Lady Gaga: video, testo e traduzione di Zombieboy

Zombieboy è una delle canzoni di Lady Gaga contenute nell'album Mayhem, in uscita il 7 marzo 2025. Composto da 14 tracce, l'album contiene Disease e Die With a Smile con Bruno Mars ed è stato prodotto da Gaga, Michael Polansky e Andrew Watt. Tra i produttori, anche Cirkut e Gesaffelstein. Zombeboy è stato anticipato per la prima volta all'interno del video musicale di uno dei singoli promozionali, Disease, nel videoclip alcuni secondi della canzone venivano da un'autoradio.

Testo Zombieboy

We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie
So put your paws all over me, you zombieboy, you zombieboy
See you over there in the back of this party
And your girlfriend isn't here, yeah, your girlfriend isn't here
Boy inside a cage, lookin' angry and tired
Like you've been up for days, like you've been up for days

'Cause you're an animal, an animal
And you're closin' in on me
Yeah, you're an animal, an animal
And it just can't be this way

Oh, I can't see straight and my hands are tied
I could be your type from your zombie eyes
No, I can't see straight but the feeling's right
I could be your type from your zombiе mind

We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie
So put your paws all ovеr me, you zombieboy, you zombieboy
Think you're really sly, like a lion on the hunt for
This kitten over here, this kitten over here (Meow)
Bar is gettin' dry, and you starin' at the sunlight
Bet you're thirsty over there, bet you're thirsty over there

'Cause you're an animal, an animal
And you're closin' in on me (You animal)
Yeah, you're an animal, an animal
And it just can't be this way

Oh, I can't see straight and my hands are tied
I could be your type from your zombie eyes
No, I can't see straight but the feeling's right
I could be your type from your zombie mind

Put your paws all over me, you zombieboy
Put your paws all over me, you zombieboy

I don't want you to stay (I don't want you to stay)
But I can't watch you walk away (Watch you walk away)
I think about you in my dreams (See you in my dreams)
You're better off a fantasy (A fantasy, a fantasy)
Fantasy (My fantasy, my fantasy)
Goodbye, I'll see you in my dreams

Oh, I can't see straight and my hands are tied
I could be your type from your zombie eyes
No, I can't see straight but the feeling's right
I could be your type from your zombie mind

We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie
So put your paws all over me, you zombieboy
We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie
So put your paws all over me, you zombieboy

Traduzione

Stiamo per stare svegli tutta la notte, svegliando uno zombie
Quindi metti le tue zampe su di me, ragazzo zombie, ragazzo zombie
Ci vediamo lì in fondo a questa festa
E la tua ragazza non c'è, sì, la tua ragazza non c'è
Ragazzo dentro una gabbia, che sembra arrabbiato e stanco
Come se fossi sveglio da giorni, come se fossi sveglio da giorni

Perché sei un animale, un animale
E ti stai avvicinando a me
Sì, sei un animale, un animale
E non può essere così

Oh, non ci vedo dritto e ho le mani legate
Potrei essere il tuo tipo dai tuoi occhi da zombie
No, non ci vedo dritto ma la sensazione è giusta
Potrei essere il tuo tipo dalla tua mente da zombie

Stiamo per stare svegli tutta la notte, svegliando uno zombie
Quindi metti le tue zampe su di me, ragazzo zombie, ragazzo zombie
Pensi di essere davvero furbo, come un leone a caccia di
Questo gattino qui, questo gattino qui (Miao)
Il bar si sta asciugando e tu fissi la luce del sole
Scommetto che hai sete laggiù, scommetto che hai sete laggiù

Perché sei un animale, un animale
E ti stai avvicinando a me (Tu animale)
Sì, sei un animale, un animale
E non può essere così

Oh, non ci vedo dritto e ho le mani legate
Potrei essere il tuo tipo dai tuoi occhi da zombi
No, non ci vedo dritto ma la sensazione è giusta
Potrei essere il tuo tipo dalla tua mente da zombi

Metti le tue zampe addosso a me, ragazzo zombi
Metti le tue zampe addosso a me, ragazzo zombi

Non voglio che tu resti (non voglio che tu resti)
Ma non posso guardarti andare via (guardarti andare via)
Penso a te nei miei sogni (ti vedo nei miei sogni)
Stai meglio una fantasia (una fantasia, una fantasia)
Fantasia (la mia fantasia, la mia fantasia)
Addio, ti vedrò nei miei sogni

Oh, non ci vedo dritto e ho le mani legate
Potrei essere il tuo tipo dai tuoi occhi da zombie
No, non ci vedo dritto ma la sensazione è giusta
Potrei essere il tuo tipo dalla tua mente da zombie

Stiamo per stare svegli tutta la notte, svegliando uno zombie
Quindi metti le tue zampe su di me, ragazzo zombie
Stiamo per stare svegli tutta la notte, svegliando uno zombie
Quindi metti le tue zampe su di me, ragazzo zombie