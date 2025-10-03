GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – ​​The Fate of Ophelia: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
taylor swift

The Fate of Ophelia è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 ed è la traccia di apertura del dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Il disco si apre con una canzone molto romantica che racconta di come l’arrivo di Travis Kelce nella vita di Taylor ha cambiato la traiettoria della sua vita salvandola da destino di Ofelia; Ofelia è un personaggio dell’Amleto di Shakespeare, a cui il protagonista promette amore eterno, per poi cambiare idea. La giovane nobildonna impazzisce per il dolore e poi annega.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Fate of Ophelia

[Verse 1]
I heard you calling on the megaphone
You wanna see me all alone
As legend has it you are quite the pyro
You light the match to watch it blow

[Pre-Chorus]
And if you’d never come for me
I might’ve drowned in the melancholy
I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I
Right before you lit my sky up

[Chorus]
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all (See it all)
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)
Keep it one hundrеd on the land, the sea, thе sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine
It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia

[Verse 2]
The eldest daughter of a nobleman
Ophelia lived in fantasy
But love was a cold bed full of scorpions

[Pre-Chorus]
And if you’d never come for me
I might’ve lingered in purgatory
You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine
Pulling me into the fire

[Chorus]
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all (See it all)
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)
Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine
It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia

[Bridge]
‘Tis locked inside my memory
And only you possess the key
No longer drowning and deceived
All because you came for me
Locked inside my memory
And only you possess the key
No longer drowning and deceived
All because you came for me

[Chorus]
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all (See it all)
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)
Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine
It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia

[Outro]
You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia

Traduzione The Fate of Ophelia

[Verse 1]
Ho sentito che mi chiamavi con il megafono
Volevi vedermi da sola
Come dice la leggenda tu sei fuoco
hai acceso la miccia ed hai lasciato che esplodesse

[Pre-Chorus]
Se non fossi arrivato per me
sarei affogata nella malinconia
avevo giurato la mia lealtà a me stessa
proprio prima che tu illuminassi il cielo

[Chorus]
Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola
Hai affinato i tuoi poteri
Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto)
Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba
mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia)
Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo
Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes
non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio
ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato
Il destino di Ophelia

[Verse 2]
La figlia più grande di un uomo nobile
Ophelia ha vissuto una fantasia
ma l’amore era un letto freddo pieno di scorpioni

[Pre-Chorus]
Se non fossi arrivato per me
Avrei continuato a stare in purgatorio
Avvolto intorno a me come una catena, una corona, una vite
tirandomi nel fuoco

[Chorus]
Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola
Hai affinato i tuoi poteri
Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto)
Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba
mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia)
Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo
Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes
non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio
ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato
Il destino di Ophelia

[Bridge]
E’ chiuso nella mia memoria
e solo tu hai la chiave
non sto più affogando ed essere ingannata
tutto perché sei arrivato per me
E’ chiuso nella mia memoria
e solo tu hai la chiave
non sto più affogando ed essere ingannata
tutto perché sei arrivato per me

[Chorus]
Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola
Hai affinato i tuoi poteri
Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto)
Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba
mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia)
Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo
Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes
non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio
ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato
Il destino di Ophelia

[Outro]
Mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia

Potrebbe anche interessarti:

Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Life of a Showgirl

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati