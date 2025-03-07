Lady Gaga: video, testo e traduzione di The Beast scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Marzo 2025 The Beast è una delle canzoni di Lady Gaga contenute nell’album Mayhem, in uscita il 7 marzo 2025. La traccia 12 del settimo album di Lady Gaga sembra essere un riferimento al suo misterioso alter ego “malvagio” che desidera ardentemente che il partner liberi “la bestia” che nasconde dentro di sé. Testo The Beast Turn on the music I touch your face ‘cause I see panic whoring the unloved I see you shivering, your eyes afraid, your soul is gone You’re out of breath, tick-tock, tick-tock, you’re almost out of time, yeah, yeah Because I’m in that, there’s a change in you that I have heard You’ve kept this secret for so long, you whisper and it burns You’re out of breath, tick-tock, tick-tock, you’re almost out of time, yeah, yeah You can’t hide who you are 11:59, your heart’s racin’, you’re growlin’ and we both know why Yeah, we both know why Turn on the music Turn off the lights I wanna feel the beast inside I know you’re hungry, ready to prey I wanna watch you turn tonight I wanna feel the beast inside The girls are scared of you, a legend in your neighborhood Last week, you left somebody dead, it’s all misunderstood You got your hands a little ripped, tick-tock, you’re out of time, oh yeah, ooh You can’t hide who you are 11:59, your heart’s racin’, you’re growlin’ and we both know why Yeah, we both know why Turn on the music Turn off the lights I wanna feel the beast inside I know you’re hungry, ready to bite I wanna watch you turn tonight I wanna feel the beast inside Ah Oh, yeah You can’t hide who you are, 11:59 You can’t hide who you are, 11:59 You can’t hide who you are, 11:59 You can’t hide who you are, 11:59 Turn on the music Turn off the lights I wanna feel the beast inside I know you’re hungry, ready to bite I wanna watch you turn tonight I wanna feel the beast I wanna feel the beast I wanna feel the beast inside I wanna feel the beast inside Traduzione Accendi la musica Ti tocco la faccia perché vedo il panico che prostituisce chi non è amato Ti vedo tremare, i tuoi occhi spaventati, la tua anima è andata Sei senza fiato, tic-tac, tic-tac, sei quasi senza tempo, sì, sì Perché ci sono dentro, c’è un cambiamento in te che ho sentito Hai tenuto questo segreto per così tanto tempo, sussurri e brucia Sei senza fiato, tic-tac, tic-tac, sei quasi senza tempo, sì, sì Non puoi nascondere chi sei 11:59, il tuo cuore sta correndo, stai ringhiando e sappiamo entrambi perché Sì, sappiamo entrambi perché Accendi la musica Spegni le luci Voglio sentire la bestia dentro So che hai fame, pronta a predare Voglio vederti trasformarti stasera Voglio sentire la bestia dentro Le ragazze hanno paura di te, una leggenda nella tua quartiere La settimana scorsa, hai lasciato qualcuno morto, è tutto frainteso Hai le mani un po’ strappate, tic-tac, sei fuori tempo, oh sì, ooh Non puoi nascondere chi sei 11:59, il tuo cuore sta correndo, stai brontolando e sappiamo entrambi perché Sì, sappiamo entrambi perché Accendi la musica Spegni le luci Voglio sentire la bestia dentro So che hai fame, pronto a mordere Voglio vederti girare stasera Voglio sentire la bestia dentro Ah Oh, sì Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59 Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59 Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59 Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59 Accendi la musica Spegni le luci Voglio sentire la bestia dentro So che hai fame, pronto a mordere Voglio vederti girare stasera Voglio sentire la bestia Voglio sentire la bestia Voglio sentire la bestia dentro Voglio sentire la bestia dentro Cosa ne pensate di The Beast di Lady Gaga?