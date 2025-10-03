Taylor Swift – Wi$h Li$t: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 3 Ottobre 2025 Wi$h Li$t è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor. Significato della canzone: Wi$h Li$t è un’altra canzone d’amore dedicata al suo futuro marito Travis Kelce nella quale racconta di come lui le ha fatto venire il desiderio di una vita tranquilla con un vialetto con un canestro da basket ed una famiglia. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Ruin The Friendship [Verse 1] They want that yacht life, under chopper blades They want those bright lights and Balenci' shades And a fat ass with a baby face They want it all They want that complex female character They want that critical smash Palme d'Or And an Oscar on their bathroom floor They want it all [Pre-Chorus] And they should have what they want They deserve what they want Hope they get what they want [Chorus] I just want you, huh Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you We tell the world to leave us thе fuck alone, and they do, wow Got me drеaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list) I just want you [Verse 2] They want that freedom, living off the grid They want those three dogs that they call their kids And that good surf, no hypocrites They want it all They want a contract with Real Madrid They want that spring break that was fuckin' lit And then that video taken off the internet They want it all [Pre-Chorus] And they should have what they want They deserve what they want I hope they get what they want [Chorus] I just want you, huh (You, you, yeah) Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Oh), wow Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop (Hoop) Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list) [Bridge] I made wishes on all of the stars Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot I thought I had it right, once, twice, but I did not You caught me off my guard I hope get what I want (Get what I want) 'Cause I know what I want [Chorus] I just want you (Baby) Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you (Got 'em looking like you) We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do, wow Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list) I just want you (Ooh) And we can have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you (You) We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Yeah), wow And now you got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list) I just want you Traduzione Ruin The Friendship di Taylor Swift [Strofa 1] Vogliono la vita da yacht, sotto le pale dell'elicottero Vogliono le luci brillanti e gli occhiali Balenciaga E un bel culo con una faccia da bambina Vogliono tutto Vogliono il personaggio femminile complesso Vogliono il successo della critica, la Palma d'Oro E un Oscar sul pavimento del bagno Vogliono tutto [Pre-Ritornello] E dovrebbero avere ciò che vogliono Si meritano ciò che vogliono Spero che ottengano ciò che vogliono [Ritornello] Io voglio solo te, huh Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno, wow Mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri Io voglio solo te [Strofa 2] Vogliono la libertà, vivere fuori dalla rete Vogliono quei tre cani che chiamano "figli" E quelle belle onde, niente ipocriti Vogliono tutto Vogliono un contratto con il Real Madrid Vogliono quella vacanza di primavera che era una figata E poi che quel video sparisca da internet Vogliono tutto [Pre-Ritornello] E dovrebbero avere ciò che vogliono Si meritano ciò che vogliono Spero che ottengano ciò che vogliono [Ritornello] Io voglio solo te, huh (Te, te, yeah) Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno (Oh), wow Mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket (Canestro) Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri Io voglio solo te [Bridge] Ho espresso desideri su tutte le stelle Ti prego, Dio, mandami un migliore amico che trovo sexy Pensavo di averlo trovato — una volta, due volte — ma non era così Mi hai preso alla sprovvista Spero di ottenere ciò che voglio (Ciò che voglio) Perché so cosa voglio [Ritornello finale] Io voglio solo te (Baby) Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia (Tutti che ti somigliano) Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno, wow Ora mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri Io voglio solo te (Ooh) E possiamo fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia (Te) Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno (Yeah), wow E ora mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri Io voglio solo te