Trevor Daniel feat. Selena Gomez: ecco il video ufficiale di Past Life

Trevor Daniel e Selena Gomez hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale della loro collaborazione, dal titolo Past Life. Dopo i singoli Boyfriend, Souvenir e She i Selenators possono ascoltare nuova musica della loro beniamina.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Past Life di Trevor Daniel e Selena Gomez:

Trevor Daniel, Selena Gomez - Past Life (Official Video)

Testo

I’m trying to be honest with my happiness

Don’t know why I’m bad at this, uh

And I don’t wanna sit in all my sadness

I know it’s a habit of mine

[Pre-Chorus: Selena Gomez & Trevor Daniel] Perfect, perfect timingI start what I don’t know how to endDon’t re-, don’t remind meI ruined it before it began, oh[Chorus: Selena Gomez with Trevor Daniel] Last night was the last night of my past lifeGot me here like you could never figure me outLast night was the last time, was the last timeI never let you figure me outSitting here, talking to myselfThinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used toLast night was the last time, was the last time, woah[Verse 2: Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez] Gave me what I wanted when I needed itHonestly, I mean itAnd if I could convince myself to feel itYou know I would feel it, I would

Perfect, perfect timing

I start what I don’t know how to end

Don’t re-, don’t remind me

I ruined it before it began, oh

[Chorus: Trevor Daniel with Selena Gomez] Last night was the last night of my past lifeGot me here like you could never figure me outLast night was the last time, was the last timeI’ll never let you figure me outSitting here, talking to myselfThinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used toLast night was the last night of my past life, woah[Post-Chorus: Trevor Daniel] Oh, woah, woah, woahOh, woah, woah, woah[Chorus: Selena Gomez with Trevor Daniel] Last night was the last night of my past lifeGot me here like you could never figure me outLast night was the last time, was the last timeI never let you figure me outSitting here, talking to myselfThinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used toLast night was the last night of my past life, woah

Oh, woah, woah, woah

Oh, woah, woah, woah

(Oh) Where we’ve been

What we know (Woah, woah, woah)

Will never go away (Oh)

Will never go away (Woah, woah, woah)

[Outro: Trevor Daniel] Where we’ve beenWhat we knowWill never go awayWill never go away

Traduzione

cerco di essere onesto con la mia felicità

non so perché non sono bravo in questo

e non voglio sedermi nella mia tristezza

so che è una mia abitudine

perfetto, tempismo perfetto

ho iniziato quello che non so come finire

non ricordarmi

che ho rovinato tutto prima che iniziasse

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte della mia vita passata

sono arrivata qui come se non potessi mai capirmi

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte, l’ultima notte

non ti lascerò mai capirmi

seduta qui, parlando a me stessa

pensando a come ti usavo, l’unica cosa a cui ero abituata

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima volta, l’ultima volta

mi hai dato quello che volevo, quando ne avevo bisogno

onestamente, ci credevo

e se mi convincessi a provarlo

sai che lo sentirei, lo farei

perfetto, tempismo perfetto

ho iniziato quello che non so come finire

non ricordarmi

che ho rovinato tutto prima che iniziasse

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte della mia vita passata

sono arrivata qui come se non potessi mai capirmi

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte, l’ultima notte

non ti lascerò mai capirmi

seduta qui, parlando a me stessa

pensando a come ti usavo, l’unica cosa a cui ero abituata

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima volta, l’ultima volta

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte della mia vita passata

sono arrivata qui come se non potessi mai capirmi

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte, l’ultima notte

non ti ho mai lasciato capirmi

seduta qui a parlare con me stessa

pensando a come ti usavo, l’unica cosa a cui ero abituata

la scorsa notte è stata l’ultima notte della mia vita passata

Oh, woah, woah, woah

Oh, woah, woah, woah

(Oh) dove siamo andati

cosa sappiamo (Woah, woah, woah)

non andremo mai via (Oh)

non andremo mai via (Woah, woah, woah)

dove siamo andati

cosa sappiamo

non andremo mai via

non andremo mai via

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Trevor Daniel e Selena Gomez?