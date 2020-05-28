Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Free Woman

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Free Woman di Lady Gaga:

Audio di Lady Gaga

Testo

Traduzione

[Intro] (Be free)[Verse 1] I walk the downtown, hear my soundNo-one knows me yet, not right nowBut I’m ’bout to setThis feeling, in motionWatch, watch me now, electric, devotion[Pre-Chorus] I see that I want it, want it (Be free)Don’t fight it, fight itBut if I’m gonna go for it(I remember that, that I)I see that I want it, want it (Be free)Don’t fight it, fight itBut if I’m gonna go for it(I remember that, that I)[Chorus] I’m not nothing without a steady hand (Hand)I’m not nothing unless I know I can (Be free, I can)I’m still something if I don’t got a manI’m a free womanOh-oh (Be free)[Verse 2] This is my dancefloor I fought forAin’t hard, know what I’m livin’ for (Be free)Light up my bodyAnd kiss me too heartily (Be free)This time, I’m only listening to me[Pre-Chorus] I see that I want it, want it (Be free)Don’t fight it, fight itBut if I’m gonna go for it(I remember that, that I)I see that I want it, want it (Be free)Don’t fight it, fight itBut if I’m gonna go for it(I remember that, that I)[Chorus] I’m not nothing without a steady hand (Hand)I’m not nothing unless I know I can (Be free, I can)I’m still something if I don’t got a manI’m a free womanOh-oh (Be free)[Post-Chorus] I’m a free womanI’m a free woman (Be free)I’m a free womanI’m a free womanOh-oh (Be free)[Bridge] I want, want to be, be, be, free, free, free, forever, babyI want, want to be, be, be, free, free, free, forever, baby (Be free, oh yeah, yeah)I want, want to be, be, be, free, free, free, forever, babyI want, want to be, be, be, free, free, free, forever, baby (Be free, oh yeah, yeah)[Chorus] I’m not nothing without a steady hand (Hand)I’m not nothing unless I know I can (Be free, I can)I’m still something if I don’t got a manI’m a free woman (Ooh)Oh-oh (Be free)[Post-Chorus] I’m a free womanI’m a free woman (Be free)I’m a free womanI’m a free womanOh-oh (Be free)[Outro] I’m a free womanI’m a free woman (Be free)I’m a free womanI’m a free womanOh-oh (Be free)

cammino per la strada, sento i miei suoni

nessuno mi conosce ancora, non adesso

ma sono pronta a sistemare

questo sentimento, in movimento

guardami, guardami adesso elettrica, devozione

vedo che lo voglio, lo voglio

non combatterlo, combatterlo

ma se andrò a prenderlo

ricordo, ricordo che io

vedo che lo voglio, lo voglio

non combatterlo, combatterlo

ma se andrò a prenderlo

ricordo, ricordo che io

non sono nessuno senza una mano ferma

non sono niente a meno che non sappia di potere

sono ancora qualcuno anche se non ho un uomo

sono una donna libera

sii libera

questa è la mia pista da ballo, ho combattuto per averla

non è difficile, sapere per cosa vivo (essere libera)

illumina il mio corpo

e baciami anche

adesso, sto solo sentendo me stessa

vedo che lo voglio, lo voglio

non combatterlo, combatterlo

ma se andrò a prenderlo

ricordo, ricordo che io

vedo che lo voglio, lo voglio

non combatterlo, combatterlo

ma se andrò a prenderlo

ricordo, ricordo che io

non sono nessuno senza una mano ferma

non sono niente a meno che non sappia di potere

sono ancora qualcuno anche se non ho un uomo

sono una donna libera

sii libera

voglio essere libera per sempre

voglio essere libera per sempre

voglio essere libera per sempre

voglio essere libera per sempre

non sono nessuno senza una mano ferma

non sono niente a meno che non sappia di potere

sono ancora qualcuno anche se non ho un uomo

sono una donna libera

sii libera

sono una donna libera

sono una donna libera

sono una donna libera

sono una donna libera

sono una donna libera

sono una donna libera

sono una donna libera

sono una donna libera