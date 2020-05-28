Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Alice di Lady Gaga:
Audio di Lady Gaga
Testo
My name isn’t Alice
But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland
My name isn’t Alice
But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland, wonderland
Set me free
Set me free
[Verse 1] Could you pull me out of this alive?
Raise my body, I’m stuck in my mind
[Pre-Chorus] Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma
I’m tired of screaming
Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma
At the top of my lungs
Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma
I’m in the hole, I’m falling down, down
So down, down, down
[Chorus] My name isn’t Alice
But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland
My name isn’t Alice
But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland, wonderland
[Post-Chorus 2] Take me home
Take me to wonderland
Take me home
Take me to wonderland, wonderland
[Verse 2] Sitting, tired of waking up
Screaming at the top of my lungs
Thinking I might just’ve left myself behind
Mind’s still playing your symphony
I will listen to anything
Take me on [?] and free my mind
[Chorus] My name isn’t Alice
But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland
My name isn’t Alice
But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland, wonderland
[Post-Chorus 2] Take me home
Take me to wonderland, wonderland
Take me home
Take me to wonderland, wonderland
Take me home
Take me to wonderland, wonderland
Take me home
Take me to wonderland, wonderland
[Outro] Ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Set me free
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Set me free
Traduzione
il mio nome non è Alice
ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie
il mio nome non è Alice
ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie
liberami, liberami
liberami, liberami
puoi trascinarmi fuori da questo viva?
cresci il mio corpo sono bloccata nella mia mente
Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma
sono stanca di gridare
Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma
a perdifiato
Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma
sono nel buco sto precipitando
giù, giù, giù
il mio nome non è Alice
ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie
il mio nome non è Alice
ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie
portami a casa
portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie
portami a casa
portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie
seduta, stanca di svegliarmi
urlo a pieni polmoni
penso di aver lasciato me stessa indietro
la mia mente sta ancora suonando la tua sinfonia
ascolterò tutto
prendimi e libera la mia mente
il mio nome non è Alice
ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie
il mio nome non è Alice
ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie
portami a casa
portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie
portami a casa
portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie
portami a casa
portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie
portami a casa
portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie