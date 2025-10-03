GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Wi$h Li$t: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
Wi$h Li$t è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Wi$h Li$t è un’altra canzone d’amore dedicata al suo futuro marito Travis Kelce nella quale racconta di come lui le ha fatto venire il desiderio di una vita tranquilla con un vialetto con un canestro da basket ed una famiglia.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Wi$h Li$t

[Verse 1]
They want that yacht life, under chopper blades
They want those bright lights and Balenci’ shades
And a fat ass with a baby face
They want it all
They want that complex female character
They want that critical smash Palme d’Or
And an Oscar on their bathroom floor
They want it all

[Pre-Chorus]
And they should have what they want
They deserve what they want
Hope they get what they want

[Chorus]
I just want you, huh
Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you
We tell the world to leave us thе fuck alone, and they do, wow
Got me drеaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop
Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)
I just want you

[Verse 2]
They want that freedom, living off the grid
They want those three dogs that they call their kids
And that good surf, no hypocrites
They want it all
They want a contract with Real Madrid
They want that spring break that was fuckin’ lit
And then that video taken off the internet
They want it all

[Pre-Chorus]
And they should have what they want
They deserve what they want
I hope they get what they want

[Chorus]
I just want you, huh (You, you, yeah)
Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you
We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Oh), wow
Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop (Hoop)
Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)

[Bridge]
I made wishes on all of the stars
Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot
I thought I had it right, once, twice, but I did not
You caught me off my guard
I hope get what I want (Get what I want)
‘Cause I know what I want

[Chorus]
I just want you (Baby)
Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you (Got ‘em looking like you)
We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do, wow
Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop
Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)
I just want you (Ooh)
And we can have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you (You)
We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Yeah), wow
And now you got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop
Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)
I just want you

Traduzione Wi$h Li$t di Taylor Swift

[Strofa 1]

Vogliono la vita da yacht, sotto le pale dell’elicottero
Vogliono le luci brillanti e gli occhiali Balenciaga
E un bel culo con una faccia da bambina
Vogliono tutto
Vogliono il personaggio femminile complesso
Vogliono il successo della critica, la Palma d’Oro
E un Oscar sul pavimento del bagno
Vogliono tutto

[Pre-Ritornello]

E dovrebbero avere ciò che vogliono
Si meritano ciò che vogliono
Spero che ottengano ciò che vogliono

[Ritornello]

Io voglio solo te, huh
Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia
Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno, wow
Mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket
Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri
Io voglio solo te

[Strofa 2]

Vogliono la libertà, vivere fuori dalla rete
Vogliono quei tre cani che chiamano “figli”
E quelle belle onde, niente ipocriti
Vogliono tutto
Vogliono un contratto con il Real Madrid
Vogliono quella vacanza di primavera che era una figata
E poi che quel video sparisca da internet
Vogliono tutto

[Pre-Ritornello]

E dovrebbero avere ciò che vogliono
Si meritano ciò che vogliono
Spero che ottengano ciò che vogliono

[Ritornello]

Io voglio solo te, huh (Te, te, yeah)
Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia
Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno (Oh), wow
Mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket (Canestro)
Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri
Io voglio solo te

[Bridge]

Ho espresso desideri su tutte le stelle
Ti prego, Dio, mandami un migliore amico che trovo sexy
Pensavo di averlo trovato — una volta, due volte — ma non era così
Mi hai preso alla sprovvista
Spero di ottenere ciò che voglio (Ciò che voglio)
Perché so cosa voglio

[Ritornello finale]

Io voglio solo te (Baby)
Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia (Tutti che ti somigliano)
Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno, wow
Ora mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket
Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri
Io voglio solo te (Ooh)
E possiamo fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia (Te)
Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno (Yeah), wow
E ora mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket
Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri
Io voglio solo te

