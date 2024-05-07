GingerGeneration.it

Dua Lipa – Falling Forever: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Dua Lipa pubblica il 3 maggio Falling Forever, una delle tracce dell’album in studio, Radical Optimism.

Oltre a Illusion, l’album include i brani che hanno inaugurato la nuova era: Houdini e Training Season.

L’audio della canzone

Testo di Falling Forever di Dua Lipa

How long, how long

Are you good at holding on?
I know the mind is quick to throw away the moment
Where this takes us, maybe I don’t wanna know yet
‘Cause for now, you’re all I want
They say you got it, then it’s gone
I don’t believe that every flame has to get colder
I hope the feelings that you give me carry over
Till tomorrow and beyond

How long, how long
Can it just keep getting better?
Can we keep falling forever?
How long, how long
Can we stay like this together?
Can we keep falling forever?

You could wake up all alone
So tonight, I’ll give you something to remember
And eternity’s impossible to measure
But it feels right where we are
I’m falling deep, deep in your arms baby
Baby, I’m yours to keep, keep me close
Till tomorrow and beyond

How long, how long
Can it just keep getting better?
Can we keep falling forever?
How long, how long

Can we stay like this together?
Can we keep falling forever?

I wanna know, can you ride through any storm?
Can you ride from night till dawn?
Till tomorrow and beyond

How long, how long
Can it just keep getting better?
Can we keep falling forever?
How long, how long
Can we stay like this together?
Can we keep falling forever?

How long
Can it just keep getting better?
Can we keep falling forever?
Oh, oh-oh
How long?
How, how long?

Traduzione

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Sei bravo a resistere?
So che la mente è pronta a buttare via il momento
Dove ci porterà questo, forse non lo voglio ancora sapere
Perché per ora sei tutto ciò che voglio
Dicono che hai capito, poi non c’è più
Non credo che ogni fiamma debba raffreddarsi
Spero che i sentimenti che mi dai continuino
Fino a domani e oltre

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo
Può continuare a migliorare?
Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?
Quanto tempo, quanto tempo
Possiamo stare così insieme?
Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Potresti svegliarti tutto solo
Quindi stasera ti darò qualcosa da ricordare
E l’eternità è impossibile da misurare
Ma sembra proprio dove siamo
Sto cadendo profondamente, profondamente tra le tue braccia, tesoro
Tesoro, sono tuo da tenere, tienimi vicino
Fino a domani e oltre

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo
Può continuare a migliorare?
Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?
Quanto tempo, quanto tempo

Possiamo stare così insieme?
Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Voglio sapere, puoi cavalcare attraverso qualsiasi tempesta?
Puoi cavalcare dalla notte all’alba?
Fino a domani e oltre

Quanto tempo, quanto tempo
Può continuare a migliorare?
Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?
Quanto tempo, quanto tempo
Possiamo stare così insieme?
Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?

Per quanto
Può continuare a migliorare?
Possiamo continuare a cadere per sempre?
Oh oh oh
Per quanto?
Come, per quanto tempo?

Cosa ne pensate di Falling Forever di Dua Lipa?

