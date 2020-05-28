Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Plastic Doll

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Plastic Doll di Lady Gaga:

Audio di Lady Gaga

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Open me up and cut me looseI come with a purse and new shoesAm I your type? Am I your type?(Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)I’ve lived in a pink box so longI am top shelf, they built me strongAm I your type? Am I your type?(Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la) [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause I’ve spent too longDancing all aloneDancing to the same songI’m no toy for a real boy(Ooh la la, ooh la la)If you’re a real boy [Chorus] Don’t play with meIt just hurts meI’m bouncin’ off the wallsNo, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll(Your plastic doll)[Verse 2] I’ve got blonde hair and cherry lipsI’m state of art, I’m microchippedAm I your type? Am I your type?(Ooh la la, oh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la) [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause I’ve spent too longDancing all aloneDancing to the same songI’m no toy for a real boy(Ooh la la, ooh la la)If you’re a real boy [Chorus] Don’t play with meIt just hurts meI’m bouncin’ off the wallsNo, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll (Ooh la la)Don’t play with meIt just hurts meI’m bouncin’ off the wallsNo, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll(Your plastic doll) [Bridge] Tell me, who dressed you? Where’d you get that hat?Why is she cryin’? What’s the price tag?Who’s that girl, Malibu Gaga?Looks so sad, what is this saga? (Oh)[Chorus] Don’t play with meIt just hurts meI’m bouncin’ off the wallsNo, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll(Your plastic doll)Don’t play with meIt just hurts meI’m bouncin’ off the wallsNo, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll(Your plastic doll) [Outro] Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-IPl-plastic? (Plastic)Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-ollPl-plastic, technologic (Plastic)Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I (I’m not your plastic doll)Pl-plastic?Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-ollPl-plastic, technologic (Ooh la la)

Sono E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I

Sono in plastica?

Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll

Pl-plastic, tecnologicoAprimi e liberami

Vengo con una borsa e scarpe nuove

Sono il tuo tipo? Sono il tuo tipo?

(Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)

Ho vissuto in una scatola rosa così a lungo

Sono il primo scaffale, mi hanno costruito forte

Sono il tuo tipo? Sono il tuo tipo?

(Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)Perché ho passato troppo tempo

Ballando tutto solo

Ballando con la stessa canzone

Non sono un giocattolo per un vero ragazzo

(Ooh la la, ooh la la)

Se sei un vero ragazzo

Non giocare con me

Mi fa solo male

Sto rimbalzando dai muri

No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica

(La tua bambola di plastica)

[Verso 2] Ho i capelli biondi e le labbra color ciliegia

Sono all’avanguardia, sono microchip

Sono il tuo tipo? Sono il tuo tipo?

(Ooh la la, oh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)

Perché ho passato troppo tempo

Ballando tutto solo

Ballando con la stessa canzone

Non sono un giocattolo per un vero ragazzo

(Ooh la la, ooh la la)

Se sei un vero ragazzo

Non giocare con me

Mi fa solo male

Sto rimbalzando dai muri

No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica (Ooh la la)

Non giocare con me

Mi fa solo male

Sto rimbalzando dai muri

No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica

(La tua bambola di plastica)

Dimmi, chi ti ha vestito? Dove hai preso quel cappello?

Perché sta piangendo? Qual è il prezzo?

Chi è quella ragazza, Malibu Gaga?

Sembra così triste, che cos’è questa saga? (Oh)

[Coro] Non giocare con me

Mi fa solo male

Sto rimbalzando dai muri

No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica

(La tua bambola di plastica)

Non giocare con me

Mi fa solo male

Sto rimbalzando dai muri

No, no, no, non sono la tua bambola di plastica

(La tua bambola di plastica)

Sono E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I

Pl-plastica? (Plastica)

Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll

Pl-plastic, tecnologico (plastica)

Sono E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I (non sono la tua bambola di plastica)

Pl-plastica?

Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll

Pl-plastic, technologic (Ooh la la)