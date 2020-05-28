Lady Gaga ed Elton John: audio, testo e traduzione di Sine From Above

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Sine from above di Lady Gaga:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Clicca qui per comprare Chromatica di Lady Gaga!
Audio di Lady Gaga
Testo
When I was young, I prayed for lightning
My mother said it would come and find me
I found myself without a prayer
I lost my love and no one cared
When I was young, I prayed for lightning
But I saw nothing there, no, no, nothing there
Yeah, I stared while my eyes filled up with tears
But there was nothing there, no, no, nothing [Chorus: Lady Gaga] I heard one sine from above (Oh)
I heard one sine from above (Oh)
Then the signal split in two
The sound created stars like me and you
Before there was love, there was silence
I heard one sine
And it healed my heart, heard a sine [Post-Chorus] Healed my heart, heard a sine
Healed my heart, heard a sine
[Verse 2: Elton John & Both] When I was young, I felt immortal
And not a day went by without a struggle
I lived my days just for the nights
I lost myself under the lights
When I was young, I felt immortal [Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John] Yeah, I looked with my face up to the sky
But I saw nothing there, no, no, nothing there
Yeah, I stared while my eyes filled up with tears
But there was nothing there, no, no nothing [Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John, Lady Gaga] I heard one sine from above (Oh)
I heard one sine from above (Oh)
Then the signal split in two
The sound created stars like me and you
Before there was love, there was silence
I heard one sine
And it healed my heart, heard a sine [Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John] Healed my heart, heard a sine
Healed my heart, heard a sine
[Bridge: Lady Gaga, Elton John & Both] Then the signal split in two
The sound created stars like me and you
Before there was love, there was silence
I heard one sine
And it healed my heart, heard a sine [Outro: Lady Gaga] Healed my heart
Healed my
Heart, heard a sine
Healed my
Heart, heard a sine
Traduzione
in aggiornamento