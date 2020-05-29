Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Love Me Right

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Love Me Right di Lady Gaga:
Audio di Lady Gaga
L’audio è disponibile solo nella versione venduta da Target.
Testo
Would you love me right?[Verse 1] My life is a story
Do you wanna know the truth?
I’m tall in high heels
But I am only five foot two
What you see ain’t always
What you gonna get, it’s true
You see the best in me
Even when I have no clue [Pre-Chorus] I don’t wanna feel this way no more
I don’t wanna feel this weight
I’m sick of hiding from myself
I don’t wanna feel this pain
I don’t wanna run far from my home
I don’t wanna lose my way
I don’t wanna be afraid no more
I don’t wanna play this game [Chorus] Would you still love me if I gave it all up just to cry?
Would you still love me?
Would, would you still love me right?
Would you still leave me if I get to tell you goodbye
Would you still love me?
Would, would you still love me right?
[Verse 2] Take my picture from me
And imagine what I’d do
I know what’s best for me
Tryna do what’s best for you
This could all be fiction
I know that it sounds taboo
I wear my heart on my sleeve
It’s making it’s debut [Pre-Chorus] I don’t wanna feel this way no more
I don’t wanna feel this weight
I’m sick of hiding from myself
I don’t wanna feel this pain
I don’t wanna run far from my home
I don’t wanna lose my way
I don’t wanna be afraid no more
I don’t wanna play this game [Chorus] Would you still love me if I gave it all up just to cry?
Would you still love me?
Would, would you still love me right?
Would you still leave me if I get to tell you goodbye
Would you still love me?
Would, would you still love me right?
[Outro] Would you still love me right?
Would you still love me right?
Would you still love me right?
Would you still love me right?
Traduzione
