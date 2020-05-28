Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Free Woman

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Free Woman di Lady Gaga:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Clicca qui per comprare Chromatica di Lady Gaga!
Audio di Lady Gaga
Testo[Intro] (Be free)
[Verse 1] I walk the downtown, hear my sound
No-one knows me yet, not right now
But I’m ’bout to set
This feeling, in motion
Watch, watch me now, electric, devotion
[Pre-Chorus] I see that I want it, want it (Be free)
Don’t fight it, fight it
But if I’m gonna go for it
(I remember that, that I)
I see that I want it, want it (Be free)
Don’t fight it, fight it
But if I’m gonna go for it
(I remember that, that I)
[Chorus] I’m not nothing without a steady hand (Hand)
I’m not nothing unless I know I can (Be free, I can)
I’m still something if I don’t got a man
I’m a free woman
Oh-oh (Be free)
[Verse 2] This is my dancefloor I fought for
Ain’t hard, know what I’m livin’ for (Be free)
Light up my body
And kiss me too heartily (Be free)
This time, I’m only listening to me
[Pre-Chorus] I see that I want it, want it (Be free)
Don’t fight it, fight it
But if I’m gonna go for it
(I remember that, that I)
I see that I want it, want it (Be free)
Don’t fight it, fight it
But if I’m gonna go for it
(I remember that, that I)
[Chorus] I’m not nothing without a steady hand (Hand)
I’m not nothing unless I know I can (Be free, I can)
I’m still something if I don’t got a man
I’m a free woman
Oh-oh (Be free)
[Post-Chorus] I’m a free woman
I’m a free woman (Be free)
I’m a free woman
I’m a free woman
Oh-oh (Be free)
[Bridge] I want, want to be, be, be, free, free, free, forever, baby
I want, want to be, be, be, free, free, free, forever, baby (Be free, oh yeah, yeah)
I want, want to be, be, be, free, free, free, forever, baby
I want, want to be, be, be, free, free, free, forever, baby (Be free, oh yeah, yeah)
[Chorus] I’m not nothing without a steady hand (Hand)
I’m not nothing unless I know I can (Be free, I can)
I’m still something if I don’t got a man
I’m a free woman (Ooh)
Oh-oh (Be free)
[Post-Chorus] I’m a free woman
I’m a free woman (Be free)
I’m a free woman
I’m a free woman
Oh-oh (Be free)
[Outro] I’m a free woman
I’m a free woman (Be free)
I’m a free woman
I’m a free woman
Oh-oh (Be free)
Traduzione
cammino per la strada, sento i miei suoni
nessuno mi conosce ancora, non adesso
ma sono pronta a sistemare
questo sentimento, in movimento
guardami, guardami adesso elettrica, devozione
vedo che lo voglio, lo voglio
non combatterlo, combatterlo
ma se andrò a prenderlo
ricordo, ricordo che io
vedo che lo voglio, lo voglio
non combatterlo, combatterlo
ma se andrò a prenderlo
ricordo, ricordo che io
non sono nessuno senza una mano ferma
non sono niente a meno che non sappia di potere
sono ancora qualcuno anche se non ho un uomo
sono una donna libera
sii libera
questa è la mia pista da ballo, ho combattuto per averla
non è difficile, sapere per cosa vivo (essere libera)
illumina il mio corpo
e baciami anche
adesso, sto solo sentendo me stessa
vedo che lo voglio, lo voglio
non combatterlo, combatterlo
ma se andrò a prenderlo
ricordo, ricordo che io
vedo che lo voglio, lo voglio
non combatterlo, combatterlo
ma se andrò a prenderlo
ricordo, ricordo che io
non sono nessuno senza una mano ferma
non sono niente a meno che non sappia di potere
sono ancora qualcuno anche se non ho un uomo
sono una donna libera
sii libera
voglio essere libera per sempre
voglio essere libera per sempre
voglio essere libera per sempre
voglio essere libera per sempre
non sono nessuno senza una mano ferma
non sono niente a meno che non sappia di potere
sono ancora qualcuno anche se non ho un uomo
sono una donna libera
sii libera
sono una donna libera
sono una donna libera
sono una donna libera
sono una donna libera
sono una donna libera
sono una donna libera
sono una donna libera
sono una donna libera