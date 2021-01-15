Testo traduzione Swaet di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!

Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!

All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Sweat.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Sweat di Zayn!

Traduzione testo Sweat Zayn

Testo

Verse 1] Staying up for you

Day and night for you

We’ve been losing track of time

Reaching higher heights

Only one thing on my mind

Only one thing on my mind

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] Let me touch you where you like itLet me do it for yaGive you all of my attentionDive into that ocean of your love, ohLet me show you just how much I want ya [Chorus] Oh, dripping down your body like goldSlowly steaming up the windowsMy skin on your skin again and againSweat for me, sweat for meOh, love you and I tear off your clothesSlowly steaming up the windowsMy skin on your skin again and againSweat for me, sweat for me [Verse 2] Damn, I could get lost in a heartbeatDamn, I can’t get ovеr your bodyCan’t take my eyes of you, babyLеt me love you, baby [Pre-Chorus] Let me touch you where you like itLet me do it for yaGive you all of my attentionDive into that ocean of your love, ohLet me show you just how much I want ya [Chorus] Oh, dripping down your body like goldSlowly steaming up the windowsMy skin on your skin again and againSweat for me, sweat for me [Bridge] Oh, I could get lost in a heartbeatI can get lost in your bodyCan’t take my eyes of you, babyLet me love you, baby [Chorus] Oh, dripping down your body like goldSlowly steaming up the windowsMy skin on your skin again and againSweat for me, sweat for meOh, love you and I tear off your clothesSlowly steaming up the windowsMy skin on your skin again and againSweat for me, sweat for me

<br />

sto sveglio per te

giorno e notte per te

abbiamo perso cognizione del tempo

raggiungendo vette altissime

solo una cosa in testa

solo una cosa in testa

lasciami toccare dove ti piace

lascia che lo faccia per te

ti darò tutta la mia attenzione

mi tuffo nel tuo oceano di amore, oh

lascia che ti mostri quanto ti voglio

oh, scivolo sul tuo corpo come oro

facendo appannare le finestre lentamente

la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora

suda per me, suda per me

oh, ti amo e ti strappo i vestiti

facendo lentamente appanare le finestre

la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora

suda per me, suda per me

cavolo mi potrei perdere in un battito del cuore

cavolo, non riesco a fare a meno del tuo corpo

non riesco a toglierti gli occhi di dosso, baby

lascia che ti ami baby

lasciami toccare dove ti piace

lascia che lo faccia per te

ti darò tutta la mia attenzione

mi tuffo nel tuo oceano di amore, oh

lascia che ti mostri quanto ti voglio

oh, scivolo sul tuo corpo come oro

facendo appannare le finestre lentamente

la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora

suda per me, suda per me

mi potrei perdere in un battito del cuore

cavolo, non riesco a fare a meno del tuo corpo

non riesco a toglierti gli occhi di dosso, baby

lascia che ti ami baby

oh, scivolo sul tuo corpo come oro

facendo appannare le finestre lentamente

la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora

suda per me, suda per me

oh, scivolo sul tuo corpo come oro

facendo appannare le finestre lentamente

la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora

suda per me, suda per me