Dua Lipa – Falling Forever: audio, testo e traduzione

Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio Falling Forever, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism.

Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season.

L’audio della canzone

Testo di Falling Forever di Dua Lipa

How long, how long

Are you good at holding on?

I know the mind is quick to throw away the moment

Where this takes us, maybe I don’t wanna know yet

‘Cause for now, you’re all I want

They say you got it, then it’s gone

I don’t believe that every flame has to get colder

I hope the feelings that you give me carry over

Till tomorrow and beyond

How long, how long

Can it just keep getting better?

Can we keep falling forever?

How long, how long

Can we stay like this together?

Can we keep falling forever?

You could wake up all alone

So tonight, I’ll give you something to remember

And eternity’s impossible to measure

But it feels right where we are

I’m falling deep, deep in your arms baby

Baby, I’m yours to keep, keep me close

Till tomorrow and beyond

How long, how long

Can it just keep getting better?

Can we keep falling forever?

How long, how long

Can we stay like this together?

Can we keep falling forever?

I wanna know, can you ride through any storm?

Can you ride from night till dawn?

Till tomorrow and beyond

How long, how long

Can it just keep getting better?

Can we keep falling forever?

How long, how long

Can we stay like this together?

Can we keep falling forever?

How long

Can it just keep getting better?

Can we keep falling forever?

Oh, oh-oh

How long?

How, how long?

Traduzione

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Sei bravo a resistere?

So che la mente è pronta a buttare via il momento

Dove ci porterà questo, forse non lo voglio ancora sapere

Perché per ora sei tutto ciò che voglio

Dicono che hai capito, poi non c’è più

Non credo che ogni fiamma debba raffreddarsi

Spero che i sentimenti che mi dai continuino

Fino a domani e oltre

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Può continuare a migliorare?

Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Possiamo stare così insieme?

Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Potresti svegliarti tutto solo

Quindi stasera ti darò qualcosa da ricordare

E l’eternità è impossibile da misurare

Ma sembra proprio dove siamo

Sto cadendo profondamente, profondamente tra le tue braccia, tesoro

Tesoro, sono tuo da tenere, tienimi vicino

Fino a domani e oltre

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Può continuare a migliorare?

Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Possiamo stare così insieme?

Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Voglio sapere, puoi cavalcare attraverso qualsiasi tempesta?

Puoi cavalcare dalla notte all’alba?

Fino a domani e oltre

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Può continuare a migliorare?

Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Possiamo stare così insieme?

Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Per quanto

Può continuare a migliorare?

Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Oh oh oh

Per quanto?

Come, per quanto tempo?

Cosa ne pensate di Falling Forever di Dua Lipa?