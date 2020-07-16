Troye Sivan: ecco il video ufficiale di Easy (testo e traduzione)

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il video ufficiale del suo ultimo singolo Easy, rilasciato appena il 15 luglio. Il cantante australiano ha anche annunciato l’arrivo di un EP, dal titolo In A Dream, dove sarà contenuto anche il precedente singolo Take Yourself Home.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Easy di Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan - Easy (Official Video)

Testo

You ran away to find something to say

I went astray to make it okay

And he made it easy, darlin’

I’m in still in love, and I say that because

I know how it seems, between you and me

It hasn’t been easy, darlin’

I can’t even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we’ll make it through‘Cause he made it easy, easy

Please don’t leave me, leave me[Verse 2] What’s left of the dance

That’s all on my hands

The rock in my throat, a hair on my coat

The stranger at home, my darling

Like some kind of freak, my darling

Now I’m vulnerable, so sad and alone

But don’t cry for me, ‘cause everyone knows

You reap what you sow, my darling

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Ritornello

I can’t even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we’ll make it through[Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause he made it easy, easy

Please don’t leave me, don’t leave me[Bridge] He made it easy, please don’t leave me

He made it easy, please don’t leave me

I can’t even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we’ll make it through[Post-Chorus] ‘Cause he made it easy, easy

Please don’t leave me, no don’t leave me[Outro] He made it easy

Please don’t leave me

He made it easy

Please don’t leave me

Traduzione

sei andato via correndo per trovare qualcosa da dire

sono andato fuori strada per renderlo ok

e lo abbiamo reso facile, caro

sono ancora innamorato, e lo dico perché

so come sembra, tra me e te

non è stato facile, caro

non riesco neanche a guardarti

guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi

il legno si sta spezzando

le linee sono distorte

questa casa è a fuoco, woo

bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia

cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?

dimmi che ce la faremo

perché lui lo ha reso facile

ti prego non lasciarmi

cosa è rimasto nel ballo

è tutto nelle mie mani

il sasso nella mia gola, un capello nel mio cappotto

l’estraneo in casa, mio caro

come se fosse un pazzo, mio caro

adesso sono vulnerabile così solo e triste

ma non piangere per me, perché tutti sanno

raccogli quello che semini

Ritornello

non riesco neanche a guardarti

guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi

il legno si sta spezzando

le linee sono distorte

questa casa è a fuoco, woo

bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia

cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?

dimmi che ce la faremo

perché lui lo ha reso facile

ti prego non lasciarmi

perché lui lo ha reso facile

non riesco neanche a guardarti

guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi

il legno si sta spezzando

le linee sono distorte

questa casa è a fuoco, woo

bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia

cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?

dimmi che ce la faremo

