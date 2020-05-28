Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Enigma di Lady Gaga:

Audio di Lady Gaga

Testo

Open-minded, I’m so blinded

Mystery man, woman phantom

Violet light smears, the atmosphere

I’m so scared, but I’m standing here

[Pre-Chorus] Is what I am seeing real, or is it just a (?)

Is it all just virtual?

[Chorus] We could be lovers, even just tonight

We could be anything you want

We could be jokers, (?)

We could break all of our stigma

I-I’ll be your enigma

I-I’ll be your enigma

I-I’ll be your enigma

I-I’ll be your enigma

[Verse 2] Can’t stop staring, I’m so naked

Wrapped in shadows, my heart races

Dragon’s eyes watch, goddess breathing

Give me something to believe in

It’s either a mutation or psycho simulation

[Pre-Chorus] Is what I am seeing real, or is it just a (?)

Is it all just virtual?

[Chorus] We could be lovers, even just tonight

We could be anything you want

We could be jokers, (?)

We could break all of our stigma

I-I’ll be your enigma

I-I’ll be your enigma

I-I’ll be your enigma

I-I’ll be your enigma

[Bridge] Did you hear what I said? (What?)

Did you hear what I said? (Yeah!)

Is it all in my head? Is it all in my head? (Ooh, yeah)

Is it all in my head?

[Chorus] We could be lovers, even just tonight

We could be anything you want

We could be jokers, (?)

We could break all of our stigma

I-I’ll be your enigma (Even just tonight)

I-I’ll be your enigma (?)

I-I’ll be your enigma (Even just tonight)

I-I’ll be your enigma (?)

Traduzione

mente aperta, sono accecata

uomo misteriosa, donna fantasma

la luce viola smorza l’atmosfera

sono così spaventata ma resto qui

è quello che vedo veramente o è solo

è tutto solo virtuale?

potremmo essere amanti, solo stanotte

potremmo essere tutto quello che vuoi

potremmo essere dei joker

potremmo rompere tutte le tue stigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma

non riesco a non fissare, sono così nuda

intrappolata nelle ombre, il mio cuore corre

gli occhi di dragone guardano, divina respira

dammi qualcosa in cui credere

è allo stesso tempo una mutazione o la simulazione di una psicopatica

è quello che vedo veramente o è solo

è tutto solo virtuale?

potremmo essere amanti, solo stanotte

potremmo essere tutto quello che vuoi

potremmo essere dei joker

potremmo rompere tutte le tue stigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma

hai sentito cosa ho detto? Cosa?

hai sentito cosa ho detto? Sì!

è tutto nella mia testa? è tutto nella mia testa?

è tutto nella mia testa?

potremmo essere amanti, solo stanotte

potremmo essere tutto quello che vuoi

potremmo essere dei joker

potremmo rompere tutte le tue stigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma

sarò il tuo enigma