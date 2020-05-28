Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Fun Tonight

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Fun Tonight di Lady Gaga:

Audio di Lady Gaga

Testo

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with youI stare at the girl in the mirror, she talks to me too [Chorus] Yeah, I can see it in your faceYou don’t think I’ve pulled my weightMaybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’causeI’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with youI’m not havin’ fun tonight [Verse 2] You love the paparazzi, love the fameEven though you know it causes me painI feel like I’m in a prison hellStick my hands through the steels bars and yellWhat happens now? I’m not okayAnd if I scream, you walk awayWhen I’m sad, you just wanna playI’ve had enough, why do I stay?[Pre-Chorus] I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with youI stare at the girl in the mirror, she talks to me too [Chorus] Yeah, I can see it in your faceYou don’t think I’ve pulled my weightMaybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’causeI’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with youI’m not havin’ fun tonight [Bridge] Oh, oh, ohOh, oh, ohOh, oh, ohI’m not havin’ fun tonightOh, oh, ohOh, oh, ohOh, oh, ohI’m not havin’ fun tonight [Chorus] Yeah, I can see it in your faceYou don’t think I’ve pulled my weightMaybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’causeI’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with youI’m not havin’ fun tonight

