Dua Lipa – French Exit: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio French Exit, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism.

Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season.

L’audio della canzone

Testo di French Exit di Dua Lipa

I don’t wanna stay till the lights come on
I just can’t relate to the words of this love song
What’s it gonna take to right all the wrongs?
‘Cause, right now, I can’t give you what you want

Everybody’s still dancin’
Everybody’s holding hands and romancin’
Someone’s gotta be the last one standin’
And I hate that I’m leaving you stranded
But I gotta hit the road

But I gotta hit the road

It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it
Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it
And I really hope you’ll understand it
Only way to go is a French exit

French exit
Filer à l’anglaise
French exit

Maybe time away will make it make sеnse
I’m better at a clеan break than leaving doors open
I know you’re gonna say I shoulda stayed till the end
But right now I can’t give you want you want

Everybody’s still dancin’
Everybody’s holding hands and romancin’
Someone’s gotta be the last one standin’
And I hate that I’m leaving you stranded

But I gotta hit the road, yeah
Yeah, I gotta hit the road

It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it
Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it
And I really hope you’ll understand it
Only way to go is a French exit

And you know, you know, you know, you know I’m right
And it’s better to do this than say goodbye
And the only, only, only fix is time
And a lonely, lonely, lonely night

It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it
Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it (You know, you know, you know, you know I’m right)
And I really hope you’ll understand it (You know, you know, you know, you know)
Only way to go is a French exit

French exit
Filer à l’anglaise
French exit
C’est la seule solution
French exit
French exit

Traduzione

Non voglio restare finché non si accendono le luci
Non riesco proprio a identificarmi con le parole di questa canzone d’amore
Cosa ci vorrà per correggere tutti i torti?
Perché in questo momento non posso darti quello che vuoi

Tutti stanno ancora ballando
Tutti si tengono per mano e si innamorano
Qualcuno deve essere l’ultimo a restare in piedi
E odio il fatto di lasciarti incagliato
Ma devo mettermi in viaggio

Ma devo mettermi in viaggio

Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io
Addio non fa male, non lo dico
E spero davvero che lo capirai
L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia

Uscita francese
Filer à l’anglaise
Uscita francese

Forse il tempo lontano gli darà un senso
Sono più bravo a fare una pausa pulita che a lasciare le porte aperte
So che dirai che avrei dovuto restare fino alla fine
Ma in questo momento non posso darti quello che vuoi

Tutti stanno ancora ballando
Tutti si tengono per mano e si innamorano
Qualcuno deve essere l’ultimo a restare in piedi
E odio il fatto di lasciarti incagliato

Ma devo mettermi in viaggio, sì
Sì, devo mettermi in viaggio

Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io
Addio non fa male, non lo dico
E spero davvero che lo capirai
L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia

E lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai che ho ragione
Ed è meglio farlo che dire addio
E l’unica, unica, unica soluzione è il tempo
E una notte solitaria, solitaria, solitaria

Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io
Un addio non fa male, non lo dico (lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai che ho ragione)
E spero davvero che lo capirai (lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai)
L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia

Uscita francese
Scattare
Uscita francese
C’è la sola soluzione
Uscita francese
Uscita francese

Cosa ne pensate di French Exit di Dua Lipa?

