeah, it’s the pass back, I press no rewind
Just watch my life by and lock the right ties
Nobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’ to me
Nobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’
Nobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’ to me
Nobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’ to me
Traduzione
Nostalgia, che strano sentimento
mi sento svuotato da sentimenti che mi erano stati rivelati
è fare o morire, non mi metterò a sperre
ma quando arriva il momento, circondati di lenzuola bianche
io rappo questa cosa, lo dico per la mia sanità mentale
qualunque sia la calamità, l’ho fatto per me stesso
fanculo a tutte le vostre fantasie
sei un serpente, caduto dalla scala
preferisco parlare per analogie
ne ho abbastanza di tutto questo lavoro
e non posso avere fiducia in nessuno se non nella mia famiglia
io non so cosa succederà poi
la ferita morta che non mi faccio mai mancare
il mio cervello vive di cannabis
posso resistere all’abisso oscuro?
lascio un segno su questo senza un inizio, esisti e basta
la mia mente è un carcere
e in un momento in cui la prigione arriva
non c’è diritto che io viva o lasci
non c’è una luce se le mie visioni sono bloccate
e quale vita dovrei scegliere di prendere
cos’è rimasto? Sono l pettegolezzi, di riserva?
ci sono voci che dobbiamo affrontare
io preferisco prima che dopo
vedo attori che dopo i Bafta appaiono più etero
voglio dire che raschiano il fondo del barile
li sento cantare, è la stessa cantilena
stanno cercando di portare avanti una corsa lunga, Mo Farah
stanno cercando di riparare quello che è distrutto da tempo, non preoccuparti
non c’è nessun altro a cui si chiudono i pensieri che ci ami di più
voglio portarti a letto, ma il sonno è ancora la morte, cugino
quindi due settimane non sono lontane, vero?
yeah, è un ritorno, io non premo il tasto rewind
guarda solo la mia vita e chiudi i nodi giusti