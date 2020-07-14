CanzoniMusicaSelena GomezUltime News

Trevor Daniel feat. Selena Gomez: ecco il video ufficiale di Past Life

di Roberta Marciano
di Roberta Marciano
selena gomez past life

Trevor Daniel e Selena Gomez hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale della loro collaborazione, dal titolo Past Life. Dopo i singoli Boyfriend, Souvenir e She i Selenators possono ascoltare nuova musica della loro beniamina.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Past Life di Trevor Daniel e Selena Gomez:

Trevor Daniel, Selena Gomez - Past Life (Official Video)

 

 

Testo

I’m trying to be honest with my happiness
Don’t know why I’m bad at this, uh
And I don’t wanna sit in all my sadness
I know it’s a habit of mine

[Pre-Chorus: Selena Gomez & Trevor Daniel] Perfect, perfect timing
I start what I don’t know how to end
Don’t re-, don’t remind me
I ruined it before it began, oh[Chorus: Selena Gomez with Trevor Daniel] Last night was the last night of my past life
Got me here like you could never figure me out
Last night was the last time, was the last time
I never let you figure me out
Sitting here, talking to myself
Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used to
Last night was the last time, was the last time, woah[Verse 2: Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez] Gave me what I wanted when I needed it
Honestly, I mean it
And if I could convince myself to feel it
You know I would feel it, I would

Perfect, perfect timing
I start what I don’t know how to end
Don’t re-, don’t remind me
I ruined it before it began, oh

[Chorus: Trevor Daniel with Selena Gomez] Last night was the last night of my past life
Got me here like you could never figure me out
Last night was the last time, was the last time
I’ll never let you figure me out
Sitting here, talking to myself
Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used to
Last night was the last night of my past life, woah[Post-Chorus: Trevor Daniel] Oh, woah, woah, woah
Oh, woah, woah, woah[Chorus: Selena Gomez with Trevor Daniel] Last night was the last night of my past life
Got me here like you could never figure me out
Last night was the last time, was the last time
I never let you figure me out
Sitting here, talking to myself
Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used to
Last night was the last night of my past life, woah

Oh, woah, woah, woah
Oh, woah, woah, woah
(Oh) Where we’ve been
What we know (Woah, woah, woah)
Will never go away (Oh)
Will never go away (Woah, woah, woah)

[Outro: Trevor Daniel] Where we’ve been
What we know
Will never go away
Will never go away

Traduzione

cerco di essere onesto con la mia felicità
non so perché non sono bravo in questo
e non voglio sedermi nella mia tristezza
so che è una mia abitudine

perfetto, tempismo perfetto
ho iniziato quello che non so come finire
non ricordarmi
che ho rovinato tutto prima che iniziasse

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte della mia vita passata
sono arrivata qui come se non potessi mai capirmi
la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte, l’ultima notte
non ti lascerò mai capirmi
seduta qui, parlando a me stessa
pensando a come ti usavo, l’unica cosa a cui ero abituata
la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima volta, l’ultima volta

mi hai dato quello che volevo, quando ne avevo bisogno
onestamente, ci credevo
e se mi convincessi a provarlo
sai che lo sentirei, lo farei

perfetto, tempismo perfetto
ho iniziato quello che non so come finire
non ricordarmi
che ho rovinato tutto prima che iniziasse

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte della mia vita passata
sono arrivata qui come se non potessi mai capirmi
la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte, l’ultima notte
non ti lascerò mai capirmi
seduta qui, parlando a me stessa
pensando a come ti usavo, l’unica cosa a cui ero abituata
la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima volta, l’ultima volta

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte della mia vita passata
sono arrivata qui come se non potessi mai capirmi
la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte, l’ultima notte
non ti ho mai lasciato capirmi
seduta qui a parlare con me stessa
pensando a come ti usavo, l’unica cosa a cui ero abituata
la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte della mia vita passata

Oh, woah, woah, woah
Oh, woah, woah, woah
(Oh) dove siamo andati
cosa sappiamo (Woah, woah, woah)
non andremo mai via (Oh)
non andremo mai via (Woah, woah, woah)

dove siamo andati
cosa sappiamo
non andremo mai via
non andremo mai via

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Trevor Daniel e Selena Gomez?

0
