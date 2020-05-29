Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Love Me Right

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Love Me Right di Lady Gaga:

Audio di Lady Gaga

L’audio è disponibile solo nella versione venduta da Target.

Testo

Would you love me right?

Traduzione

[Verse 1] My life is a storyDo you wanna know the truth?I’m tall in high heelsBut I am only five foot twoWhat you see ain’t alwaysWhat you gonna get, it’s trueYou see the best in meEven when I have no clue [Pre-Chorus] I don’t wanna feel this way no moreI don’t wanna feel this weightI’m sick of hiding from myselfI don’t wanna feel this painI don’t wanna run far from my homeI don’t wanna lose my wayI don’t wanna be afraid no moreI don’t wanna play this game [Chorus] Would you still love me if I gave it all up just to cry?Would you still love me?Would, would you still love me right?Would you still leave me if I get to tell you goodbyeWould you still love me?Would, would you still love me right?[Verse 2] Take my picture from meAnd imagine what I’d doI know what’s best for meTryna do what’s best for youThis could all be fictionI know that it sounds tabooI wear my heart on my sleeveIt’s making it’s debut [Pre-Chorus] I don’t wanna feel this way no moreI don’t wanna feel this weightI’m sick of hiding from myselfI don’t wanna feel this painI don’t wanna run far from my homeI don’t wanna lose my wayI don’t wanna be afraid no moreI don’t wanna play this game [Chorus] Would you still love me if I gave it all up just to cry?Would you still love me?Would, would you still love me right?Would you still leave me if I get to tell you goodbyeWould you still love me?Would, would you still love me right?[Outro] Would you still love me right?Would you still love me right?Would you still love me right?Would you still love me right?

