Billie Eilish -Halley’s comet: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

scritto da Giovanna Codella
billie eilish happier than ever

Billie Eilish ha pubblicato l’album Happier Than Ever oggi, venerdì 30 luglio. Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di Halley’s comet.

Il disco è stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e contiene 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power e Lost Cause.

[Verse 1]
I don’t want it
And I don’t want to want you
But in my dreams, I seem to be more honest
And I must admit you’ve been in quite a few

[Verse 2]
Halley’s Comet
Comes around more than I do
But you’re all it takes for me to break a promise
Silly me to fall in love with you

[Verse 3]
I haven’t slept since Sunday
Midnight for me is 3AM for you
But my sleepless nights are better
With you the nights could never be alone, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
I was good at feeling nothin’, now I’m hopeless
What a drag to love you like I do, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Verse 4]
I’ve been loved before, but right now in this moment
I feel more and more likе I was made for you
For you

[Instrumental Break]

[Verse 5]
I’m sitting in my brother’s room
Haven’t slеpt in a week, or two, or two
I think I might have fallen in love
What am I to do?

Traduzione di Halley’s comet di Billie Eilish

[Verso 1]
Non lo voglio
E non voglio volerti
Ma nei miei sogni, sembro essere più sincera
E devo ammettere che sei stato in parecchi

[Verso 2]
La cometa di Halley
Viene in giro più di me
Ma tu sei tutto ciò che mi serve per infrangere una promessa
Sciocco che mi innamori di te

[Verso 3]
Non dormo da domenica
Mezzanotte per me sono le 3 del mattino per te
Ma le mie notti insonni sono migliori
Con te le notti non potrebbero mai essere sole, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Ero bravo a non sentire niente, ora sono senza speranza
Che fatica amarti come ti amo io, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Verso 4]
Sono stato amata prima, ma proprio ora in questo momento
Mi sento sempre più come se fossi fatta per te
Per te

[Pausa strumentale]

[Verso 5]
Sono seduto nella stanza di mio fratello
Non dormo da una settimana, o due, o due
Penso che potrei essermi innamorata
Cosa devo fare?

