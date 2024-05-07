GingerGeneration.it

Dua Lipa – Happy For You: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio Happy For You, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism.

Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season.

Testo di Happy For You di Dua Lipa

Late on a Tuesday, I saw your picture
You were so happy, I could just tell
She’s really pretty, I think she’s a model
Baby, together you look hot as hell

And I didn’t even want to cry
Oh, what is this feeling?
Couldn’t believe it
Had to ask myself why

I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew
Didn’t know I could ever feel
‘Cause I’m happy for you
Now I know everything was real
I’m not mad, I’m not hurt
You got everything you deserve
I must’ve loved you more than I ever knеw
I’m happy for you

And looking back now, I hope you see it
Even the hard parts were all for the best
I see where you’re at now, you picked up the pieces
And then you gave them to somebody else

And I didn’t even want to cry
Oh, what is this feeling?
Couldn’t believe it
Had to ask myself why

I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew

Didn’t know I could ever feel
‘Cause I’m happy for you
Now I know everything was real
I’m not mad, I’m not hurt
You got everything you deserve
I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew
I’m happy for you

You, you, you
(I’m happy for you)
You, you, you (Hope you’re happy too)

Oh, I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew (Ooh)
Didn’t know I could ever feel
‘Cause I’m happy for you
Now I know everything was real
I’m not mad, I’m not hurt (I’m not mad, I’m not hurt)
You got everything you deserve
Oh, I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew (Ooh)
I’m happy for you

(I’m happy for you)

Traduzione

Un martedì tardi ho visto la tua foto
Eri così felice che potevo dirlo
È davvero carina, penso che sia una modella
Tesoro, insieme siete caldi da morire

E non volevo nemmeno piangere
Oh, cos’è questa sensazione?
Non potevo crederci
Ho dovuto chiedermi perché

Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo
Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni
Perché sono felice per te
Ora so che era tutto reale
Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita
Hai tutto ciò che meriti
Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo
sono felice per te

E guardando indietro adesso, spero che tu lo veda
Anche le parti difficili erano tutte per il meglio
Vedo a che punto sei adesso, hai raccolto i pezzi
E poi li hai dati a qualcun altro

E non volevo nemmeno piangere
Oh, cos’è questa sensazione?
Non potevo crederci
Ho dovuto chiedermi perché

Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo

Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni
Perché sono felice per te
Ora so che tutto era reale
Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita
Hai tutto ciò che meriti
Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo
sono felice per te

Tu tu tu
(Sono felice per te)
Tu, tu, tu (spero che anche tu sia felice)

Oh, devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo (Ooh)
Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni
Perché sono felice per te
Ora so che tutto era reale
Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita (non sono arrabbiato, non sono ferito)
Hai tutto ciò che meriti
Oh, devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo (Ooh)
sono felice per te

(Sono felice per te)

Cosa ne pensate di Happy For You di Dua Lipa?

