Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Fun Tonight

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Fun Tonight di Lady Gaga:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Clicca qui per comprare Chromatica di Lady Gaga!
Audio di Lady Gaga
Testo
Feelin’ something that I can’t explain
Think it’s a wound I still entertain
I’d do anything to numb the flame
I guess I’m just on fire these days
I can’t see straight, I can’t see me
There’s too much hurt caught in between
Wish I could be what I know I am
This moment’s hijacked my plans
I stare at the girl in the mirror, she talks to me too [Chorus] Yeah, I can see it in your face
You don’t think I’ve pulled my weight
Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’cause
I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ fun tonight [Verse 2] You love the paparazzi, love the fame
Even though you know it causes me pain
I feel like I’m in a prison hell
Stick my hands through the steels bars and yell
What happens now? I’m not okay
And if I scream, you walk away
When I’m sad, you just wanna play
I’ve had enough, why do I stay?
[Pre-Chorus] I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I stare at the girl in the mirror, she talks to me too [Chorus] Yeah, I can see it in your face
You don’t think I’ve pulled my weight
Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’cause
I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ fun tonight [Bridge] Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
I’m not havin’ fun tonight
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
I’m not havin’ fun tonight [Chorus] Yeah, I can see it in your face
You don’t think I’ve pulled my weight
Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’cause
I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ fun tonight
Traduzione
in aggiornamento