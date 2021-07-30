Billie Eilish -Halley’s comet: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone scritto da Giovanna Codella 30 Luglio 2021 Billie Eilish ha pubblicato l’album Happier Than Ever oggi, venerdì 30 luglio. Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di Halley’s comet. Il disco è stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e contiene 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power e Lost Cause. [Verse 1] I don’t want it And I don’t want to want you But in my dreams, I seem to be more honest And I must admit you’ve been in quite a few [Verse 2] Halley’s Comet Comes around more than I do But you’re all it takes for me to break a promise Silly me to fall in love with you [Verse 3] I haven’t slept since Sunday Midnight for me is 3AM for you But my sleepless nights are better With you the nights could never be alone, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh I was good at feeling nothin’, now I’m hopeless What a drag to love you like I do, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh [Verse 4] I’ve been loved before, but right now in this moment I feel more and more likе I was made for you For you [Instrumental Break] [Verse 5] I’m sitting in my brother’s room Haven’t slеpt in a week, or two, or two I think I might have fallen in love What am I to do? Traduzione di Halley’s comet di Billie Eilish [Verso 1] Non lo voglio E non voglio volerti Ma nei miei sogni, sembro essere più sincera E devo ammettere che sei stato in parecchi [Verso 2] La cometa di Halley Viene in giro più di me Ma tu sei tutto ciò che mi serve per infrangere una promessa Sciocco che mi innamori di te [Verso 3] Non dormo da domenica Mezzanotte per me sono le 3 del mattino per te Ma le mie notti insonni sono migliori Con te le notti non potrebbero mai essere sole, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh Ero bravo a non sentire niente, ora sono senza speranza Che fatica amarti come ti amo io, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh [Verso 4] Sono stato amata prima, ma proprio ora in questo momento Mi sento sempre più come se fossi fatta per te Per te [Pausa strumentale] [Verso 5] Sono seduto nella stanza di mio fratello Non dormo da una settimana, o due, o due Penso che potrei essermi innamorata Cosa devo fare?