Lady Gaga: video, testo e traduzione di Shadow of a Man scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Marzo 2025 Shadow of a Man è una canzone di Lady Gaga dell’album Mayhem, in uscita venerdì 7 marzo 2025. Il primo frammento della canzone è stato rivelato alla fine del film esclusivo di HBO Max dal titolo Gaga Chromatica Ball con l’apparizione del testo “LG7 Gaga Returns”. “Quella canzone è come una risposta alla mia carriera, sai, e a come mi sono sempre sentita ad essere l’unica ragazza nella stanza per la maggior parte del tempo, e ad essere sempre come, in piedi all’ombra di un uomo perché ce n’erano così tanti intorno a me che ho imparato a ballare in quell’ombra” ha dichiarato Lady Gaga in un’intervista per Apple Music condotta da Zane Lowe. Testo Shadow of a Man (Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow) (Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow of a man) (Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow) Dance in the shadow of a m— (Shadow, don’t shatter the world) (Shadow, don’t shatter my whole world, babe) (Shadow, don’t shatter the world) Dance in the shadow of a m— Standing in the shadow of another man Lonely as the streets pass me by (Oh, oh) Life’s been under pressure ‘cause I got a plan Starin’ at myself in the eye (Oh, oh-oh) When I get this feeling I can’t get enough ‘Cause I stop believing And my voice gets cold Now I got this feeling I can’t get enough ‘Cause I won’t be used for my lovin’ Left out to cry I don’t wanna be in the darkness tonight Show me the light I don’t wanna be the one to fall in love tonight To come alive I’m about to be there, I’m about to be there Watch me, I swear I’ll Dance in the shadow of a man Hard to be the yellow in a purple sky (Sky) He came through the eye of the storm (Eye of the storm) Gotta be the truth or you’ll become a lie (Become that) Piercing like your skin from bone (Oh, oh, I) When I get this feeling I can’t get enough ‘Cause I stop believing And my voice gets cold Now I got this feeling I can’t get enough ‘Cause I won’t be used for my lovin’ Left out to cry I don’t wanna be in the darkness tonight Show me the light I don’t wanna be the one to fall in love tonight To come alive I’m about to be there, I’m about to be there Watch me, I swear I’ll Dance in the shadow of a man Shadow, don’t shatter the world (Shadow of a man) Shadow, don’t shatter the other land Shadow, don’t shatter the world (Shadow of a man) Dance in the shadow of a man Killing all the voice within, and the woman can’t lose but she still pretend Killing all the voice within, and the woman can’t lose but she still pretend Killing all the voice within, and the woman can’t lose but she still pretend ‘Cause I won’t be used for my lovin’ Left out to cry I don’t wanna be in the darkness tonight Show me the light I don’t wanna be the one to fall in love tonight Pump up to come alive I’m about to be there, I’m about to be there Watch me, I swear I’ll Dance in the shadow of a man Shadow, don’t shatter the world (Shadow of a man) Shadow, don’t shatter the other land Shadow, don’t shatter the world (Shadow of a man) Dance in the shadow of a man Goodbye, I’ll see you in my dreams Traduzione (Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow) (Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow di un uomo) (Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow) Balla all’ombra di un m— (Ombra, non mandare in frantumi il mondo) (Ombra, non mandare in frantumi il mio intero mondo, tesoro) (Ombra, non mandare in frantumi il mondo) Balla all’ombra di un m— In piedi all’ombra di un altro uomo Solo mentre le strade mi passano accanto (Oh, oh) La vita è stata sotto pressione perché ho un piano Mi fisso negli occhi (Oh, oh-oh) Quando ho questa sensazione Non ne ho mai abbastanza Perché smetto di credere E la mia voce diventa fredda Ora ho questa sensazione Non ne ho mai abbastanza Perché non sarò usata per il mio amore Lasciata fuori a piangere Non voglio essere nell’oscurità stasera Mostrami la luce Non voglio essere quella che si innamora stasera Per prendere vita Sto per essere lì, sto per essere lì Guardami, giuro che lo farò Balla all’ombra di un uomo Difficile essere il giallo in un cielo viola (Cielo) Lui è arrivato attraverso l’occhio della tempesta (Occhio della tempesta) Devi essere la verità o diventerai una bugia (Diventerai quello) Perforante come la tua pelle dalle ossa (Oh, oh, io) Quando ho questa sensazione Non ne ho mai abbastanza Perché smetto di credere E la mia voce diventa fredda Ora ho questa sensazione Non ne ho mai abbastanza Perché non sarò usato per il mio amore Lasciato fuori a piangere Non voglio essere nell’oscurità stasera Mostrami la luce Non voglio essere quello che si innamora stasera Per prendere vita Sto per essere lì, sto per essere lì Guardami, giuro che Ballerò all’ombra di un uomo Ombra, non distruggere il mondo (Ombra di un uomo) Ombra, non distruggere l’altra terra Ombra, non distruggere il mondo (Ombra di un uomo) Danza all’ombra di un uomo Uccidendo ogni voce dentro, e la donna non può perdere ma continua a fingere Uccidendo ogni voce dentro, e la donna non può perdere ma continua a fingere Uccidendo ogni voce dentro, e la donna non può perdere ma continua a fingere Perché non sarò usata per il mio amore Lasciata fuori a piangere Non voglio essere nell’oscurità stasera Mostrami la luce Non voglio essere quella che si innamora stasera Mettere pressione per tornare in vita Sto per essere lì, sto per essere lì Guardami, giuro che lo farò Danza all’ombra di un uomo Ombra, non distruggere il mondo (Ombra di un uomo) Ombra, non distruggere l’altra terra Ombra, non distruggere il mondo (Ombra di un uomo) Danza all’ombra di un uomo Addio, ti vedrò nei miei sogni Cosa ne pensate di Shadow of a Man di Lady Gaga?