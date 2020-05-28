Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Plastic Doll

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Plastic Doll di Lady Gaga:
Testo
Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I
Am I pl-plastic?
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, technologic
I come with a purse and new shoes
Am I your type? Am I your type?
(Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)
I’ve lived in a pink box so long
I am top shelf, they built me strong
Am I your type? Am I your type?
(Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la) [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause I’ve spent too long
Dancing all alone
Dancing to the same song
I’m no toy for a real boy
(Ooh la la, ooh la la)
If you’re a real boy [Chorus] Don’t play with me
It just hurts me
I’m bouncin’ off the walls
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll
(Your plastic doll)
[Verse 2] I’ve got blonde hair and cherry lips
I’m state of art, I’m microchipped
Am I your type? Am I your type?
(Ooh la la, oh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la) [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause I’ve spent too long
Dancing all alone
Dancing to the same song
I’m no toy for a real boy
(Ooh la la, ooh la la)
If you’re a real boy [Chorus] Don’t play with me
It just hurts me
I’m bouncin’ off the walls
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll (Ooh la la)
Don’t play with me
It just hurts me
I’m bouncin’ off the walls
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll
(Your plastic doll) [Bridge] Tell me, who dressed you? Where’d you get that hat?
Why is she cryin’? What’s the price tag?
Who’s that girl, Malibu Gaga?
Looks so sad, what is this saga? (Oh)
[Chorus] Don’t play with me
It just hurts me
I’m bouncin’ off the walls
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll
(Your plastic doll)
Don’t play with me
It just hurts me
I’m bouncin’ off the walls
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll
(Your plastic doll) [Outro] Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I
Pl-plastic? (Plastic)
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, technologic (Plastic)
Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I (I’m not your plastic doll)
Pl-plastic?
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, technologic (Ooh la la)
Traduzione
Sono E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I
Sono in plastica?
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, tecnologicoAprimi e liberami
Vengo con una borsa e scarpe nuove
Sono il tuo tipo? Sono il tuo tipo?
(Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)
Ho vissuto in una scatola rosa così a lungo
Sono il primo scaffale, mi hanno costruito forte
Sono il tuo tipo? Sono il tuo tipo?
(Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)Perché ho passato troppo tempo
Ballando tutto solo
Ballando con la stessa canzone
Non sono un giocattolo per un vero ragazzo
(Ooh la la, ooh la la)
Se sei un vero ragazzo
Non giocare con me
Mi fa solo male
Sto rimbalzando dai muri
No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica
(La tua bambola di plastica)
[Verso 2] Ho i capelli biondi e le labbra color ciliegia
Sono all’avanguardia, sono microchip
Sono il tuo tipo? Sono il tuo tipo?
(Ooh la la, oh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)
Perché ho passato troppo tempo
Ballando tutto solo
Ballando con la stessa canzone
Non sono un giocattolo per un vero ragazzo
(Ooh la la, ooh la la)
Se sei un vero ragazzo
Non giocare con me
Mi fa solo male
Sto rimbalzando dai muri
No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica (Ooh la la)
Non giocare con me
Mi fa solo male
Sto rimbalzando dai muri
No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica
(La tua bambola di plastica)
Dimmi, chi ti ha vestito? Dove hai preso quel cappello?
Perché sta piangendo? Qual è il prezzo?
Chi è quella ragazza, Malibu Gaga?
Sembra così triste, che cos’è questa saga? (Oh)
[Coro] Non giocare con me
Mi fa solo male
Sto rimbalzando dai muri
No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica
(La tua bambola di plastica)
Non giocare con me
Mi fa solo male
Sto rimbalzando dai muri
No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica
(La tua bambola di plastica)
Sono E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I
Pl-plastica? (Plastica)
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, tecnologico (plastica)
Sono E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I (non sono la tua bambola di plastica)
Pl-plastica?
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, technologic (Ooh la la)