Lady Gaga: video, testo e traduzione di How Bad Do U Want Me scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Marzo 2025 How Bad Do U Want Me è una canzone di Lady Gaga contenuta nell’album Mayhem, in uscita il 7 marzo 2025. In base al titolo, la nona traccia del settimo album in studio di Lady Gaga, vede Gaga chiedersi quanto il suo compagno la ami, mentre lui sogna di stare con una persona che non è veramente lei. La ragazza idealizzata è chiaramente fittizia e creata dai pensieri dell’uomo, quindi la protagonista lo implora di attenersi alla realtà e non alla finzione. Testo How Bad Do U Want Me The good girl in your dreams Is mad you’re lovin’ me I know you wish that she was me How bad, bad do you want me? You’re not the guy that cheats (Not the guy that cheats) And you’re afraid that she might leave (That she might leave) ‘Cause if I get too close, she might scream How bad, bad do you want me? ‘Cause you like my hair and my ripped-up jeans You like the bad girl I got in me She’s on your mind, like, all the time But I got it tattooed for us last week Even good boys leave How bad, bad do you want me? (How bad, bad do you want me?) (How bad, bad do you want mе?) ‘Cause you hate the crash, but you lovе the rush And I’ll make your heart weak every time You hear my name, but she’s in your brain And I’m here to kiss you in real life ‘Bout to cause a scene How bad, bad do you want me? You panic in your sleep (Panic in your sleep) And you feel like such a creep (Feel like such a creep) ‘Cause with your eyes closed, you might peek So hot, hot that you can’t speak You’re so fucked up with your crew (Fucked up with your crew) But when you’re all alone, it’s true (All alone, it’s true) You know exactly what we do How bad, bad do you want to? ‘Cause you like my hair, my ripped-up jeans You like the bad girl I got in me She’s on your mind, like, all the time But I got it tattooed for us last week Even good boys leave How bad, bad do you want me? (How bad, bad do you want me?) (How bad, bad do you want me?) ‘Cause you hate the crash, but you love the rush And I’ll make your heart weak every time You hear my name, but she’s in your brain And I’m here to kiss you in real life ‘Bout to cause a scene How bad, bad do you want me? Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl, bad Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl mad A psychotic love theme How bad do you want me? That girl in your head ain’t real How bad do you want me, for real? (Oh) ‘Cause you like my hair, my ripped-up jeans You like the bad girl I got in me She’s on your mind, like, all the time But I got a tattoo for us last week Even good boys leave How bad, bad do you want me? (How bad, bad do you want me?) (How bad? Tell me) ‘Cause you hate the crash, but you love the rush And I’ll make your heart weak every time You hear my name, but she’s in your brain And I’m here to kiss you in real life ‘Bout to cause a scene How bad, bad do you want me? Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl bad Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl mad A psychotic love theme How bad do you want me? Traduzione La brava ragazza nei tuoi sogni È arrabbiata perché mi ami So che vorresti che fossi io Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto? Non sei il ragazzo che tradisce (Non il ragazzo che tradisce) E hai paura che lei possa andarsene (Che possa andarsene) Perché se mi avvicino troppo, potrebbe urlare Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto? Perché ti piacciono i miei capelli e i miei jeans strappati Ti piace la cattiva ragazza che ho dentro di me È nella tua mente, tipo, tutto il tempo Ma me lo sono tatuato per noi la scorsa settimana Anche i bravi ragazzi se ne vanno Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto? (Quanto, tanto mi vuoi?) (Quanto, tanto mi vuoi?) Perché odi l’incidente, ma ami la fretta E ti farò tremare il cuore ogni volta Senti il mio nome, ma lei è nel tuo cervello E sono qui per baciarti nella vita reale Sto per creare una scena Quanto, tanto mi vuoi? Sei nel panico nel sonno (nel panico nel sonno) E ti senti come un tale inquietante (ti senti come un tale inquietante) Perché con gli occhi chiusi, potresti sbirciare Così caldo, caldo che non riesci a parlare Sei così fottuto con la tua squadra (fottuto con la tua squadra) Ma quando sei tutto solo, è vero (tutto solo, è vero) Sai esattamente cosa facciamo Quanto, tanto lo vuoi? Perché ti piacciono i miei capelli, i miei jeans strappati Ti piace la cattiva ragazza che ho dentro di me È nella tua mente, tipo, tutto il tempo Ma me lo sono tatuato la settimana scorsa Anche i bravi ragazzi se ne vanno Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto? (Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto?) (Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto?) Perché odi l’incidente, ma ami la fretta E ti farò venir meno il cuore ogni volta Senti il mio nome, ma lei è nel tuo cervello E sono qui per baciarti nella vita reale Sto per creare una scena Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto? Uh-oh, oh, ami una brava ragazza Uh-oh, oh, ami una brava ragazza, male Uh-oh, oh, fai arrabbiare una cattiva ragazza Uh-oh, oh, fai arrabbiare una cattiva ragazza Un tema d’amore psicotico Quanto mi vuoi tanto? Quella ragazza nella tua testa non è reale Quanto mi vuoi davvero, davvero? (Oh) Perché ti piacciono i miei capelli, i miei jeans strappati Ti piace la cattiva ragazza che ho dentro di me È nella tua mente, tipo, tutto il tempo Ma la scorsa settimana mi sono fatto un tatuaggio per noi Anche i bravi ragazzi se ne vanno Quanto mi vuoi davvero? (Quanto mi vuoi davvero?) (Quanto mi vuoi davvero? Dimmi) Perché odi l’incidente, ma ami la fretta E ti farò sentire il cuore debole ogni volta Senti il mio nome, ma lei è nel tuo cervello E sono qui per baciarti nella vita reale Sto per creare una scenata Quanto mi vuoi davvero? Uh-oh, oh, ami una brava ragazza Uh-oh, oh, ami una brava ragazza male Uh-oh, oh, rendi una cattiva ragazza Uh-oh, oh, rendi una cattiva ragazza arrabbiata Un tema d’amore psicotico Quanto mi vuoi? Cosa ne pensate di How Bad Do U Want Me di Lady Gaga?