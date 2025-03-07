GingerGeneration.it

Lady Gaga: video, testo e traduzione di How Bad Do U Want Me

scritto da Giovanna Codella
How Bad Do U Want Me è una canzone di Lady Gaga contenuta nell’album Mayhem, in uscita il 7 marzo 2025.

In base al titolo, la nona traccia del settimo album in studio di Lady Gaga, vede Gaga chiedersi quanto il suo compagno la ami, mentre lui sogna di stare con una persona che non è veramente lei.

La ragazza idealizzata è chiaramente fittizia e creata dai pensieri dell’uomo, quindi la protagonista lo implora di attenersi alla realtà e non alla finzione.

Testo How Bad Do U Want Me

The good girl in your dreams
Is mad you’re lovin’ me
I know you wish that she was me
How bad, bad do you want me?
You’re not the guy that cheats (Not the guy that cheats)
And you’re afraid that she might leave (That she might leave)
‘Cause if I get too close, she might scream
How bad, bad do you want me?

‘Cause you like my hair and my ripped-up jeans
You like the bad girl I got in me
She’s on your mind, like, all the time
But I got it tattooed for us last week
Even good boys leave
How bad, bad do you want me?
(How bad, bad do you want me?)
(How bad, bad do you want mе?)
‘Cause you hate the crash, but you lovе the rush
And I’ll make your heart weak every time
You hear my name, but she’s in your brain
And I’m here to kiss you in real life
‘Bout to cause a scene
How bad, bad do you want me?

You panic in your sleep (Panic in your sleep)
And you feel like such a creep (Feel like such a creep)
‘Cause with your eyes closed, you might peek
So hot, hot that you can’t speak
You’re so fucked up with your crew (Fucked up with your crew)
But when you’re all alone, it’s true (All alone, it’s true)
You know exactly what we do
How bad, bad do you want to?

‘Cause you like my hair, my ripped-up jeans
You like the bad girl I got in me
She’s on your mind, like, all the time
But I got it tattooed for us last week
Even good boys leave
How bad, bad do you want me?
(How bad, bad do you want me?)
(How bad, bad do you want me?)
‘Cause you hate the crash, but you love the rush
And I’ll make your heart weak every time
You hear my name, but she’s in your brain
And I’m here to kiss you in real life
‘Bout to cause a scene
How bad, bad do you want me?

Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl
Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl, bad
Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl
Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl mad
A psychotic love theme
How bad do you want me?
That girl in your head ain’t real
How bad do you want me, for real? (Oh)

‘Cause you like my hair, my ripped-up jeans
You like the bad girl I got in me
She’s on your mind, like, all the time
But I got a tattoo for us last week
Even good boys leave
How bad, bad do you want me?
(How bad, bad do you want me?)
(How bad? Tell me)
‘Cause you hate the crash, but you love the rush
And I’ll make your heart weak every time
You hear my name, but she’s in your brain
And I’m here to kiss you in real life
‘Bout to cause a scene
How bad, bad do you want me?
Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl
Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl bad
Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl
Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl mad
A psychotic love theme
How bad do you want me?

Traduzione

La brava ragazza nei tuoi sogni
È arrabbiata perché mi ami
So che vorresti che fossi io
Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto?
Non sei il ragazzo che tradisce (Non il ragazzo che tradisce)
E hai paura che lei possa andarsene (Che possa andarsene)
Perché se mi avvicino troppo, potrebbe urlare
Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto?

Perché ti piacciono i miei capelli e i miei jeans strappati
Ti piace la cattiva ragazza che ho dentro di me
È nella tua mente, tipo, tutto il tempo
Ma me lo sono tatuato per noi la scorsa settimana
Anche i bravi ragazzi se ne vanno
Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto? (Quanto, tanto mi vuoi?)
(Quanto, tanto mi vuoi?)
Perché odi l’incidente, ma ami la fretta
E ti farò tremare il cuore ogni volta
Senti il ​​mio nome, ma lei è nel tuo cervello
E sono qui per baciarti nella vita reale
Sto per creare una scena
Quanto, tanto mi vuoi?

Sei nel panico nel sonno (nel panico nel sonno)
E ti senti come un tale inquietante (ti senti come un tale inquietante)
Perché con gli occhi chiusi, potresti sbirciare
Così caldo, caldo che non riesci a parlare
Sei così fottuto con la tua squadra (fottuto con la tua squadra)
Ma quando sei tutto solo, è vero (tutto solo, è vero)
Sai esattamente cosa facciamo
Quanto, tanto lo vuoi?

Perché ti piacciono i miei capelli, i miei jeans strappati
Ti piace la cattiva ragazza che ho dentro di me
È nella tua mente, tipo, tutto il tempo
Ma me lo sono tatuato la settimana scorsa
Anche i bravi ragazzi se ne vanno
Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto?
(Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto?)
(Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto?)
Perché odi l’incidente, ma ami la fretta
E ti farò venir meno il cuore ogni volta
Senti il ​​mio nome, ma lei è nel tuo cervello
E sono qui per baciarti nella vita reale
Sto per creare una scena
Quanto mi vuoi tanto, tanto?

Uh-oh, oh, ami una brava ragazza
Uh-oh, oh, ami una brava ragazza, male
Uh-oh, oh, fai arrabbiare una cattiva ragazza
Uh-oh, oh, fai arrabbiare una cattiva ragazza
Un tema d’amore psicotico
Quanto mi vuoi tanto? Quella ragazza nella tua testa non è reale
Quanto mi vuoi davvero, davvero? (Oh)

Perché ti piacciono i miei capelli, i miei jeans strappati
Ti piace la cattiva ragazza che ho dentro di me
È nella tua mente, tipo, tutto il tempo
Ma la scorsa settimana mi sono fatto un tatuaggio per noi
Anche i bravi ragazzi se ne vanno
Quanto mi vuoi davvero?
(Quanto mi vuoi davvero?)
(Quanto mi vuoi davvero? Dimmi)
Perché odi l’incidente, ma ami la fretta
E ti farò sentire il cuore debole ogni volta
Senti il ​​mio nome, ma lei è nel tuo cervello
E sono qui per baciarti nella vita reale
Sto per creare una scenata
Quanto mi vuoi davvero?
Uh-oh, oh, ami una brava ragazza
Uh-oh, oh, ami una brava ragazza male
Uh-oh, oh, rendi una cattiva ragazza
Uh-oh, oh, rendi una cattiva ragazza arrabbiata
Un tema d’amore psicotico
Quanto mi vuoi?

Cosa ne pensate di How Bad Do U Want Me di Lady Gaga?

