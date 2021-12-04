Joshua Bassett – Secret: Video, testo, traduzione e significato scritto da Laura Boni 4 Dicembre 2021 Joshua Bassett ha pubblicato nuova musica ed ha tante cose da raccontarci. Il protagonista di High School Musical: The Musical – La Serie ha fatto uscire tre nuove canzoni e tutte sembrano essere una diretta risposta a Sour di Olivia Rodrigo; tra queste c’è Secret, dove Joshua si rivolge alla sua ex confessando di aver scoperto cosa lei ha fatto, ma ha tenuto segreto. Pare trattarsi di un tradimento, ma non è mai specificato chiaramente. Il brano sembra essere chiaramente diretto ad Olivia perché nel testo dice: "I really hope you had your fun/ good for you foolin' everyone/ You had me tricked for sixteen months" (Spero tu ti sia divertita/ buon per re che hai preso in giro tutti/ mi hai ingannato per 16 mesi). "Good for you" è chiaramente un riferimento il titolo di una delle canzoni di Olivia (l'iconica Good 4 u) dedicata a lui e 16 mesi potrebbe essere il tempo passato dalla fine della loro relazione. Inoltre Joshua Bassett nel bridge di Secret dice anche: "When "Woe is me" stops working/ I bet your songs won't sound the same/ The truth you can't deny changed everything/ Oh, you can't hide behind what's clear as day" (Quando "povera me" smette di funzionare/ scommetto che le tue canzoni avranno un significato diverso/ la verità che non puoi negare cambia tutto/ Oh, non puoi nascondere quello che è chiaro come il giorno). Anche questo pare essere un chiaro riferimento al fatto che tutto il mondo si è schierato dalla parte di Olivia Rodrigo dopo l’uscita di Drivers license, accusando il suo ex di essersi comportato male. Guarda il video ufficiale di Secret: Testo di Secret di Joshua Bassett: [Verse 1] Pulled into your driveway again We kissed, but it felt different I should’ve seen it coming then, mm-mm-mm-mm Swore that you only had a crush You told me that you would cut him off I should’ve seen it coming then, mm-mm-mm-mm My friends all warned me I should run for the hills But I defended you still ‘Cause I knew rumors could kill, oh (Ooh) [Chorus] Oh, your secret’s safe with me And him, and all of our friends you told Oh, you don’t even know, I know Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed Yeah, your secret’s safe with me And him, and everyone else who knows Darling, how could you be so cold? Don’t worry, ‘causе I’m keepin’ my mouth closed Yeah, your secrеt’s safe with me [Verse 2] I really hope you had your fun, good for you foolin’ everyone You had me tricked for sixteen months Oh, your smoke and mirrors had me hypnotized Right in front of my eyes Well, I heard the truth last night [Chorus] Your secret’s safe with me And him, and all of our friends you told Oh, you don’t even know, I know Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed Yeah, your secret’s safe with me And him, and everyone else who knows Darling, how could you be so cold? Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed [Bridge] When “Woe is me” stops working I bet your songs won’t sound the same The truth you can’t deny changed everything Oh, you can’t hide behind what’s clear as day [Chorus] Oh, your secret’s safe with me And him, and all of our friends you told (All our friends you told) Oh, you don’t even know, I know (I know) Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed Yeah, your secret’s safe with me And him, and everyone else who knows (All of our friends, they know) Darling, how could you be so cold? Don’t worry, ‘cause I’m keepin’ my mouth closed Yeah, your secret’s safe with me And him, and all of our friends you told x3 Traduzione di Joshua Bassett: [Verse 1] Ho parcheggiato di nuovo nel tuo vialetto ci siamo baciati, ma sembrava diverso Avrei dovuto aspettarmelo, mm-mm-mm-mm mi hai giurato che avevi solo una cotta mi avevi detto che volevi allontanarlo Avrei dovuto aspettarmelo, mm-mm-mm-mm Tutti i miei amici mi avevano detto di scappare ma ti ho comunque difeso perché sapevo che i pettegolezzi uccidono, oh (Ooh) [Chorus] Oh, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto Oh, non lo sai nemmeno, che so Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto Tesoro, come puoi essere così fredda? Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me [Verse 2] Spero tu ti sia divertita, buon per re che hai preso in giro tutti mi hai ingannato per 16 mesi Oh, mi hai ipnotizzato con uno specchietto per le allodole proprio davanti ai miei occhi Bene, ho scoperto la verità ieri sera [Chorus] Oh, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto Oh, non lo sai nemmeno, che so Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto Tesoro, come puoi essere così fredda? Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me [Bridge] Quando “povera me” smette di funzionare scommetto che le tue canzoni avranno un significato diverso la verità che non puoi negare cambia tutto Oh, non puoi nascondere quello che è chiaro come il giorno [Chorus] Oh, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto Oh, non lo sai nemmeno, che so Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto Tesoro, come puoi essere così fredda? Non ti preoccupare, perché terrò la bocca chiusa Yeah, il tuo segreto è al sicuro con me e lui, e tutti i tuoi amici a cui lo hai detto x3