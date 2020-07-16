Troye Sivan: ecco il video ufficiale di Easy (testo e traduzione)

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il video ufficiale del suo ultimo singolo Easy, rilasciato appena il 15 luglio. Il cantante australiano ha anche annunciato l’arrivo di un EP, dal titolo In A Dream, dove sarà contenuto anche il precedente singolo Take Yourself Home.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Easy di Troye Sivan
Sponsored by Kaplan!
CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO EASY
Testo
You ran away to find something to say
I went astray to make it okay
And he made it easy, darlin’
I’m in still in love, and I say that because
I know how it seems, between you and me
It hasn’t been easy, darlin’
I can’t even look at you
Would you look at the space just next to your feet
The wood is warping
The lines distorting
This house is on fire, woo!
Burning the tears right off my face
What the hell did we do?
Tell me we’ll make it through‘Cause he made it easy, easy
Please don’t leave me, leave me[Verse 2] What’s left of the dance
That’s all on my hands
The rock in my throat, a hair on my coat
The stranger at home, my darling
Like some kind of freak, my darling
Now I’m vulnerable, so sad and alone
But don’t cry for me, ‘cause everyone knows
You reap what you sow, my darling
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ritornello
I can’t even look at you
Would you look at the space just next to your feet?
The wood is warping
The lines distorting
This house is on fire, woo!
Burning the tears right off my face
What the hell did we do?
Tell me we’ll make it through[Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause he made it easy, easy
Please don’t leave me, don’t leave me[Bridge] He made it easy, please don’t leave me
He made it easy, please don’t leave me
I can’t even look at you
Would you look at the space just next to your feet?
The wood is warping
The lines distorting
This house is on fire, woo!
Burning the tears right off my face
What the hell did we do?
Tell me we’ll make it through[Post-Chorus] ‘Cause he made it easy, easy
Please don’t leave me, no don’t leave me[Outro] He made it easy
Please don’t leave me
He made it easy
Please don’t leave me
Traduzione
sei andato via correndo per trovare qualcosa da dire
sono andato fuori strada per renderlo ok
e lo abbiamo reso facile, caro
sono ancora innamorato, e lo dico perché
so come sembra, tra me e te
non è stato facile, caro
non riesco neanche a guardarti
guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi
il legno si sta spezzando
le linee sono distorte
questa casa è a fuoco, woo
bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia
cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?
dimmi che ce la faremo
perché lui lo ha reso facile
ti prego non lasciarmi
cosa è rimasto nel ballo
è tutto nelle mie mani
il sasso nella mia gola, un capello nel mio cappotto
l’estraneo in casa, mio caro
come se fosse un pazzo, mio caro
adesso sono vulnerabile così solo e triste
ma non piangere per me, perché tutti sanno
raccogli quello che semini
Ritornello
non riesco neanche a guardarti
guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi
il legno si sta spezzando
le linee sono distorte
questa casa è a fuoco, woo
bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia
cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?
dimmi che ce la faremo
perché lui lo ha reso facile
ti prego non lasciarmi
perché lui lo ha reso facile
non riesco neanche a guardarti
guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi
il legno si sta spezzando
le linee sono distorte
questa casa è a fuoco, woo
bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia
cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?
dimmi che ce la faremo