Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Enigma di Lady Gaga:
Testo
Open-minded, I’m so blinded
Mystery man, woman phantom
Violet light smears, the atmosphere
I’m so scared, but I’m standing here
[Pre-Chorus] Is what I am seeing real, or is it just a (?)
Is it all just virtual?
[Chorus] We could be lovers, even just tonight
We could be anything you want
We could be jokers, (?)
We could break all of our stigma
I-I’ll be your enigma
I-I’ll be your enigma
I-I’ll be your enigma
I-I’ll be your enigma
[Verse 2] Can’t stop staring, I’m so naked
Wrapped in shadows, my heart races
Dragon’s eyes watch, goddess breathing
Give me something to believe in
It’s either a mutation or psycho simulation
[Pre-Chorus] Is what I am seeing real, or is it just a (?)
Is it all just virtual?
[Chorus] We could be lovers, even just tonight
We could be anything you want
We could be jokers, (?)
We could break all of our stigma
I-I’ll be your enigma
I-I’ll be your enigma
I-I’ll be your enigma
I-I’ll be your enigma
[Bridge] Did you hear what I said? (What?)
Did you hear what I said? (Yeah!)
Is it all in my head? Is it all in my head? (Ooh, yeah)
Is it all in my head?
[Chorus] We could be lovers, even just tonight
We could be anything you want
We could be jokers, (?)
We could break all of our stigma
I-I’ll be your enigma (Even just tonight)
I-I’ll be your enigma (?)
I-I’ll be your enigma (Even just tonight)
I-I’ll be your enigma (?)
Traduzione
mente aperta, sono accecata
uomo misteriosa, donna fantasma
la luce viola smorza l’atmosfera
sono così spaventata ma resto qui
è quello che vedo veramente o è solo
è tutto solo virtuale?
potremmo essere amanti, solo stanotte
potremmo essere tutto quello che vuoi
potremmo essere dei joker
potremmo rompere tutte le tue stigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma
non riesco a non fissare, sono così nuda
intrappolata nelle ombre, il mio cuore corre
gli occhi di dragone guardano, divina respira
dammi qualcosa in cui credere
è allo stesso tempo una mutazione o la simulazione di una psicopatica
è quello che vedo veramente o è solo
è tutto solo virtuale?
potremmo essere amanti, solo stanotte
potremmo essere tutto quello che vuoi
potremmo essere dei joker
potremmo rompere tutte le tue stigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma
hai sentito cosa ho detto? Cosa?
hai sentito cosa ho detto? Sì!
è tutto nella mia testa? è tutto nella mia testa?
è tutto nella mia testa?
potremmo essere amanti, solo stanotte
potremmo essere tutto quello che vuoi
potremmo essere dei joker
potremmo rompere tutte le tue stigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma
sarò il tuo enigma