Testo traduzione Unfuckitable di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!
Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!
All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Unfuckitable.

Traduzione testo Unfuckitable Zayn
Testo[Chorus] I’m unfuckwitable
In a world of my own
That’s why my shoulder’s so cold
I’m unfuckwithable [Verse 1] So tired of fake friends and fake love you need
No time for no lie and I’m here to show
I found a way higher, me is all I need to be inspired
My vibe and my life are all my design
You’re sendin’ me into [?] ’cause I get down and up again
‘Cause I had the time of my life [Chorus] I’m just unfuckwithable
In a world of my own
That’s why my shoulder’s so cold
I’m unfuckwithable [Verse 2] Can’t nobody take me home
Yeah, I’m worth my weight in gold
Forget whatever you been told
I am unfuckwithable, unfuckwithable
They said I wouldn’t do shit
Now they all about my new shit
Thinkin’ we were always cool, when
I was never even all on your mind
Happens all the time
You probably thought I couldn’t turn water to wine
Water to wine, happens all the time [Chorus] I’m unfuckwitable
In a world of my own
That’s why my shoulder’s so cold
I’m unfuckwithable
Traduzione
sono fottutamente ingestibile
in un mondo tutto mio
ecco perché le mie spalle sono così fredde
sono fottutamente ingestibile
sono così stanco degli amici falsi e del falso amore di cui hai bisogno
non c’è tempo per le bugie e sono qui per dimostrartelo
ho trovato una via superiore, io sono tutto quello di cui ho bisogno per essere ispirato
le mie vibrazioni e la mia vita sono tutto quello che mi serve
mi stai facendo impazzire perché io salgo e scendo in continuazione
perché mi sono divertito come un pazzo
sono solo fottutamente ingestibile
in un mondo tutto mio
ecco perché le mie spalle sono così fredde
sono fottutamente ingestibile
nessuno mi può portare a casa
yeah, valgo a peso d’oro
dimentica tutto quello che ti è stato detto
sono ingestibile, ingestibile
dicono che non farei un cazz*
pensando che erano sempre fighi, quando
non ti sono mai passato per la mente nemmeno per sbaglio
succede tutte le volte
probabilmente pensavi che io non possa trasformare l’acqua in vino
l’acqua in vino, succede tutte le volte
sono fottutamente ingestibile
in un mondo tutto mio
ecco perché le mie spalle sono così fredde
sono fottutamente ingestibile