Dua Lipa – These Walls: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Maggio 2024 Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio These Walls, una delle tracce del nuovo album in studio, Radical Optimism. Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season. L’audio della canzone Testo di End of an era di Dua Lipa Maybe we should switch careers ‘Cause, baby, you know no one beats our poker faces And when the night ends up in tears Wake up and we blame it all on being wasted Ooh, this love is fading So much we’re not saying But if these walls could talk They’d say, “Enough” They’d say, “Give up” If these walls could talk They’d say, “You know you’re fucked” It’s not supposed to hurt this much Ooh, if these walls could talk They’d tell us to break up (These walls, these walls, these walls) They’d tell us to break up (These walls, these walls, these walls, these walls) They tell us, “Go and face your fears” It’s getting worse the longer that we stay together We call it love, but hate it here Did we really mean it when we said forever? Ooh, this love is fading So much we’re not saying But if these walls could talk They’d say, “Enough” They’d say, “Give up” (I know) If these walls could talk They’d say, “You know you’re fucked” It’s not supposed to hurt this much Ooh, if these walls could talk They’d tell us to break up (These walls, these walls, these walls) They’d tell us to break up (These walls, these walls, these walls) They’d tell us to break up You don’t wanna go (Go), don’t wanna stop (Stop) Heaven knows I don’t wanna be the one to cut it off But if these walls could talk They’d say, “Enough” They’d say, “Give up” (Give it up, give it up, give it up) If these walls could talk They’d say, “You know you’re fucked” (Yeah, you know, yeah, you know you’re fucked) It’s not supposed to hurt this much Ooh, if these walls could talk They’d tell us to break up (These walls, these walls, these walls) They’d tell us to break up (These walls, these walls, they’d tell us break up) Traduzione Forse dovremmo cambiare carriera Perché tesoro, sai che nessuno batte le nostre facce da poker E quando la notte finisce in lacrime Ci svegliamo e diamo la colpa di tutto al fatto di essere sprecati Ooh, questo amore sta svanendo Questo non lo diciamo Ma se questi muri potessero parlare Direbbero: “Basta” Direbbero: “Arrenditi” Se questi muri potessero parlare Direbbero: “Lo sai che sei fottuto” Non dovrebbe far male così tanto Ooh, se questi muri potessero parlare Ci direbbero di lasciarci (Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri) Ci direbbero di lasciarci (Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri, questi muri) Ci dicono: “Vai e affronta le tue paure” La situazione peggiora man mano che stiamo insieme Lo chiamiamo amore, ma qui lo odiamo Lo intendevamo davvero quando abbiamo detto per sempre? Ooh, questo amore sta svanendo Questo non lo diciamo Ma se questi muri potessero parlare Direbbero: “Basta” Direbbero: “Arrenditi” (Lo so) Se questi muri potessero parlare Direbbero: “Lo sai che sei fottuto” Non dovrebbe far male così tanto Ooh, se questi muri potessero parlare Ci direbbero di lasciarci (Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri) Ci direbbero di lasciarci (Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri) Ci direbbero di lasciarci Non vuoi andare (Vai), non vuoi fermarti (Stop) Dio solo sa Non voglio essere io a interromperlo Ma se questi muri potessero parlare Direbbero: “Basta” Direbbero: “Arrenditi” (Arrenditi, arrenditi, arrenditi) Se questi muri potessero parlare Direbbero: “Lo sai che sei fottuto” (Sì, lo sai, sì, lo sai che sei fottuto) Non dovrebbe far male così tanto Ooh, se questi muri potessero parlare Ci direbbero di lasciarci (Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri) Ci direbbero di lasciarci (Questi muri, questi muri, ci direbbero di lasciarci) Cosa ne pensate di These Walls di Dua Lipa?