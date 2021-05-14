Traduzione testo Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo: ecco la nuova canzone dell’artista!

Come vi avevamo anticipato qui su Ginger Generation, esce oggi su Youtube e nelle altre piattaforme online Good 4 U! La nuova canzone di Olivia Rodrigo è il terzo singolo estratto da Sour. Il primo disco dell’artista e attrice statunitense uscirà il prossimo 21 maggio!

Qui sotto trovate video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Good 4 u!

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u (Official Video)

Testo

Traduzione

[Intro] Ah [Verse 1] Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easilyYou found a new girl and it only took a couple weeksRemember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?(Ah-ah-ah-ah)And good for you, I guess that you’ve been workin’ on yourselfI guess that therapist I found for you, she really helpedNow you can be a better man for your brand new girl [Chorus] Well, good for you, you look happy and healthyNot me, if you ever cared to askGood for you, you’re doin’ great out there without meBaby, God, I wish that I could do thatI’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night cryin’ on the floor of my bathroomBut you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get itBut I guess good for you [Verse 2] Well, good for you, I guess you’re gettin’ everything you wantYou bought a new car and your career’s really takin’ offIt’s like we never even happenedBaby, what the fuck is up with that? (Huh?)And good for you, it’s like you never even met meRemember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?Well, screw that, and screw youYou will never have to hurt the way you know that I do[Chorus] Well, good for you, you look happy and healthyNot me, if you ever cared to askGood for you, you’re doin’ great out there without meBaby, God, I wish that I could do thatI’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night cryin’ on the floor of my bathroomBut you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get itBut I guess good for you [Break] Ah-ah-ah-ahAh-ah-ah-ah[Bridge] Maybe I’m too emotionalBut your apathy’s like a wound in saltMaybe I’m too emotionalOr maybe you never cared at allMaybe I’m too emotionalYour apathy is like a wound in saltMaybe I’m too emotionalOr maybe you never cared at all [Chorus] Well, good for you, you look happy and healthyNot me, if you ever cared to askGood for you, you’re doin’ great out there without meBaby, like a damn sociopathI’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night cryin’ on the floor of my bathroomBut you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get itBut I guess good for you[Outro] Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

Ah

buon per te, mi sembra di capire che tu sia andato avanti molto facilmente

hai trovato una nuova ragazza e ti ci sono volute solo un paio di settimane

ricordi quando hai detto che volevi darmi il mondo? (Oh)

E buon per te, immagino che tu abbia lavorato su te stesso

Immagino che quel terapista che ho trovato per te, mi abbia davvero aiutato

adesso puoi essere un uomo migliore per la tua nuova ragazza

buon per te, sembri felice e in forma

Non io, se ti è mai importato di chiedere

buon per te, stai andando alla grande là fuori senza di me

tesoro, Dio, vorrei poterlo fare

sono impazzita, ho passato la notte piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno

solo per il fatto che davvero non lo capisco

Ma penso che sia un bene per te

buon per te, immagino che tu stia ottenendo tutto quello che vuoi

Hai comprato una macchina nuova e la tua carriera sta davvero decollando

È come se non fossimo mai capitati

Baby, che c***0 succede? (Eh?)

E buon per te, è come se non mi avessi mai incontrata

ti ricordi quando hai giurato a Dio che ero l’unica persona che ti abbia mai preso?

Bene, vattene a fanc*lo

Non dovrai mai soffrire nel modo in cui sai che lo faccio io

buon per te, sembri felice e in salute

non io, se ti è mai importato di chiedere

buon per te, stai andando alla grande là fuori senza di me

Tesoro, Dio, vorrei poterlo fare

Sono impazzita, ho passato la notte piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno

soltanto perché davvero non lo capisco

Ma penso che sia un bene per te

Ah ah ah

Magari sono troppo emotiva

Ma la tua apatia è come una ferita che brucia con il sale

Magari sono troppo emotiva

O forse non ti è mai importato niente

Forse sono troppo emotiva

La tua apatia è come una ferita nel sale

Forse sono troppo emotiva

O magari non te ne sei mai interessato

Bene, bene per te, sembri felice e in salute

Non io, se ti è mai importato di chiedere

Buon per te, stai andando alla grande là fuori senza di me

Tesoro, come un dannato sociopatico

Ho perso la testa, ho passato la notte a piangere sul pavimento del mio bagno

Solo per il fatto che davvero non lo capisco

ma penso che sia un bene per te

buon per te, immagino che tu sia andato avanti molto facilmente