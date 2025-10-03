Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 3 Ottobre 2025 The Fate of Ophelia è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 ed è la traccia di apertura del dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor. Significato della canzone: Il disco si apre con una canzone molto romantica che racconta di come l’arrivo di Travis Kelce nella vita di Taylor ha cambiato la traiettoria della sua vita salvandola da destino di Ofelia; Ofelia è un personaggio dell’Amleto di Shakespeare, a cui il protagonista promette amore eterno, per poi cambiare idea. La giovane nobildonna impazzisce per il dolore e poi annega. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo The Fate of Ophelia [Verse 1] I heard you calling on the megaphone You wanna see me all alone As legend has it you are quite the pyro You light the match to watch it blow [Pre-Chorus] And if you’d never come for me I might’ve drowned in the melancholy I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I Right before you lit my sky up [Chorus] All that time, I sat alone in my tower You were just honing your powers Now I can see it all (See it all) Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia) Keep it one hundrеd on the land, the sea, thе sky Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of The fate of Ophelia [Verse 2] The eldest daughter of a nobleman Ophelia lived in fantasy But love was a cold bed full of scorpions [Pre-Chorus] And if you’d never come for me I might’ve lingered in purgatory You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine Pulling me into the fire [Chorus] All that time, I sat alone in my tower You were just honing your powers Now I can see it all (See it all) Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia) Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of The fate of Ophelia [Bridge] ‘Tis locked inside my memory And only you possess the key No longer drowning and deceived All because you came for me Locked inside my memory And only you possess the key No longer drowning and deceived All because you came for me [Chorus] All that time, I sat alone in my tower You were just honing your powers Now I can see it all (See it all) Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia) Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes Don’t care where the hell you been, ‘cause now you’re mine It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of The fate of Ophelia [Outro] You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia Traduzione The Fate of Ophelia [Verse 1] Ho sentito che mi chiamavi con il megafono Volevi vedermi da sola Come dice la leggenda tu sei fuoco hai acceso la miccia ed hai lasciato che esplodesse [Pre-Chorus] Se non fossi arrivato per me sarei affogata nella malinconia avevo giurato la mia lealtà a me stessa proprio prima che tu illuminassi il cielo [Chorus] Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola Hai affinato i tuoi poteri Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto) Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia) Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato Il destino di Ophelia [Verse 2] La figlia più grande di un uomo nobile Ophelia ha vissuto una fantasia ma l’amore era un letto freddo pieno di scorpioni [Pre-Chorus] Se non fossi arrivato per me Avrei continuato a stare in purgatorio Avvolto intorno a me come una catena, una corona, una vite tirandomi nel fuoco [Chorus] Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola Hai affinato i tuoi poteri Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto) Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia) Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato Il destino di Ophelia [Bridge] E’ chiuso nella mia memoria e solo tu hai la chiave non sto più affogando ed essere ingannata tutto perché sei arrivato per me E’ chiuso nella mia memoria e solo tu hai la chiave non sto più affogando ed essere ingannata tutto perché sei arrivato per me [Chorus] Per tutto quel tempo, me ne sono stata nella mia torre da sola Hai affinato i tuoi poteri Ora lo posso vedere (vedo tutto) Una sera tarda, mi hai tirato fuori dalla mia tomba mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia (Ophelia) Sei stato onesto sulla terra, nel mare nel cielo Ho dichiarato fedeltà alle tue mani, la tua squadra, le tue vibes non mi interessa dove sei stato, perché adesso sei mio ci saranno le notti insonni che hai sognato Il destino di Ophelia [Outro] Mi hai salvato dal destino di Ophelia Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Life of a Showgirl