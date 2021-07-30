Billie Eilish -Halley’s comet: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Billie Eilish ha pubblicato l’album Happier Than Ever oggi, venerdì 30 luglio. Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di Halley’s comet.

Il disco è stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e contiene 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power e Lost Cause.

[Verse 1]

I don’t want it

And I don’t want to want you

But in my dreams, I seem to be more honest

And I must admit you’ve been in quite a few

[Verse 2]

Halley’s Comet

Comes around more than I do

But you’re all it takes for me to break a promise

Silly me to fall in love with you

[Verse 3]

I haven’t slept since Sunday

Midnight for me is 3AM for you

But my sleepless nights are better

With you the nights could never be alone, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

I was good at feeling nothin’, now I’m hopeless

What a drag to love you like I do, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Verse 4]

I’ve been loved before, but right now in this moment

I feel more and more likе I was made for you

For you

[Instrumental Break]

[Verse 5]

I’m sitting in my brother’s room

Haven’t slеpt in a week, or two, or two

I think I might have fallen in love

What am I to do?

Traduzione di Halley’s comet di Billie Eilish

[Verso 1]

Non lo voglio

E non voglio volerti

Ma nei miei sogni, sembro essere più sincera

E devo ammettere che sei stato in parecchi

[Verso 2]

La cometa di Halley

Viene in giro più di me

Ma tu sei tutto ciò che mi serve per infrangere una promessa

Sciocco che mi innamori di te

[Verso 3]

Non dormo da domenica

Mezzanotte per me sono le 3 del mattino per te

Ma le mie notti insonni sono migliori

Con te le notti non potrebbero mai essere sole, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Ero bravo a non sentire niente, ora sono senza speranza

Che fatica amarti come ti amo io, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Verso 4]

Sono stato amata prima, ma proprio ora in questo momento

Mi sento sempre più come se fossi fatta per te

Per te

[Pausa strumentale]

[Verso 5]

Sono seduto nella stanza di mio fratello

Non dormo da una settimana, o due, o due

Penso che potrei essermi innamorata

Cosa devo fare?