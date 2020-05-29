CanzoniMusicaUltime News

Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Love Me Right

di Roberta Marciano
lady gaga cover

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Love Me Right di Lady Gaga:

Audio di Lady Gaga

L’audio è disponibile solo nella versione venduta da Target.

Testo

Would you love me right?

[Verse 1] My life is a story
Do you wanna know the truth?
I’m tall in high heels
But I am only five foot two
What you see ain’t always
What you gonna get, it’s true
You see the best in me
Even when I have no clue

[Pre-Chorus] I don’t wanna feel this way no more
I don’t wanna feel this weight
I’m sick of hiding from myself
I don’t wanna feel this pain
I don’t wanna run far from my home
I don’t wanna lose my way
I don’t wanna be afraid no more
I don’t wanna play this game

[Chorus] Would you still love me if I gave it all up just to cry?
Would you still love me?
Would, would you still love me right?
Would you still leave me if I get to tell you goodbye
Would you still love me?
Would, would you still love me right?
[Verse 2] Take my picture from me
And imagine what I’d do
I know what’s best for me
Tryna do what’s best for you
This could all be fiction
I know that it sounds taboo
I wear my heart on my sleeve
It’s making it’s debut

[Pre-Chorus] I don’t wanna feel this way no more
I don’t wanna feel this weight
I’m sick of hiding from myself
I don’t wanna feel this pain
I don’t wanna run far from my home
I don’t wanna lose my way
I don’t wanna be afraid no more
I don’t wanna play this game

[Chorus] Would you still love me if I gave it all up just to cry?
Would you still love me?
Would, would you still love me right?
Would you still leave me if I get to tell you goodbye
Would you still love me?
Would, would you still love me right?
[Outro] Would you still love me right?
Would you still love me right?
Would you still love me right?
Would you still love me right?

Traduzione

in aggiornamento

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album di Lady Gaga, Chromatica?

