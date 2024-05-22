Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa -Think I’m In Love With You: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Maggio 2024 Il cantautore e produttore statunitense Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa hanno rilasciato sulle piattaforme streaming e nei digital store il duetto di Think I’m In Love With You, cantato live agli ACM Awards. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo Think I’m in Love with you [Intro: Dua Lipa] I know our love feels real From all the ways we always make each other feel All this time we’ve been apart Perhaps we needed time to listen to our hearts Now here I am And there you are We’ve come so far together[Verse 1: Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa] Baby, do you ever wonder Whatever happened way back when Or if I’ll see you again? And maybe if you ever wonder Aw, you might wish things could change I know this might sound strange but [Chorus: Chris Stapleton] I think I’m in love with you I didn’t know it at the time I know what I wanna do It’s makin’ me lose my mind I thought about thinkin’ it through And every time I do I find I wanna make your dreams come true I think I’m in love with you I’m in love with you Ooh, you are the power over me You are the truth that I believe You are my life, you are my world You are the air I’m breathin’, girl You are the light I wanna see You’re all of everythin’ to me You are the reasons that I am Woman [Chorus: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton & Both] I think I’m in love with you I didn’t know it at the time I know what I wanna do It’s makin’ me lose my mind, girl I thought about thinkin’ it through And every time I do I find I wanna make your dreams come true I think I’m in love with you, woah Oh, I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you, yeah) I didn’t know it at the time I know what I wanna do (I know, baby) It’s makin’ me lose my mind I thought about thinkin’ it through And every time I do I find I wanna make your dreams come true I think I’m in love with you [Outro: Chris Stapleton, Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa] Ooh, I I’m in love with you Yeah, I I’m in love with you Hey, hey, hey, hey I I’m in love with you, hey I I’m in love with you (via Genius) Traduzione [Intro: Dua Lipa] So che il nostro amore sembra reale Da tutti i modi in cui ci facciamo sempre sentire Per tutto questo tempo siamo stati separati Forse avevamo bisogno di tempo per ascoltare il nostro cuore Ora eccomi qui Ed eccoci qua Siamo arrivati fin qui insieme [Strofa 1: Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa] Tesoro, te lo chiedi mai? Qualunque cosa sia accaduta molto tempo fa O se ti rivedrò? E forse se mai te lo chiedessi Oh, potresti desiderare che le cose possano cambiare So che potrebbe sembrare strano ma [Ritornello: Chris Stapleton] penso di essere innamorato di te Non lo sapevo in quel momento So cosa voglio fare Mi sta facendo perdere la testa Ho pensato di pensarci bene E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni penso di essere innamorato di te Sono innamorato di te [Strofa 2: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton] Ooh, tu hai potere su di me Tu sei la verità in cui credo Sei la mia vita, sei il mio mondo Tu sei l’aria che respiro, ragazza Tu sei la luce che voglio vedere Sei tutto per me Tu sei la ragione per cui lo sono Donna [Ritornello: Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton ed entrambi] penso di essere innamorato di te Non lo sapevo in quel momento So cosa voglio fare Mi sta facendo perdere la testa, ragazza Ho pensato di pensarci bene E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni Penso di essermi innamorato di te, woah Oh, penso di essere innamorato di te (penso di essere innamorato di te, sì) Non lo sapevo in quel momento So cosa voglio fare (lo so, tesoro) Mi sta facendo perdere la testa Ho pensato di pensarci bene E ogni volta che lo faccio trovo Voglio realizzare i tuoi sogni penso di essere innamorato di te [Finale: Chris Stapleton, Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa] Ooh, io Sono innamorato di te Sì io Sono innamorato di te Hey, hey hey hey IO Sono innamorato di te, ehi IO Sono innamorato di te Il video dell’esibizione di Chris Stapleton e Dua Lipa Potrebbe interessarti anche: I testi e le traduzioni di Radical Optimism Cosa ne pensate di Think I’m in Love with you di Dua Lipa?