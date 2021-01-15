Testo traduzione Unfuckitable di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!

Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!

All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Unfuckitable.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di When love’s around di Zayn!

Traduzione testo Unfuckitable Zayn

Testo

Traduzione

[Chorus] I’m unfuckwitableIn a world of my ownThat’s why my shoulder’s so coldI’m unfuckwithable [Verse 1] So tired of fake friends and fake love you needNo time for no lie and I’m here to showI found a way higher, me is all I need to be inspiredMy vibe and my life are all my designYou’re sendin’ me into [?] ’cause I get down and up again‘Cause I had the time of my life [Chorus] I’m just unfuckwithableIn a world of my ownThat’s why my shoulder’s so coldI’m unfuckwithable [Verse 2] Can’t nobody take me homeYeah, I’m worth my weight in goldForget whatever you been toldI am unfuckwithable, unfuckwithableThey said I wouldn’t do shitNow they all about my new shitThinkin’ we were always cool, whenI was never even all on your mindHappens all the timeYou probably thought I couldn’t turn water to wineWater to wine, happens all the time [Chorus] I’m unfuckwitableIn a world of my ownThat’s why my shoulder’s so coldI’m unfuckwithable

sono fottutamente ingestibile

in un mondo tutto mio

ecco perché le mie spalle sono così fredde

sono fottutamente ingestibile

sono così stanco degli amici falsi e del falso amore di cui hai bisogno

non c’è tempo per le bugie e sono qui per dimostrartelo

ho trovato una via superiore, io sono tutto quello di cui ho bisogno per essere ispirato

le mie vibrazioni e la mia vita sono tutto quello che mi serve

mi stai facendo impazzire perché io salgo e scendo in continuazione

perché mi sono divertito come un pazzo

sono solo fottutamente ingestibile

in un mondo tutto mio

ecco perché le mie spalle sono così fredde

sono fottutamente ingestibile

ginger

nessuno mi può portare a casa

yeah, valgo a peso d’oro

dimentica tutto quello che ti è stato detto

sono ingestibile, ingestibile

dicono che non farei un cazz*

pensando che erano sempre fighi, quando

non ti sono mai passato per la mente nemmeno per sbaglio

succede tutte le volte

probabilmente pensavi che io non possa trasformare l’acqua in vino

l’acqua in vino, succede tutte le volte

sono fottutamente ingestibile

in un mondo tutto mio

ecco perché le mie spalle sono così fredde

sono fottutamente ingestibile