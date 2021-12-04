Joshua Bassett – Secret: Video, testo, traduzione e significato

Joshua Bassett ha pubblicato nuova musica ed ha tante cose da raccontarci. Il protagonista di High School Musical: The Musical – La Serie ha fatto uscire tre nuove canzoni e tutte sembrano essere una diretta risposta a Sour di Olivia Rodrigo; tra queste c’è Secret, dove Joshua si rivolge alla sua ex confessando di aver scoperto cosa lei ha fatto, ma ha tenuto segreto. Pare trattarsi di un tradimento, ma non è mai specificato chiaramente.

Il brano sembra essere chiaramente diretto ad Olivia perché nel testo dice: “I really hope you had your fun/ good for you foolin’ everyone/ You had me tricked for sixteen months” (Spero tu ti sia divertita/ buon per re che hai preso in giro tutti/ mi hai ingannato per 16 mesi). “Good for you” è chiaramente un riferimento il titolo di una delle canzoni di Olivia (l’iconica Good 4 u) dedicata a lui e 16 mesi potrebbe essere il tempo passato dalla fine della loro relazione.

Inoltre Joshua Bassett nel bridge di Secret dice anche: “When “Woe is me” stops working/ I bet your songs won’t sound the same/ The truth you can’t deny changed everything/ Oh, you can’t hide behind what’s clear as day” (Quando “povera me” smette di funzionare/ scommetto che le tue canzoni avranno un significato diverso/ la verità che non puoi negare cambia tutto/ Oh, non puoi nascondere quello che è chiaro come il giorno). Anche questo pare essere un chiaro riferimento al fatto che tutto il mondo si è schierato dalla parte di Olivia Rodrigo dopo l’uscita di Drivers license, accusando il suo ex di essersi comportato male.

Guarda il video ufficiale di Secret:

Testo di Secret di Joshua Bassett:

[Verse 1]

Pulled into your driveway again

We kissed, but it felt different

I should’ve seen it coming then, mm-mm-mm-mm

Swore that you only had a crush

You told me that you would cut him off

I should’ve seen it coming then, mm-mm-mm-mm

My friends all warned me I should run for the hills

But I defended you still

‘Cause I knew rumors could kill, oh (Ooh)

[Chorus]

Oh, your secret’s safe with me

And him, and all of our friends you told

Oh, you don’t even know, I know

Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed

Yeah, your secret’s safe with me

And him, and everyone else who knows

Darling, how could you be so cold?

Don’t worry, ‘causе I’m keepin’ my mouth closed

Yeah, your secrеt’s safe with me

[Verse 2]

I really hope you had your fun, good for you foolin’ everyone

You had me tricked for sixteen months

Oh, your smoke and mirrors had me hypnotized

Right in front of my eyes

Well, I heard the truth last night

[Chorus]

Your secret’s safe with me

And him, and all of our friends you told

Oh, you don’t even know, I know

Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed

Yeah, your secret’s safe with me

And him, and everyone else who knows

Darling, how could you be so cold?

Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed

[Bridge]

When “Woe is me” stops working

I bet your songs won’t sound the same

The truth you can’t deny changed everything

Oh, you can’t hide behind what’s clear as day

[Chorus]

Oh, your secret’s safe with me

And him, and all of our friends you told (All our friends you told)

Oh, you don’t even know, I know (I know)

Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed

Yeah, your secret’s safe with me

And him, and everyone else who knows (All of our friends, they know)

Darling, how could you be so cold?

Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed

Yeah, your secret’s safe with me

And him, and all of our friends you told

x3

Traduzione di Joshua Bassett:

[Verse 1]

Ho parcheggiato di nuovo nel tuo vialetto

ci siamo baciati, ma sembrava diverso

Avrei dovuto aspettarmelo, mm-mm-mm-mm

mi hai giurato che avevi solo una cotta

mi avevi detto che volevi allontanarlo

Avrei dovuto aspettarmelo, mm-mm-mm-mm

Tutti i miei amici mi avevano detto di scappare

ma ti ho comunque difeso

perché sapevo che i pettegolezzi uccidono, oh (Ooh)

[Chorus]

Oh, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto

Oh, non lo sai nemmeno, che so

Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa

Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto

Tesoro, come puoi essere così fredda?

Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa

Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

[Verse 2]

Spero tu ti sia divertita, buon per re che hai preso in giro tutti

mi hai ingannato per 16 mesi

Oh, mi hai ipnotizzato con uno specchietto per le allodole

proprio davanti ai miei occhi

Bene, ho scoperto la verità ieri sera

[Chorus]

Oh, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto

Oh, non lo sai nemmeno, che so

Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa

Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto

Tesoro, come puoi essere così fredda?

Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa

Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

[Bridge]

Quando “povera me” smette di funzionare

scommetto che le tue canzoni avranno un significato diverso

la verità che non puoi negare cambia tutto

Oh, non puoi nascondere quello che è chiaro come il giorno

[Chorus]

Oh, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto

Oh, non lo sai nemmeno, che so

Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa

Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto

Tesoro, come puoi essere così fredda?

Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa

Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me

e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto

x3