Testo traduzione Swaet di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!
Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!
All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Sweat.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Sweat di Zayn!
Traduzione testo Sweat Zayn
Testo
Verse 1]
Staying up for you
Day and night for you
We’ve been losing track of time
Reaching higher heights
Only one thing on my mind
Only one thing on my mind
Let me do it for ya
Give you all of my attention
Dive into that ocean of your love, oh
Let me show you just how much I want ya [Chorus] Oh, dripping down your body like gold
Slowly steaming up the windows
My skin on your skin again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me
Oh, love you and I tear off your clothes
Slowly steaming up the windows
My skin on your skin again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me [Verse 2] Damn, I could get lost in a heartbeat
Damn, I can’t get ovеr your body
Can’t take my eyes of you, baby
Lеt me love you, baby [Pre-Chorus] Let me touch you where you like it
Let me do it for ya
Give you all of my attention
Dive into that ocean of your love, oh
Let me show you just how much I want ya [Chorus] Oh, dripping down your body like gold
Slowly steaming up the windows
My skin on your skin again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me [Bridge] Oh, I could get lost in a heartbeat
I can get lost in your body
Can’t take my eyes of you, baby
Let me love you, baby [Chorus] Oh, dripping down your body like gold
Slowly steaming up the windows
My skin on your skin again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me
Oh, love you and I tear off your clothes
Slowly steaming up the windows
My skin on your skin again and again
Sweat for me, sweat for me
Traduzione
sto sveglio per te
giorno e notte per te
abbiamo perso cognizione del tempo
raggiungendo vette altissime
solo una cosa in testa
solo una cosa in testa
lasciami toccare dove ti piace
lascia che lo faccia per te
ti darò tutta la mia attenzione
mi tuffo nel tuo oceano di amore, oh
lascia che ti mostri quanto ti voglio
oh, scivolo sul tuo corpo come oro
facendo appannare le finestre lentamente
la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora
suda per me, suda per me
oh, ti amo e ti strappo i vestiti
facendo lentamente appanare le finestre
la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora
suda per me, suda per me
cavolo mi potrei perdere in un battito del cuore
cavolo, non riesco a fare a meno del tuo corpo
non riesco a toglierti gli occhi di dosso, baby
lascia che ti ami baby
lasciami toccare dove ti piace
lascia che lo faccia per te
ti darò tutta la mia attenzione
mi tuffo nel tuo oceano di amore, oh
lascia che ti mostri quanto ti voglio
oh, scivolo sul tuo corpo come oro
facendo appannare le finestre lentamente
la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora
suda per me, suda per me
mi potrei perdere in un battito del cuore
cavolo, non riesco a fare a meno del tuo corpo
non riesco a toglierti gli occhi di dosso, baby
lascia che ti ami baby
oh, scivolo sul tuo corpo come oro
facendo appannare le finestre lentamente
la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora
suda per me, suda per me
oh, scivolo sul tuo corpo come oro
facendo appannare le finestre lentamente
la mia pelle sulla tua, ancora e ancora
suda per me, suda per me