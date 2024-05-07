Dua Lipa – Happy For You: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Maggio 2024 Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio Happy For You, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism. Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season. L’audio della canzone Testo di Happy For You di Dua Lipa Late on a Tuesday, I saw your picture You were so happy, I could just tell She’s really pretty, I think she’s a model Baby, together you look hot as hell And I didn’t even want to cry Oh, what is this feeling? Couldn’t believe it Had to ask myself why I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew Didn’t know I could ever feel ‘Cause I’m happy for you Now I know everything was real I’m not mad, I’m not hurt You got everything you deserve I must’ve loved you more than I ever knеw I’m happy for you And looking back now, I hope you see it Even the hard parts were all for the best I see where you’re at now, you picked up the pieces And then you gave them to somebody else And I didn’t even want to cry Oh, what is this feeling? Couldn’t believe it Had to ask myself why I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew Didn’t know I could ever feel ‘Cause I’m happy for you Now I know everything was real I’m not mad, I’m not hurt You got everything you deserve I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew I’m happy for you You, you, you (I’m happy for you) You, you, you (Hope you’re happy too) Oh, I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew (Ooh) Didn’t know I could ever feel ‘Cause I’m happy for you Now I know everything was real I’m not mad, I’m not hurt (I’m not mad, I’m not hurt) You got everything you deserve Oh, I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew (Ooh) I’m happy for you (I’m happy for you) Traduzione Un martedì tardi ho visto la tua foto Eri così felice che potevo dirlo È davvero carina, penso che sia una modella Tesoro, insieme siete caldi da morire E non volevo nemmeno piangere Oh, cos’è questa sensazione? Non potevo crederci Ho dovuto chiedermi perché Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni Perché sono felice per te Ora so che era tutto reale Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita Hai tutto ciò che meriti Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo sono felice per te E guardando indietro adesso, spero che tu lo veda Anche le parti difficili erano tutte per il meglio Vedo a che punto sei adesso, hai raccolto i pezzi E poi li hai dati a qualcun altro E non volevo nemmeno piangere Oh, cos’è questa sensazione? Non potevo crederci Ho dovuto chiedermi perché Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni Perché sono felice per te Ora so che tutto era reale Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita Hai tutto ciò che meriti Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo sono felice per te Tu tu tu (Sono felice per te) Tu, tu, tu (spero che anche tu sia felice) Oh, devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo (Ooh) Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni Perché sono felice per te Ora so che tutto era reale Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita (non sono arrabbiato, non sono ferito) Hai tutto ciò che meriti Oh, devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo (Ooh) sono felice per te (Sono felice per te) Cosa ne pensate di Happy For You di Dua Lipa?