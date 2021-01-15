Testo traduzione Calamity di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!

Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!

All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Calamity.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Calamity di Zayn!

Traduzione testo Calamity Zayn

Testo

[Verse] Nostalgia, what a funny feelingI feel depleted from feelings I’ve been revealin’It’s do or die, I’m not goin’ willingBut when it’s time, wrap in white linenI rap this, I say it for my sanityWhatever the calamity, I did this for myselfFuck all of your fantasies

You’re a snake, fell of the ladder

I prefer speakin’ in analogies

I had enough of all this work

And I can’t trust none but my family

I don’t know what’s next

The rend dead, that I never miss

My brain lives with the cannabis

Can I resist the dark abyss?

Leave a mark on this with no start, just exist

My mind in a prison shirt

And in time like a prison stеp

There’s no right that I feel of left

Thеre’s no light if my views are stick

And which life should I choose to take

What’s left? Is it rumors, spares?

They are rumors we have to face

I prefer sooner than after lead

I seen actors after BAFTA’s be more straight

I mean down the barrel

I hear ’em singin’, it’s the same carol

They’re tryna sprint in a long run, Mo Farah

They’re tryna fix when it’s long gone, don’t bother

There’s no other, that thoughts shutters, the most love us

I wanna bed you, but still sleep is death, cousin

So two weeks is not far, does it?

Yeah, it’s the pass back, I press no rewind

Just watch my life by and lock the right ties

Traduzione

[Chorus] Nobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’ to meNobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’ to meNobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’Nobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’ to meNobody, nobody-ayy is listenin’ to me

<br />

Nostalgia, che strano sentimento

mi sento svuotato da sentimenti che mi erano stati rivelati

è fare o morire, non mi metterò a sperre

ma quando arriva il momento, circondati di lenzuola bianche

io rappo questa cosa, lo dico per la mia sanità mentale

qualunque sia la calamità, l’ho fatto per me stesso

fanculo a tutte le vostre fantasie

sei un serpente, caduto dalla scala

preferisco parlare per analogie

ne ho abbastanza di tutto questo lavoro

e non posso avere fiducia in nessuno se non nella mia famiglia

io non so cosa succederà poi

la ferita morta che non mi faccio mai mancare

il mio cervello vive di cannabis

posso resistere all’abisso oscuro?

lascio un segno su questo senza un inizio, esisti e basta

la mia mente è un carcere

e in un momento in cui la prigione arriva

non c’è diritto che io viva o lasci

non c’è una luce se le mie visioni sono bloccate

e quale vita dovrei scegliere di prendere

cos’è rimasto? Sono l pettegolezzi, di riserva?

ci sono voci che dobbiamo affrontare

io preferisco prima che dopo

vedo attori che dopo i Bafta appaiono più etero

voglio dire che raschiano il fondo del barile

li sento cantare, è la stessa cantilena

stanno cercando di portare avanti una corsa lunga, Mo Farah

stanno cercando di riparare quello che è distrutto da tempo, non preoccuparti

non c’è nessun altro a cui si chiudono i pensieri che ci ami di più

voglio portarti a letto, ma il sonno è ancora la morte, cugino

quindi due settimane non sono lontane, vero?

yeah, è un ritorno, io non premo il tasto rewind

guarda solo la mia vita e chiudi i nodi giusti