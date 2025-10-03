Taylor Swift – Wi$h Li$t: audio, testo e traduzione

Wi$h Li$t è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Wi$h Li$t è un’altra canzone d’amore dedicata al suo futuro marito Travis Kelce nella quale racconta di come lui le ha fatto venire il desiderio di una vita tranquilla con un vialetto con un canestro da basket ed una famiglia.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Ruin The Friendship

[Verse 1]

They want that yacht life, under chopper blades

They want those bright lights and Balenci’ shades

And a fat ass with a baby face

They want it all

They want that complex female character

They want that critical smash Palme d’Or

And an Oscar on their bathroom floor

They want it all

[Pre-Chorus]

And they should have what they want

They deserve what they want

Hope they get what they want

[Chorus]

I just want you, huh

Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us thе fuck alone, and they do, wow

Got me drеaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop

Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)

I just want you

[Verse 2]

They want that freedom, living off the grid

They want those three dogs that they call their kids

And that good surf, no hypocrites

They want it all

They want a contract with Real Madrid

They want that spring break that was fuckin’ lit

And then that video taken off the internet

They want it all

[Pre-Chorus]

And they should have what they want

They deserve what they want

I hope they get what they want

[Chorus]

I just want you, huh (You, you, yeah)

Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Oh), wow

Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop (Hoop)

Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)

[Bridge]

I made wishes on all of the stars

Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot

I thought I had it right, once, twice, but I did not

You caught me off my guard

I hope get what I want (Get what I want)

‘Cause I know what I want

[Chorus]

I just want you (Baby)

Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you (Got ‘em looking like you)

We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do, wow

Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop

Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)

I just want you (Ooh)

And we can have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you (You)

We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone, and they do (Yeah), wow

And now you got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop

Boss up, settle down, got a wish list (Wish list)

I just want you

Traduzione Ruin The Friendship di Taylor Swift

[Strofa 1]

Vogliono la vita da yacht, sotto le pale dell’elicottero

Vogliono le luci brillanti e gli occhiali Balenciaga

E un bel culo con una faccia da bambina

Vogliono tutto

Vogliono il personaggio femminile complesso

Vogliono il successo della critica, la Palma d’Oro

E un Oscar sul pavimento del bagno

Vogliono tutto

[Pre-Ritornello]

E dovrebbero avere ciò che vogliono

Si meritano ciò che vogliono

Spero che ottengano ciò che vogliono

[Ritornello]

Io voglio solo te, huh

Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia

Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno, wow

Mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket

Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri

Io voglio solo te

[Strofa 2]

Vogliono la libertà, vivere fuori dalla rete

Vogliono quei tre cani che chiamano “figli”

E quelle belle onde, niente ipocriti

Vogliono tutto

Vogliono un contratto con il Real Madrid

Vogliono quella vacanza di primavera che era una figata

E poi che quel video sparisca da internet

Vogliono tutto

(Nota: pubblicità automatica da ignorare)

[Pre-Ritornello]

E dovrebbero avere ciò che vogliono

Si meritano ciò che vogliono

Spero che ottengano ciò che vogliono

[Ritornello]

Io voglio solo te, huh (Te, te, yeah)

Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia

Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno (Oh), wow

Mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket (Canestro)

Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri

Io voglio solo te

[Bridge]

Ho espresso desideri su tutte le stelle

Ti prego, Dio, mandami un migliore amico che trovo sexy

Pensavo di averlo trovato — una volta, due volte — ma non era così

Mi hai preso alla sprovvista

Spero di ottenere ciò che voglio (Ciò che voglio)

Perché so cosa voglio

[Ritornello finale]

Io voglio solo te (Baby)

Fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia (Tutti che ti somigliano)

Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno, wow

Ora mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket

Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri

Io voglio solo te (Ooh)

E possiamo fare un paio di figli, tutto il quartiere che ti somiglia (Te)

Diremo al mondo di lasciarci al diavolo in pace, e lo fanno (Yeah), wow

E ora mi fai sognare un vialetto con un canestro da basket

Divento il capo, metto radici, ho una lista dei desideri

Io voglio solo te