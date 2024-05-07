Dua Lipa – Falling Forever: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Maggio 2024 Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio Falling Forever, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism. Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season. L’audio della canzone Testo di Falling Forever di Dua Lipa How long, how long Are you good at holding on? I know the mind is quick to throw away the moment Where this takes us, maybe I don’t wanna know yet ‘Cause for now, you’re all I want They say you got it, then it’s gone I don’t believe that every flame has to get colder I hope the feelings that you give me carry over Till tomorrow and beyond How long, how long Can it just keep getting better? Can we keep falling forever? How long, how long Can we stay like this together? Can we keep falling forever? You could wake up all alone So tonight, I’ll give you something to remember And eternity’s impossible to measure But it feels right where we are I’m falling deep, deep in your arms baby Baby, I’m yours to keep, keep me close Till tomorrow and beyond How long, how long Can it just keep getting better? Can we keep falling forever? How long, how long Can we stay like this together? Can we keep falling forever? I wanna know, can you ride through any storm? Can you ride from night till dawn? Till tomorrow and beyond How long, how long Can it just keep getting better? Can we keep falling forever? How long, how long Can we stay like this together? Can we keep falling forever? How long Can it just keep getting better? Can we keep falling forever? Oh, oh-oh How long? How, how long? Traduzione Quanto tempo, quanto tempo Sei bravo a resistere? So che la mente è pronta a buttare via il momento Dove ci porterà questo, forse non lo voglio ancora sapere Perché per ora sei tutto ciò che voglio Dicono che hai capito, poi non c’è più Non credo che ogni fiamma debba raffreddarsi Spero che i sentimenti che mi dai continuino Fino a domani e oltre Quanto tempo, quanto tempo Può continuare a migliorare? Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre? Quanto tempo, quanto tempo Possiamo stare così insieme? Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre? Potresti svegliarti tutto solo Quindi stasera ti darò qualcosa da ricordare E l’eternità è impossibile da misurare Ma sembra proprio dove siamo Sto cadendo profondamente, profondamente tra le tue braccia, tesoro Tesoro, sono tuo da tenere, tienimi vicino Fino a domani e oltre Quanto tempo, quanto tempo Può continuare a migliorare? Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre? Quanto tempo, quanto tempo Possiamo stare così insieme? Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre? Voglio sapere, puoi cavalcare attraverso qualsiasi tempesta? Puoi cavalcare dalla notte all’alba? Fino a domani e oltre Quanto tempo, quanto tempo Può continuare a migliorare? Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre? Quanto tempo, quanto tempo Possiamo stare così insieme? Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre? Per quanto Può continuare a migliorare? Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre? Oh oh oh Per quanto? Come, per quanto tempo? Cosa ne pensate di Falling Forever di Dua Lipa?