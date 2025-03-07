Lady Gaga: video, testo e traduzione di The Beast

The Beast è una delle canzoni di Lady Gaga contenute nell’album Mayhem, in uscita il 7 marzo 2025.

La traccia 12 del settimo album di Lady Gaga sembra essere un riferimento al suo misterioso alter ego “malvagio” che desidera ardentemente che il partner liberi “la bestia” che nasconde dentro di sé.

Testo The Beast

Turn on the music

I touch your face ‘cause I see panic whoring the unloved

I see you shivering, your eyes afraid, your soul is gone

You’re out of breath, tick-tock, tick-tock, you’re almost out of time, yeah, yeah

Because I’m in that, there’s a change in you that I have heard

You’ve kept this secret for so long, you whisper and it burns

You’re out of breath, tick-tock, tick-tock, you’re almost out of time, yeah, yeah

You can’t hide who you are

11:59, your heart’s racin’, you’re growlin’ and we both know why

Yeah, we both know why

Turn on the music

Turn off the lights

I wanna feel the beast inside

I know you’re hungry, ready to prey

I wanna watch you turn tonight

I wanna feel the beast inside

The girls are scared of you, a legend in your neighborhood

Last week, you left somebody dead, it’s all misunderstood

You got your hands a little ripped, tick-tock, you’re out of time, oh yeah, ooh

You can’t hide who you are

11:59, your heart’s racin’, you’re growlin’ and we both know why

Yeah, we both know why

Turn on the music

Turn off the lights

I wanna feel the beast inside

I know you’re hungry, ready to bite

I wanna watch you turn tonight

I wanna feel the beast inside

Ah

Oh, yeah

You can’t hide who you are, 11:59

You can’t hide who you are, 11:59

You can’t hide who you are, 11:59

You can’t hide who you are, 11:59

Turn on the music

Turn off the lights

I wanna feel the beast inside

I know you’re hungry, ready to bite

I wanna watch you turn tonight

I wanna feel the beast

I wanna feel the beast

I wanna feel the beast inside

I wanna feel the beast inside

Traduzione

Accendi la musica

Ti tocco la faccia perché vedo il panico che prostituisce chi non è amato

Ti vedo tremare, i tuoi occhi spaventati, la tua anima è andata

Sei senza fiato, tic-tac, tic-tac, sei quasi senza tempo, sì, sì

Perché ci sono dentro, c’è un cambiamento in te che ho sentito

Hai tenuto questo segreto per così tanto tempo, sussurri e brucia

Sei senza fiato, tic-tac, tic-tac, sei quasi senza tempo, sì, sì

Non puoi nascondere chi sei

11:59, il tuo cuore sta correndo, stai ringhiando e sappiamo entrambi perché

Sì, sappiamo entrambi perché

Accendi la musica

Spegni le luci

Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

So che hai fame, pronta a predare

Voglio vederti trasformarti stasera

Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

Le ragazze hanno paura di te, una leggenda nella tua quartiere

La settimana scorsa, hai lasciato qualcuno morto, è tutto frainteso

Hai le mani un po’ strappate, tic-tac, sei fuori tempo, oh sì, ooh

Non puoi nascondere chi sei

11:59, il tuo cuore sta correndo, stai brontolando e sappiamo entrambi perché

Sì, sappiamo entrambi perché

Accendi la musica

Spegni le luci

Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

So che hai fame, pronto a mordere

Voglio vederti girare stasera

Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

Ah

Oh, sì

Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59

Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59

Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59

Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59

Accendi la musica

Spegni le luci

Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

So che hai fame, pronto a mordere

Voglio vederti girare stasera

Voglio sentire la bestia

Voglio sentire la bestia

Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

Cosa ne pensate di The Beast di Lady Gaga?