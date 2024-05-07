Dua Lipa – Happy For You: audio, testo e traduzione

Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio Happy For You, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism.

Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season.

L’audio della canzone

Testo di Happy For You di Dua Lipa

Late on a Tuesday, I saw your picture

You were so happy, I could just tell

She’s really pretty, I think she’s a model

Baby, together you look hot as hell

And I didn’t even want to cry

Oh, what is this feeling?

Couldn’t believe it

Had to ask myself why

I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew

Didn’t know I could ever feel

‘Cause I’m happy for you

Now I know everything was real

I’m not mad, I’m not hurt

You got everything you deserve

I must’ve loved you more than I ever knеw

I’m happy for you

And looking back now, I hope you see it

Even the hard parts were all for the best

I see where you’re at now, you picked up the pieces

And then you gave them to somebody else

And I didn’t even want to cry

Oh, what is this feeling?

Couldn’t believe it

Had to ask myself why

I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew

Didn’t know I could ever feel

‘Cause I’m happy for you

Now I know everything was real

I’m not mad, I’m not hurt

You got everything you deserve

I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew

I’m happy for you

You, you, you

(I’m happy for you)

You, you, you (Hope you’re happy too)

Oh, I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew (Ooh)

Didn’t know I could ever feel

‘Cause I’m happy for you

Now I know everything was real

I’m not mad, I’m not hurt (I’m not mad, I’m not hurt)

You got everything you deserve

Oh, I must’ve loved you more than I ever knew (Ooh)

I’m happy for you

(I’m happy for you)

Traduzione

Un martedì tardi ho visto la tua foto

Eri così felice che potevo dirlo

È davvero carina, penso che sia una modella

Tesoro, insieme siete caldi da morire

E non volevo nemmeno piangere

Oh, cos’è questa sensazione?

Non potevo crederci

Ho dovuto chiedermi perché

Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo

Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni

Perché sono felice per te

Ora so che era tutto reale

Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita

Hai tutto ciò che meriti

Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo

sono felice per te

E guardando indietro adesso, spero che tu lo veda

Anche le parti difficili erano tutte per il meglio

Vedo a che punto sei adesso, hai raccolto i pezzi

E poi li hai dati a qualcun altro

E non volevo nemmeno piangere

Oh, cos’è questa sensazione?

Non potevo crederci

Ho dovuto chiedermi perché

Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo

Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni

Perché sono felice per te

Ora so che tutto era reale

Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita

Hai tutto ciò che meriti

Devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo

sono felice per te

Tu tu tu

(Sono felice per te)

Tu, tu, tu (spero che anche tu sia felice)

Oh, devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo (Ooh)

Non sapevo che avrei mai potuto provare sensazioni

Perché sono felice per te

Ora so che tutto era reale

Non sono arrabbiata, non sono ferita (non sono arrabbiato, non sono ferito)

Hai tutto ciò che meriti

Oh, devo averti amato più di quanto avessi mai saputo (Ooh)

sono felice per te

(Sono felice per te)

