Dua Lipa – French Exit: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Maggio 2024 Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio French Exit, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism. Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season. L’audio della canzone Testo di French Exit di Dua Lipa I don’t wanna stay till the lights come on I just can’t relate to the words of this love song What’s it gonna take to right all the wrongs? ‘Cause, right now, I can’t give you what you want Everybody’s still dancin’ Everybody’s holding hands and romancin’ Someone’s gotta be the last one standin’ And I hate that I’m leaving you stranded But I gotta hit the road But I gotta hit the road It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it And I really hope you’ll understand it Only way to go is a French exit French exit Filer à l’anglaise French exit Maybe time away will make it make sеnse I’m better at a clеan break than leaving doors open I know you’re gonna say I shoulda stayed till the end But right now I can’t give you want you want Everybody’s still dancin’ Everybody’s holding hands and romancin’ Someone’s gotta be the last one standin’ And I hate that I’m leaving you stranded But I gotta hit the road, yeah Yeah, I gotta hit the road It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it And I really hope you’ll understand it Only way to go is a French exit And you know, you know, you know, you know I’m right And it’s better to do this than say goodbye And the only, only, only fix is time And a lonely, lonely, lonely night It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it (You know, you know, you know, you know I’m right) And I really hope you’ll understand it (You know, you know, you know, you know) Only way to go is a French exit French exit Filer à l’anglaise French exit C’est la seule solution French exit French exit Traduzione Non voglio restare finché non si accendono le luci Non riesco proprio a identificarmi con le parole di questa canzone d’amore Cosa ci vorrà per correggere tutti i torti? Perché in questo momento non posso darti quello che vuoi Tutti stanno ancora ballando Tutti si tengono per mano e si innamorano Qualcuno deve essere l’ultimo a restare in piedi E odio il fatto di lasciarti incagliato Ma devo mettermi in viaggio Ma devo mettermi in viaggio Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io Addio non fa male, non lo dico E spero davvero che lo capirai L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia Uscita francese Filer à l’anglaise Uscita francese Forse il tempo lontano gli darà un senso Sono più bravo a fare una pausa pulita che a lasciare le porte aperte So che dirai che avrei dovuto restare fino alla fine Ma in questo momento non posso darti quello che vuoi Tutti stanno ancora ballando Tutti si tengono per mano e si innamorano Qualcuno deve essere l’ultimo a restare in piedi E odio il fatto di lasciarti incagliato Ma devo mettermi in viaggio, sì Sì, devo mettermi in viaggio Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io Addio non fa male, non lo dico E spero davvero che lo capirai L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia E lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai che ho ragione Ed è meglio farlo che dire addio E l’unica, unica, unica soluzione è il tempo E una notte solitaria, solitaria, solitaria Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io Un addio non fa male, non lo dico (lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai che ho ragione) E spero davvero che lo capirai (lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai) L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia Uscita francese Scattare Uscita francese C’è la sola soluzione Uscita francese Uscita francese Cosa ne pensate di French Exit di Dua Lipa?