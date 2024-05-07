Dua Lipa – French Exit: audio, testo e traduzione

Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio French Exit, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism.

Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season.

L’audio della canzone

Testo di French Exit di Dua Lipa

I don’t wanna stay till the lights come on

I just can’t relate to the words of this love song

What’s it gonna take to right all the wrongs?

‘Cause, right now, I can’t give you what you want

Everybody’s still dancin’

Everybody’s holding hands and romancin’

Someone’s gotta be the last one standin’

And I hate that I’m leaving you stranded

But I gotta hit the road

But I gotta hit the road

It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it

Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it

And I really hope you’ll understand it

Only way to go is a French exit

French exit

Filer à l’anglaise

French exit

Maybe time away will make it make sеnse

I’m better at a clеan break than leaving doors open

I know you’re gonna say I shoulda stayed till the end

But right now I can’t give you want you want

Everybody’s still dancin’

Everybody’s holding hands and romancin’

Someone’s gotta be the last one standin’

And I hate that I’m leaving you stranded

But I gotta hit the road, yeah

Yeah, I gotta hit the road

It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it

Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it

And I really hope you’ll understand it

Only way to go is a French exit

And you know, you know, you know, you know I’m right

And it’s better to do this than say goodbye

And the only, only, only fix is time

And a lonely, lonely, lonely night

It’s not a broken heart if I don’t break it

Goodbye doesn’t hurt it I don’t say it (You know, you know, you know, you know I’m right)

And I really hope you’ll understand it (You know, you know, you know, you know)

Only way to go is a French exit

French exit

Filer à l’anglaise

French exit

C’est la seule solution

French exit

French exit

Traduzione

Non voglio restare finché non si accendono le luci

Non riesco proprio a identificarmi con le parole di questa canzone d’amore

Cosa ci vorrà per correggere tutti i torti?

Perché in questo momento non posso darti quello che vuoi

Tutti stanno ancora ballando

Tutti si tengono per mano e si innamorano

Qualcuno deve essere l’ultimo a restare in piedi

E odio il fatto di lasciarti incagliato

Ma devo mettermi in viaggio

Ma devo mettermi in viaggio

Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io

Addio non fa male, non lo dico

E spero davvero che lo capirai

L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia

Uscita francese

Filer à l’anglaise

Uscita francese

Forse il tempo lontano gli darà un senso

Sono più bravo a fare una pausa pulita che a lasciare le porte aperte

So che dirai che avrei dovuto restare fino alla fine

Ma in questo momento non posso darti quello che vuoi

Tutti stanno ancora ballando

Tutti si tengono per mano e si innamorano

Qualcuno deve essere l’ultimo a restare in piedi

E odio il fatto di lasciarti incagliato

Ma devo mettermi in viaggio, sì

Sì, devo mettermi in viaggio

Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io

Addio non fa male, non lo dico

E spero davvero che lo capirai

L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia

E lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai che ho ragione

Ed è meglio farlo che dire addio

E l’unica, unica, unica soluzione è il tempo

E una notte solitaria, solitaria, solitaria

Non è un cuore spezzato se non lo spezzo io

Un addio non fa male, non lo dico (lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai che ho ragione)

E spero davvero che lo capirai (lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai)

L’unica strada da percorrere è l’uscita della Francia

Uscita francese

Scattare

Uscita francese

C’è la sola soluzione

Uscita francese

Uscita francese

Cosa ne pensate di French Exit di Dua Lipa?