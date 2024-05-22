GingerGeneration.it

Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa -Think I’m In Love With You: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa - Think I'm in Love with you

Il cantautore e produttore statunitense Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa hanno rilasciato sulle piattaforme streaming e nei digital store il duetto di Think I’m In Love With You, cantato live agli ACM Awards.

Testo Think I’m in Love with you

[Intro: Dua Lipa]
I know our love feels real
From all the ways we always make each other feel
All this time we’ve been apart
Perhaps we needed time to listen to our hearts
Now here I am
And there you are
We’ve come so far together[Verse 1: Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa]
Baby, do you ever wonder
Whatever happened way back when
Or if I’ll see you again?
And maybe if you ever wonder
Aw, you might wish things could change
I know this might sound strange but

[Chorus: Chris Stapleton]
I think I’m in love with you
I didn’t know it at the time
I know what I wanna do
It’s makin’ me lose my mind
I thought about thinkin’ it through
And every time I do I find
I wanna make your dreams come true
I think I’m in love with you
I’m in love with you

Ooh, you are the power over me
You are the truth that I believe
You are my life, you are my world
You are the air I’m breathin’, girl
You are the light I wanna see
You’re all of everythin’ to me
You are the reasons that I am
Woman
[Chorus: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton & Both]
I think I’m in love with you
I didn’t know it at the time
I know what I wanna do
It’s makin’ me lose my mind, girl
I thought about thinkin’ it through
And every time I do I find
I wanna make your dreams come true
I think I’m in love with you, woah
Oh, I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you, yeah)
I didn’t know it at the time
I know what I wanna do (I know, baby)
It’s makin’ me lose my mind
I thought about thinkin’ it through
And every time I do I find
I wanna make your dreams come true
I think I’m in love with you
[Outro: Chris Stapleton, Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa]
Ooh, I
I’m in love with you
Yeah, I
I’m in love with you
Hey, hey, hey, hey
I
I’m in love with you, hey
I
I’m in love with you

Traduzione 

[Intro: Dua Lipa]
So che il nostro amore sembra reale
Da tutti i modi in cui ci facciamo sempre sentire
Per tutto questo tempo siamo stati separati
Forse avevamo bisogno di tempo per ascoltare il nostro cuore
Ora eccomi qui
Ed eccoci qua
Siamo arrivati fin qui insieme

[Strofa 1: Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa]
Tesoro, te lo chiedi mai?
Qualunque cosa sia accaduta molto tempo fa
O se ti rivedrò?
E forse se mai te lo chiedessi
Oh, potresti desiderare che le cose possano cambiare
So che potrebbe sembrare strano ma

[Ritornello: Chris Stapleton]
penso di essere innamorato di te
Non lo sapevo in quel momento
So cosa voglio fare
Mi sta facendo perdere la testa
Ho pensato di pensarci bene
E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo
Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni
penso di essere innamorato di te
Sono innamorato di te

[Strofa 2: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton]
Ooh, tu hai potere su di me
Tu sei la verità in cui credo
Sei la mia vita, sei il mio mondo
Tu sei l’aria che respiro, ragazza
Tu sei la luce che voglio vedere
Sei tutto per me
Tu sei la ragione per cui lo sono
Donna

[Ritornello: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton ed entrambi]
penso di essere innamorato di te
Non lo sapevo in quel momento
So cosa voglio fare
Mi sta facendo perdere la testa, ragazza
Ho pensato di pensarci bene
E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo
Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni
Penso di essermi innamorato di te, woah
Oh, penso di essere innamorato di te (penso di essere innamorato di te, sì)
Non lo sapevo in quel momento
So cosa voglio fare (lo so, tesoro)
Mi sta facendo perdere la testa
Ho pensato di pensarci bene
E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo
Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni
penso di essere innamorato di te

[Finale: Chris Stapleton, Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa]
Ooh, io
Sono innamorato di te
Sì io
Sono innamorato di te
Hey, hey hey hey
IO
Sono innamorato di te, ehi
IO
Sono innamorato di te

Il video dell’esibizione di Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa

 

