Joshua Basset – Set Me Free: Video, testo, traduzione e significato

scritto da Laura Boni
Joshua Bassett Set me free

Joshua Bassett ha pubblicato nuova musica ed ha tante cose da raccontarci. Il protagonista di High School Musical: The Musical – La Serie ha fatto uscire tre nuove canzoni e tutte sembrano essere una diretta risposta a Sour di Olivia Rodrigo; tra queste c’è Set Me Free, dove Joshua si rivolge alla sua ex dicendole che è molto dispiaciuto di averlo ferita e si prende le sue responsabilità, ma che non pensa di essersi meritato l’umiliazione pubblica a cui lei lo ha sottoposto.

In questo brano molto intimista, il cantante confessa di aver passato un anno davvero difficile, in silenzio, ma ora ha bisogno di liberarsi da questo peso.

 

Testo di Set Me Free di Joshua Bassett:

[Verse 1]
I don’t know what I did to deserve all of this
I don’t wanna be rude or on the defensive
But I’ve been goin’ through it too
And I know you feel used, I know you’ve been hurt
Anything I did to make you feel worse
I’d take it all back if I could

[Pre-Chorus]
And nothing I say will ease the pain
Why must I hurt for you to feel okay?

[Chorus]
You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)
And I don’t need your apology (Let me be)
I don’t recognize you, not anymore
You’re not the love that I fell for
You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)

[Verse 2]
I’ve been runnin’ away, I’ve been facin’ my fears
Tell my momma I’m okay while I’m holding back tears
It’s been a fuckin’ year
And I’ve been doin’ my time, I’ve been workin’ on me
Wasn’t sure I’d survive, never felt so weak
And nothin’ really seemed to help it

[Pre-Chorus]
And nothing I say will ease the pain
But why do I have to hurt for you to feel okay?

[Chorus]
You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)
And I don’t need your apology (Let me be)
I don’t recognize you, not anymore
You’re not the love that I fell for
You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)

[Bridge]
I hope you know that I still care about you dearly
But I’ve gotta lock the door and throw away the key
And I hope you know that I still care about you, darlin’
I won’t ever let you hurt me how you hurt me
Again, ever again

[Chorus]
You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)
And I don’t need your apology (Let me be)
I don’t recognize you, not anymore
You’re not the love that I fell for
You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)
x2

[Outro]
You don’t get to take all of me
Set me free

Traduzione di Set Me Free di Joshua Bassett:

[Verse 1]
Non so cosa ho fatto per meritarmi tutto questo
non voglio essere maleducato o sulla difensiva
ma ci sono stato male anche io
so che ti sei sentita usata, so che sei stata ferita
tutto ciò che ho fatto per farti sentire peggio
lo cancellerei se potessi

[Pre-Chorus]
e nulla che io possa dire eliminerà il dolore
perché devo soffrire io perché tu sia felice?

[Chorus]
Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)
non mi servono le tue scuse (lascia che io sia)
Non ti riconosco, non più
Non sei l’amore che ho provato
Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)

[Verse 2]
Sono scappato, affrontato le mie paure
ho detto a mia mamma che stavo bene, mentre trattenevo le lacrime
è stato un anno orribile
e mi sono preso il mio tempo, ho lavorato su me stesso
non ero certo di sopravvivere, non mi sono mai sentito così debole
e nulla sembrava essere di aiuto

[Pre-Chorus]
e nulla che io possa dire diminuirà il dolore
perché devo soffrire io perché tu sia felice?

[Chorus]
Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)
non mi servono le tue scuse (lascia che io sia)
Non ti riconosco, non più
Non sei l’amore che ho provato
Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)

[Bridge]
Spero che tu sappia che ci tengo ancora a te
ma devo chiudere quella porta e buttare la chiave
Spero che tu sappia che ci tengo ancora a te, tesoro
non ti permetterò più di ferirmi come hai fatto
non più, mai più

[Chorus]
Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)
non mi servono le tue scuse (lascia che io sia)
Non ti riconosco, non più
Non sei l’amore che ho provato
Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami) x2

[Outro]
Non puoi prenderti tutto di me
liberami

