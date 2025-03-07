GingerGeneration.it

Lady Gaga: video, testo e traduzione di The Beast

scritto da Giovanna Codella
mayhem lady gaga

The Beast è una delle canzoni di Lady Gaga contenute nell’album Mayhem, in uscita il 7 marzo 2025.

La traccia 12 del settimo album di Lady Gaga sembra essere un riferimento al suo misterioso alter ego “malvagio” che desidera ardentemente che il partner liberi “la bestia” che nasconde dentro di sé.

Testo The Beast

Turn on the music

I touch your face ‘cause I see panic whoring the unloved
I see you shivering, your eyes afraid, your soul is gone
You’re out of breath, tick-tock, tick-tock, you’re almost out of time, yeah, yeah
Because I’m in that, there’s a change in you that I have heard
You’ve kept this secret for so long, you whisper and it burns
You’re out of breath, tick-tock, tick-tock, you’re almost out of time, yeah, yeah

You can’t hide who you are
11:59, your heart’s racin’, you’re growlin’ and we both know why
Yeah, we both know why

Turn on the music
Turn off the lights
I wanna feel the beast inside
I know you’re hungry, ready to prey
I wanna watch you turn tonight
I wanna feel the beast inside

The girls are scared of you, a legend in your neighborhood
Last week, you left somebody dead, it’s all misunderstood
You got your hands a little ripped, tick-tock, you’re out of time, oh yeah, ooh

You can’t hide who you are
11:59, your heart’s racin’, you’re growlin’ and we both know why
Yeah, we both know why

Turn on the music
Turn off the lights
I wanna feel the beast inside
I know you’re hungry, ready to bite
I wanna watch you turn tonight
I wanna feel the beast inside

Ah
Oh, yeah
You can’t hide who you are, 11:59
You can’t hide who you are, 11:59
You can’t hide who you are, 11:59
You can’t hide who you are, 11:59

Turn on the music
Turn off the lights
I wanna feel the beast inside
I know you’re hungry, ready to bite
I wanna watch you turn tonight
I wanna feel the beast
I wanna feel the beast
I wanna feel the beast inside
I wanna feel the beast inside

Traduzione

Accendi la musica

Ti tocco la faccia perché vedo il panico che prostituisce chi non è amato
Ti vedo tremare, i tuoi occhi spaventati, la tua anima è andata
Sei senza fiato, tic-tac, tic-tac, sei quasi senza tempo, sì, sì
Perché ci sono dentro, c’è un cambiamento in te che ho sentito
Hai tenuto questo segreto per così tanto tempo, sussurri e brucia
Sei senza fiato, tic-tac, tic-tac, sei quasi senza tempo, sì, sì

Non puoi nascondere chi sei
11:59, il tuo cuore sta correndo, stai ringhiando e sappiamo entrambi perché
Sì, sappiamo entrambi perché

Accendi la musica
Spegni le luci
Voglio sentire la bestia dentro
So che hai fame, pronta a predare
Voglio vederti trasformarti stasera
Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

Le ragazze hanno paura di te, una leggenda nella tua quartiere
La settimana scorsa, hai lasciato qualcuno morto, è tutto frainteso
Hai le mani un po’ strappate, tic-tac, sei fuori tempo, oh sì, ooh

Non puoi nascondere chi sei
11:59, il tuo cuore sta correndo, stai brontolando e sappiamo entrambi perché
Sì, sappiamo entrambi perché

Accendi la musica
Spegni le luci
Voglio sentire la bestia dentro
So che hai fame, pronto a mordere
Voglio vederti girare stasera
Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

Ah
Oh, sì
Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59
Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59
Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59
Non puoi nascondere chi sei, 11:59

Accendi la musica
Spegni le luci
Voglio sentire la bestia dentro
So che hai fame, pronto a mordere
Voglio vederti girare stasera
Voglio sentire la bestia
Voglio sentire la bestia
Voglio sentire la bestia dentro
Voglio sentire la bestia dentro

Cosa ne pensate di The Beast di Lady Gaga?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

