Traduzione testo Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo: ecco la nuova canzone dell’artista!
Come vi avevamo anticipato qui su Ginger Generation, esce oggi su Youtube e nelle altre piattaforme online Good 4 U! La nuova canzone di Olivia Rodrigo è il terzo singolo estratto da Sour. Il primo disco dell’artista e attrice statunitense uscirà il prossimo 21 maggio!
Qui sotto trovate video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Good 4 u!
Testo[Intro] Ah [Verse 1] Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks
Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?
(Ah-ah-ah-ah)
And good for you, I guess that you’ve been workin’ on yourself
I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped
Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl [Chorus] Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you’re doin’ great out there without me
Baby, God, I wish that I could do that
I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom
But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it
But I guess good for you [Verse 2] Well, good for you, I guess you’re gettin’ everything you want
You bought a new car and your career’s really takin’ off
It’s like we never even happened
Baby, what the fuck is up with that? (Huh?)
And good for you, it’s like you never even met me
Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?
Well, screw that, and screw you
You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do
[Chorus] Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you’re doin’ great out there without me
Baby, God, I wish that I could do that
I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom
But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it
But I guess good for you [Break] Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Maybe I'm too emotional
But your apathy’s like a wound in salt
Maybe I’m too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
Maybe I’m too emotional
Your apathy is like a wound in salt
Maybe I’m too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all [Chorus] Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
Good for you, you’re doin’ great out there without me
Baby, like a damn sociopath
I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom
But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it
But I guess good for you
[Outro] Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
Traduzione
Ah
buon per te, mi sembra di capire che tu sia andato avanti molto facilmente
hai trovato una nuova ragazza e ti ci sono volute solo un paio di settimane
ricordi quando hai detto che volevi darmi il mondo? (Oh)
E buon per te, immagino che tu abbia lavorato su te stesso
Immagino che quel terapista che ho trovato per te, mi abbia davvero aiutato
adesso puoi essere un uomo migliore per la tua nuova ragazza
buon per te, sembri felice e in forma
Non io, se ti è mai importato di chiedere
buon per te, stai andando alla grande là fuori senza di me
tesoro, Dio, vorrei poterlo fare
sono impazzita, ho passato la notte piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno
solo per il fatto che davvero non lo capisco
Ma penso che sia un bene per te
buon per te, immagino che tu stia ottenendo tutto quello che vuoi
Hai comprato una macchina nuova e la tua carriera sta davvero decollando
È come se non fossimo mai capitati
Baby, che c***0 succede? (Eh?)
E buon per te, è come se non mi avessi mai incontrata
ti ricordi quando hai giurato a Dio che ero l’unica persona che ti abbia mai preso?
Bene, vattene a fanc*lo
Non dovrai mai soffrire nel modo in cui sai che lo faccio io
buon per te, sembri felice e in salute
non io, se ti è mai importato di chiedere
buon per te, stai andando alla grande là fuori senza di me
Tesoro, Dio, vorrei poterlo fare
Sono impazzita, ho passato la notte piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno
soltanto perché davvero non lo capisco
Ma penso che sia un bene per te
Ah ah ah
Ah ah ah
Magari sono troppo emotiva
Ma la tua apatia è come una ferita che brucia con il sale
Magari sono troppo emotiva
O forse non ti è mai importato niente
Forse sono troppo emotiva
La tua apatia è come una ferita nel sale
Forse sono troppo emotiva
O magari non te ne sei mai interessato
Bene, bene per te, sembri felice e in salute
Non io, se ti è mai importato di chiedere
Buon per te, stai andando alla grande là fuori senza di me
Tesoro, come un dannato sociopatico
Ho perso la testa, ho passato la notte a piangere sul pavimento del mio bagno
Solo per il fatto che davvero non lo capisco
ma penso che sia un bene per te
buon per te, immagino che tu sia andato avanti molto facilmente