Lady Gaga ed Elton John: audio, testo e traduzione di Sine From Above

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Sine from above di Lady Gaga:

Audio di Lady Gaga

Testo

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga] Yeah, I looked with my face up to the skyBut I saw nothing there, no, no, nothing thereYeah, I stared while my eyes filled up with tearsBut there was nothing there, no, no, nothing [Chorus: Lady Gaga] I heard one sine from above (Oh)I heard one sine from above (Oh)Then the signal split in twoThe sound created stars like me and youBefore there was love, there was silenceI heard one sineAnd it healed my heart, heard a sine [Post-Chorus] Healed my heart, heard a sineHealed my heart, heard a sine[Verse 2: Elton John & Both] When I was young, I felt immortalAnd not a day went by without a struggleI lived my days just for the nightsI lost myself under the lightsWhen I was young, I felt immortal [Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John] Yeah, I looked with my face up to the skyBut I saw nothing there, no, no, nothing thereYeah, I stared while my eyes filled up with tearsBut there was nothing there, no, no nothing [Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John, Lady Gaga] I heard one sine from above (Oh)I heard one sine from above (Oh)Then the signal split in twoThe sound created stars like me and youBefore there was love, there was silenceI heard one sineAnd it healed my heart, heard a sine [Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John] Healed my heart, heard a sineHealed my heart, heard a sine[Bridge: Lady Gaga, Elton John & Both] Then the signal split in twoThe sound created stars like me and youBefore there was love, there was silenceI heard one sineAnd it healed my heart, heard a sine [Outro: Lady Gaga] Healed my heartHealed myHeart, heard a sineHealed myHeart, heard a sine

