Lady Gaga: ascolta qui Stupid Love, il suo nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)

di Alberto Muraro
scritto da Alberto Muraro


La #LG6 Era è ufficialmente iniziata! Esce quest’oggi, 28 febbraio, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Stupid Love, il nuovo singolo di Lady Gaga!

stupid love

Il pezzo, anticipato da due video teaser nei giorni scorsi, sarà dunque il primo singolo estratto dal sesto disco di Lady Gaga! L’album, che sappiamo uscirà entro la fine del 2020, arriverà dunque a 4 anni di distanza dall’esperimento folk di Joanne.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Stupid Love di Lady Gaga!

 

Testo Stupid Love

You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for
Gotta quit this crying
Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door
Kinda hard to believe (gotta have faith in me)
Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)
Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)
Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now
‘Cause all I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher (ooh ooh)
Higher, higher

All I ever wanted was love
Higher, higher (ooh ooh) x 2
Higher, higher (higher, higher)
I want your stupid love, love
I want your stupid love, love
(Oh)

Now it’s time to free me from the chain
I gotta find that peace, is it too late
Or could this love protect me from the pain?
I would battle for you (even if I break in two)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me)
Get down, get down, get down, get down (look at me)
Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out
Look at me now ’cause all I ever wanted was love

Higher, higher (ooh ooh) x 2
Higher, higher

All I ever wanted was love
Higher, higher (ooh ooh) x2
Higher, higher (higher, higher)
I want your stupid love, love
I want your stupid love, love

(Oh)
I don’t need a reason (oh)
Not sorry, I want your stupid love
I don’t need a reason (oh)
Not sorry, I want your stupid love
Higher, higher
I want your stupid love, love (oh, oh, woo)
We got a stupid love, love

(Oh)
I want your stupid love, love
(Oh)
I want your stupid love, love

Traduzione

Sei l’unico che stavo aspettando
Devo smettere di piangre, nessuno può curarmi
se non aprirò la porta
è quasi difficile essere me stessa
Devo avere fiducia in me stessa

Impazzire, impazzire, impazzire, impazzire
Guardami
Cadere, cadere, cadere, cadere
Guardami
Impazzire, impazzire, impazzire, impazzire
Guardami adesso!

Perché tutto quello che volevo era amore
(Hey-eyyyy, ooh, hey-eyyyyy, oooohh)
Tutto quello che volevo era amore…
(Hey-eyyyyy, ooh, hey-eyyyy, ohh)

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
(Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

adesso ho tempo di liberarmi dalle catene
devo trovare quella pace, é troppo tardi oppure
riuscirà questo amore a proteggermi dal dolore?
Anche se mi spezzerò in due

Impazzire, impazzire, impazzire, impazzire
Guardami
Cadere, cadere, cadere, cadere
Guardami
Impazzire, impazzire, impazzire, impazzire
Guardami ora!

Perché tutto quello che volevo era amore
(Hey-eyyyy, ooh, hey-eyyyyy, ohh)
Tutto quello che volevo era amore…
(Hey-eyyyyy, ooh, hey-eyyyyy, ohh)

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
(Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh oh)

Non ho bisogno di una ragione
Non mi scuso, voglio il tuo stupido amore
N0n ho bisogno di una ragione
Non mi scuso, voglio il tuo stupido amore

Oh, si (più forte?)
Oh, si (più forte?)

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
Abbiamo questo stupido amore, amore (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

