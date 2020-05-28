Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Alice di Lady Gaga:

Testo

My name isn’t Alice

But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland

My name isn’t Alice

But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland, wonderland

Set me free

Set me free

[Verse 1] Could you pull me out of this alive?

Raise my body, I’m stuck in my mind

[Pre-Chorus] Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma

I’m tired of screaming

Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma

At the top of my lungs

Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma

I’m in the hole, I’m falling down, down

So down, down, down

[Chorus] My name isn’t Alice

But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland

My name isn’t Alice

But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland, wonderland

[Post-Chorus 2] Take me home

Take me to wonderland

Take me home

Take me to wonderland, wonderland

[Verse 2] Sitting, tired of waking up

Screaming at the top of my lungs

Thinking I might just’ve left myself behind

Mind’s still playing your symphony

I will listen to anything

Take me on [?] and free my mind

[Chorus] My name isn’t Alice

But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland

My name isn’t Alice

But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for wonderland, wonderland

[Post-Chorus 2] Take me home

Take me to wonderland, wonderland

Take me home

Take me to wonderland, wonderland

Take me home

Take me to wonderland, wonderland

Take me home

Take me to wonderland, wonderland

[Outro] Ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Set me free

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Set me free

Traduzione

il mio nome non è Alice

ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie

il mio nome non è Alice

ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie

liberami, liberami

liberami, liberami

puoi trascinarmi fuori da questo viva?

cresci il mio corpo sono bloccata nella mia mente

Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma

sono stanca di gridare

Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma

a perdifiato

Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma

sono nel buco sto precipitando

giù, giù, giù

il mio nome non è Alice

ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie

il mio nome non è Alice

ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie

portami a casa

portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie

portami a casa

portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie

seduta, stanca di svegliarmi

urlo a pieni polmoni

penso di aver lasciato me stessa indietro

la mia mente sta ancora suonando la tua sinfonia

ascolterò tutto

prendimi e libera la mia mente

il mio nome non è Alice

ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie

il mio nome non è Alice

ma sto continuando a cercare continuerò a cercare il paese delle meraviglie

portami a casa

portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie

portami a casa

portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie

portami a casa

portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie

portami a casa

portami a casa nel paese delle meraviglie