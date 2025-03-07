Lady Gaga: video, testo e traduzione di Shadow of a Man

Shadow of a Man è una canzone di Lady Gaga dell’album Mayhem, in uscita venerdì 7 marzo 2025.

Il primo frammento della canzone è stato rivelato alla fine del film esclusivo di HBO Max dal titolo Gaga Chromatica Ball con l’apparizione del testo “LG7 Gaga Returns”.

“Quella canzone è come una risposta alla mia carriera, sai, e a come mi sono sempre sentita ad essere l’unica ragazza nella stanza per la maggior parte del tempo, e ad essere sempre come, in piedi all’ombra di un uomo perché ce n’erano così tanti intorno a me che ho imparato a ballare in quell’ombra” ha dichiarato Lady Gaga in un’intervista per Apple Music condotta da Zane Lowe.

Testo Shadow of a Man

(Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow)

(Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow of a man)

(Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow)

Dance in the shadow of a m—

(Shadow, don’t shatter the world)

(Shadow, don’t shatter my whole world, babe)

(Shadow, don’t shatter the world)

Dance in the shadow of a m—

Standing in the shadow of another man

Lonely as the streets pass me by (Oh, oh)

Life’s been under pressure ‘cause I got a plan

Starin’ at myself in the eye (Oh, oh-oh)

When I get this feeling

I can’t get enough

‘Cause I stop believing

And my voice gets cold

Now I got this feeling

I can’t get enough

‘Cause I won’t be used for my lovin’

Left out to cry

I don’t wanna be in the darkness tonight

Show me the light

I don’t wanna be the one to fall in love tonight

To come alive

I’m about to be there, I’m about to be there

Watch me, I swear I’ll

Dance in the shadow of a man

Hard to be the yellow in a purple sky (Sky)

He came through the eye of the storm (Eye of the storm)

Gotta be the truth or you’ll become a lie (Become that)

Piercing like your skin from bone (Oh, oh, I)

When I get this feeling

I can’t get enough

‘Cause I stop believing

And my voice gets cold

Now I got this feeling

I can’t get enough

‘Cause I won’t be used for my lovin’

Left out to cry

I don’t wanna be in the darkness tonight

Show me the light

I don’t wanna be the one to fall in love tonight

To come alive

I’m about to be there, I’m about to be there

Watch me, I swear I’ll

Dance in the shadow of a man

Shadow, don’t shatter the world (Shadow of a man)

Shadow, don’t shatter the other land

Shadow, don’t shatter the world (Shadow of a man)

Dance in the shadow of a man

Killing all the voice within, and the woman can’t lose but she still pretend

Killing all the voice within, and the woman can’t lose but she still pretend

Killing all the voice within, and the woman can’t lose but she still pretend

‘Cause I won’t be used for my lovin’

Left out to cry

I don’t wanna be in the darkness tonight

Show me the light

I don’t wanna be the one to fall in love tonight

Pump up to come alive

I’m about to be there, I’m about to be there

Watch me, I swear I’ll

Dance in the shadow of a man

Shadow, don’t shatter the world (Shadow of a man)

Shadow, don’t shatter the other land

Shadow, don’t shatter the world (Shadow of a man)

Dance in the shadow of a man

Goodbye, I’ll see you in my dreams

Traduzione

(Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow)

(Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow di un uomo)

(Sha-da-do, sha-da-do-ow)

Balla all’ombra di un m—

(Ombra, non mandare in frantumi il mondo)

(Ombra, non mandare in frantumi il mio intero mondo, tesoro)

(Ombra, non mandare in frantumi il mondo)

Balla all’ombra di un m—

In piedi all’ombra di un altro uomo

Solo mentre le strade mi passano accanto (Oh, oh)

La vita è stata sotto pressione perché ho un piano

Mi fisso negli occhi (Oh, oh-oh)

Quando ho questa sensazione

Non ne ho mai abbastanza

Perché smetto di credere

E la mia voce diventa fredda

Ora ho questa sensazione

Non ne ho mai abbastanza

Perché non sarò usata per il mio amore

Lasciata fuori a piangere

Non voglio essere nell’oscurità stasera

Mostrami la luce

Non voglio essere quella che si innamora stasera

Per prendere vita

Sto per essere lì, sto per essere lì

Guardami, giuro che lo farò

Balla all’ombra di un uomo

Difficile essere il giallo in un cielo viola (Cielo)

Lui è arrivato attraverso l’occhio della tempesta (Occhio della tempesta)

Devi essere la verità o diventerai una bugia (Diventerai quello)

Perforante come la tua pelle dalle ossa (Oh, oh, io)

Quando ho questa sensazione

Non ne ho mai abbastanza

Perché smetto di credere

E la mia voce diventa fredda

Ora ho questa sensazione

Non ne ho mai abbastanza

Perché non sarò usato per il mio amore

Lasciato fuori a piangere

Non voglio essere nell’oscurità stasera

Mostrami la luce

Non voglio essere quello che si innamora stasera

Per prendere vita

Sto per essere lì, sto per essere lì

Guardami, giuro che

Ballerò all’ombra di un uomo

Ombra, non distruggere il mondo (Ombra di un uomo)

Ombra, non distruggere l’altra terra

Ombra, non distruggere il mondo (Ombra di un uomo)

Danza all’ombra di un uomo

Uccidendo ogni voce dentro, e la donna non può perdere ma continua a fingere

Uccidendo ogni voce dentro, e la donna non può perdere ma continua a fingere

Uccidendo ogni voce dentro, e la donna non può perdere ma continua a fingere

Perché non sarò usata per il mio amore

Lasciata fuori a piangere

Non voglio essere nell’oscurità stasera

Mostrami la luce

Non voglio essere quella che si innamora stasera

Mettere pressione per tornare in vita

Sto per essere lì, sto per essere lì

Guardami, giuro che lo farò

Danza all’ombra di un uomo

Ombra, non distruggere il mondo (Ombra di un uomo)

Ombra, non distruggere l’altra terra

Ombra, non distruggere il mondo (Ombra di un uomo)

Danza all’ombra di un uomo

Addio, ti vedrò nei miei sogni

