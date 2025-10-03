Taylor Swift – ​​The Fate of Ophelia: audio, testo e traduzione

The Fate of Ophelia è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 ed è la traccia di apertura del dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Il disco si apre con una canzone molto romantica che racconta di come l’arrivo di Travis Kelce nella vita di Taylor ha cambiato la traiettoria della sua vita salvandola da destino di Ofelia; Ofelia è un personaggio dell’Amleto di Shakespeare, a cui il protagonista promette amore eterno, per poi cambiare idea. La giovane nobildonna impazzisce per il dolore e poi annega.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Fate of Ophelia

[Verse 1]

I heard you calling on the megaphone

You wanna see me all alone

As legend has it you are quite the pyro

You light the match to watch it blow

[Pre-Chorus]

And if you’d never come for me

I might’ve drowned in the melancholy

I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I

Right before you lit my sky up

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundrеd on the land, the sea, thе sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine

It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Verse 2]

The eldest daughter of a nobleman

Ophelia lived in fantasy

But love was a cold bed full of scorpions

[Pre-Chorus]

And if you’d never come for me

I might’ve lingered in purgatory

You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine

Pulling me into the fire

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine

It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Bridge]

‘Tis locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

Locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine

It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Outro]

You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia

Traduzione The Fate of Ophelia

[Verse 1]

Ho sentito che mi chiamavi con il megafono

Volevi vedermi da sola

Come dice la leggenda tu sei fuoco

hai acceso la miccia ed hai lasciato che esplodesse

[Pre-Chorus]

Se non fossi arrivato per me

sarei affogata nella malinconia

avevo giurato la mia lealtà a me stessa

proprio prima che tu illuminassi il cielo

[Chorus]

Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola

Hai affinato i tuoi poteri

Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto)

Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba

mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia)

Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo

Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes

non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio

ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato

Il destino di Ophelia

[Verse 2]

La figlia più grande di un uomo nobile

Ophelia ha vissuto una fantasia

ma l’amore era un letto freddo pieno di scorpioni

[Pre-Chorus]

Se non fossi arrivato per me

Avrei continuato a stare in purgatorio

Avvolto intorno a me come una catena, una corona, una vite

tirandomi nel fuoco

[Chorus]

Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola

Hai affinato i tuoi poteri

Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto)

Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba

mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia)

Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo

Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes

non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio

ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato

Il destino di Ophelia

[Bridge]

E’ chiuso nella mia memoria

e solo tu hai la chiave

non sto più affogando ed essere ingannata

tutto perché sei arrivato per me

E’ chiuso nella mia memoria

e solo tu hai la chiave

non sto più affogando ed essere ingannata

tutto perché sei arrivato per me

[Chorus]

Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola

Hai affinato i tuoi poteri

Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto)

Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba

mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia)

Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo

Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes

non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio

ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato

Il destino di Ophelia

[Outro]

Mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia

