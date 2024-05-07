Dua Lipa – These Walls: audio, testo e traduzione

Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio These Walls, una delle tracce del nuovo album in studio, Radical Optimism.

Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season.

L’audio della canzone

Testo di End of an era di Dua Lipa

Maybe we should switch careers

‘Cause, baby, you know no one beats our poker faces

And when the night ends up in tears

Wake up and we blame it all on being wasted

Ooh, this love is fading

So much we’re not saying

But if these walls could talk

They’d say, “Enough”

They’d say, “Give up”

If these walls could talk

They’d say, “You know you’re fucked”

It’s not supposed to hurt this much

Ooh, if these walls could talk

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls, these walls)

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls, these walls, these walls)

They tell us, “Go and face your fears”

It’s getting worse the longer that we stay together

We call it love, but hate it here

Did we really mean it when we said forever?

Ooh, this love is fading

So much we’re not saying

But if these walls could talk

They’d say, “Enough”

They’d say, “Give up”

(I know)

If these walls could talk

They’d say, “You know you’re fucked”

It’s not supposed to hurt this much

Ooh, if these walls could talk

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls, these walls)

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls, these walls)

They’d tell us to break up

You don’t wanna go (Go), don’t wanna stop (Stop)

Heaven knows

I don’t wanna be the one to cut it off

But if these walls could talk

They’d say, “Enough”

They’d say, “Give up”

(Give it up, give it up, give it up)

If these walls could talk

They’d say, “You know you’re fucked”

(Yeah, you know, yeah, you know you’re fucked)

It’s not supposed to hurt this much

Ooh, if these walls could talk

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls, these walls)

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls, they’d tell us break up)

Traduzione

Forse dovremmo cambiare carriera

Perché tesoro, sai che nessuno batte le nostre facce da poker

E quando la notte finisce in lacrime

Ci svegliamo e diamo la colpa di tutto al fatto di essere sprecati

Ooh, questo amore sta svanendo

Questo non lo diciamo

Ma se questi muri potessero parlare

Direbbero: “Basta”

Direbbero: “Arrenditi”

Se questi muri potessero parlare

Direbbero: “Lo sai che sei fottuto”

Non dovrebbe far male così tanto

Ooh, se questi muri potessero parlare

Ci direbbero di lasciarci

(Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri)

Ci direbbero di lasciarci

(Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri, questi muri)

Ci dicono: “Vai e affronta le tue paure”

La situazione peggiora man mano che stiamo insieme

Lo chiamiamo amore, ma qui lo odiamo

Lo intendevamo davvero quando abbiamo detto per sempre?

Ooh, questo amore sta svanendo

Questo non lo diciamo

Ma se questi muri potessero parlare

Direbbero: “Basta”

Direbbero: “Arrenditi”

(Lo so)

Se questi muri potessero parlare

Direbbero: “Lo sai che sei fottuto”

Non dovrebbe far male così tanto

Ooh, se questi muri potessero parlare

Ci direbbero di lasciarci

(Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri)

Ci direbbero di lasciarci

(Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri)

Ci direbbero di lasciarci

Non vuoi andare (Vai), non vuoi fermarti (Stop)

Dio solo sa

Non voglio essere io a interromperlo

Ma se questi muri potessero parlare

Direbbero: “Basta”

Direbbero: “Arrenditi”

(Arrenditi, arrenditi, arrenditi)

Se questi muri potessero parlare

Direbbero: “Lo sai che sei fottuto”

(Sì, lo sai, sì, lo sai che sei fottuto)

Non dovrebbe far male così tanto

Ooh, se questi muri potessero parlare

Ci direbbero di lasciarci

(Questi muri, questi muri, questi muri)

Ci direbbero di lasciarci

(Questi muri, questi muri, ci direbbero di lasciarci)

