Joshua Basset – Set Me Free: Video, testo, traduzione e significato

Joshua Bassett ha pubblicato nuova musica ed ha tante cose da raccontarci. Il protagonista di High School Musical: The Musical – La Serie ha fatto uscire tre nuove canzoni e tutte sembrano essere una diretta risposta a Sour di Olivia Rodrigo; tra queste c’è Set Me Free, dove Joshua si rivolge alla sua ex dicendole che è molto dispiaciuto di averlo ferita e si prende le sue responsabilità, ma che non pensa di essersi meritato l’umiliazione pubblica a cui lei lo ha sottoposto.

In questo brano molto intimista, il cantante confessa di aver passato un anno davvero difficile, in silenzio, ma ora ha bisogno di liberarsi da questo peso.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Ginger Generation (@gingergeneration)

Testo di Set Me Free di Joshua Bassett:

[Verse 1]

I don’t know what I did to deserve all of this

I don’t wanna be rude or on the defensive

But I’ve been goin’ through it too

And I know you feel used, I know you’ve been hurt

Anything I did to make you feel worse

I’d take it all back if I could

[Pre-Chorus]

And nothing I say will ease the pain

Why must I hurt for you to feel okay?

[Chorus]

You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)

And I don’t need your apology (Let me be)

I don’t recognize you, not anymore

You’re not the love that I fell for

You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)

[Verse 2]

I’ve been runnin’ away, I’ve been facin’ my fears

Tell my momma I’m okay while I’m holding back tears

It’s been a fuckin’ year

And I’ve been doin’ my time, I’ve been workin’ on me

Wasn’t sure I’d survive, never felt so weak

And nothin’ really seemed to help it

[Pre-Chorus]

And nothing I say will ease the pain

But why do I have to hurt for you to feel okay?

[Chorus]

You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)

And I don’t need your apology (Let me be)

I don’t recognize you, not anymore

You’re not the love that I fell for

You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)

[Bridge]

I hope you know that I still care about you dearly

But I’ve gotta lock the door and throw away the key

And I hope you know that I still care about you, darlin’

I won’t ever let you hurt me how you hurt me

Again, ever again

[Chorus]

You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)

And I don’t need your apology (Let me be)

I don’t recognize you, not anymore

You’re not the love that I fell for

You don’t get to take all of me (Set me free)

x2

[Outro]

You don’t get to take all of me

Set me free

Traduzione di Set Me Free di Joshua Bassett:

[Verse 1]

Non so cosa ho fatto per meritarmi tutto questo

non voglio essere maleducato o sulla difensiva

ma ci sono stato male anche io

so che ti sei sentita usata, so che sei stata ferita

tutto ciò che ho fatto per farti sentire peggio

lo cancellerei se potessi

[Pre-Chorus]

e nulla che io possa dire eliminerà il dolore

perché devo soffrire io perché tu sia felice?

[Chorus]

Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)

non mi servono le tue scuse (lascia che io sia)

Non ti riconosco, non più

Non sei l’amore che ho provato

Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)

[Verse 2]

Sono scappato, affrontato le mie paure

ho detto a mia mamma che stavo bene, mentre trattenevo le lacrime

è stato un anno orribile

e mi sono preso il mio tempo, ho lavorato su me stesso

non ero certo di sopravvivere, non mi sono mai sentito così debole

e nulla sembrava essere di aiuto

[Pre-Chorus]

e nulla che io possa dire diminuirà il dolore

perché devo soffrire io perché tu sia felice?

[Chorus]

Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)

non mi servono le tue scuse (lascia che io sia)

Non ti riconosco, non più

Non sei l’amore che ho provato

Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)

[Bridge]

Spero che tu sappia che ci tengo ancora a te

ma devo chiudere quella porta e buttare la chiave

Spero che tu sappia che ci tengo ancora a te, tesoro

non ti permetterò più di ferirmi come hai fatto

non più, mai più

[Chorus]

Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami)

non mi servono le tue scuse (lascia che io sia)

Non ti riconosco, non più

Non sei l’amore che ho provato

Non puoi prenderti tutto di me (liberami) x2

[Outro]

Non puoi prenderti tutto di me

liberami