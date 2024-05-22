Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa -Think I’m In Love With You: video, testo e traduzione

Il cantautore e produttore statunitense Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa hanno rilasciato sulle piattaforme streaming e nei digital store il duetto di Think I’m In Love With You, cantato live agli ACM Awards.

Testo Think I’m in Love with you

[Intro: Dua Lipa]

I know our love feels real

From all the ways we always make each other feel

All this time we’ve been apart

Perhaps we needed time to listen to our hearts

Now here I am

And there you are

We’ve come so far together[Verse 1: Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa]

Baby, do you ever wonder

Whatever happened way back when

Or if I’ll see you again?

And maybe if you ever wonder

Aw, you might wish things could change

I know this might sound strange but

[Chorus: Chris Stapleton]

I think I’m in love with you

I didn’t know it at the time

I know what I wanna do

It’s makin’ me lose my mind

I thought about thinkin’ it through

And every time I do I find

I wanna make your dreams come true

I think I’m in love with you

I’m in love with you

[Verse 2: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton]

Ooh, you are the power over me

You are the truth that I believe

You are my life, you are my world

You are the air I’m breathin’, girl

You are the light I wanna see

You’re all of everythin’ to me

You are the reasons that I am

Woman

[Chorus: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton & Both]

I think I’m in love with you

I didn’t know it at the time

I know what I wanna do

It’s makin’ me lose my mind, girl

I thought about thinkin’ it through

And every time I do I find

I wanna make your dreams come true

I think I’m in love with you, woah

Oh, I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you, yeah)

I didn’t know it at the time

I know what I wanna do (I know, baby)

It’s makin’ me lose my mind

I thought about thinkin’ it through

And every time I do I find

I wanna make your dreams come true

I think I’m in love with you

[Outro: Chris Stapleton, Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa]

Ooh, I

I’m in love with you

Yeah, I

I’m in love with you

Hey, hey, hey, hey

I

I’m in love with you, hey

I

I’m in love with you

(via Genius)

Traduzione

[Intro: Dua Lipa]

So che il nostro amore sembra reale

Da tutti i modi in cui ci facciamo sempre sentire

Per tutto questo tempo siamo stati separati

Forse avevamo bisogno di tempo per ascoltare il nostro cuore

Ora eccomi qui

Ed eccoci qua

Siamo arrivati fin qui insieme

[Strofa 1: Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa]

Tesoro, te lo chiedi mai?

Qualunque cosa sia accaduta molto tempo fa

O se ti rivedrò?

E forse se mai te lo chiedessi

Oh, potresti desiderare che le cose possano cambiare

So che potrebbe sembrare strano ma

[Ritornello: Chris Stapleton]

penso di essere innamorato di te

Non lo sapevo in quel momento

So cosa voglio fare

Mi sta facendo perdere la testa

Ho pensato di pensarci bene

E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo

Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni

penso di essere innamorato di te

Sono innamorato di te

[Strofa 2: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton]

Ooh, tu hai potere su di me

Tu sei la verità in cui credo

Sei la mia vita, sei il mio mondo

Tu sei l’aria che respiro, ragazza

Tu sei la luce che voglio vedere

Sei tutto per me

Tu sei la ragione per cui lo sono

Donna

[Ritornello: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton ed entrambi]

penso di essere innamorato di te

Non lo sapevo in quel momento

So cosa voglio fare

Mi sta facendo perdere la testa, ragazza

Ho pensato di pensarci bene

E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo

Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni

Penso di essermi innamorato di te, woah

Oh, penso di essere innamorato di te (penso di essere innamorato di te, sì)

Non lo sapevo in quel momento

So cosa voglio fare (lo so, tesoro)

Mi sta facendo perdere la testa

Ho pensato di pensarci bene

E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo

Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni

penso di essere innamorato di te

[Finale: Chris Stapleton, Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa]

Ooh, io

Sono innamorato di te

Sì io

Sono innamorato di te

Hey, hey hey hey

IO

Sono innamorato di te, ehi

IO

Sono innamorato di te

Il video dell’esibizione di Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa

