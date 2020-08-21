Troye Sivan: audio, testo e traduzione di IN A DREAM

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il suo nuovo EP dal titolo In a dream. Questo suo lavoro era stato anticipato dal singolo Easy e ancora dai brani Take Yourself Home e Rager Teenager! Solo 6 tracce per un album composto durante la quarantena in Australia, dove il cantante abita da sempre.
Si tratta di un’anticipazione per quello che potrebbe essere, presto, un album completo. Magari da rilasciare nelle prime battute del 2021.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di IN A DREAM di Troye Sivan:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
ACQUISTA IL BRANO IN A DREAM
Testo
I think about it
Can’t think about it
Took a flight all the way home, yeah (Ooh)
No way around it, I still see you way up here, yeah
I’m stressed about it
Went west about it
Took a hammer to my phone, yeah (Ooh)
No way around it, I still hear you crystal clear
But I won’t let you in again
I’m gonna lock the doors and hide my shit
‘Cause my spirit’s wearing thin
And there’s only so much I can give
I won’t let you in again
It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever said, you know
It’s the hardest thing I’ve said
Guess I might understand it
If you don’t listen to me
Would’ve thought it was obvious
You don’t show up in a dream
Guess I even forgive you
For you not wanting to leave (No, no, no)
Put my shoes on and run away
But you still show up in a dream
Only making this harder
‘Cause I still have to see your, see your face, yeah
(Ooh, ooh)
Can you come back?
Wait, I don’t mean that, no
It’s all just feeling real now (Ooh)
So far away, but I still feel you everywhere
But I can’t let you in again
I’m gonna lock the doors and hide my shit (Hide my shit)
‘Cause my spirit’s wearing thin
And there’s only so much I can give (I can give)
I won’t let you in again
That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever said, you know
That’s the hardest thing I’ve said
Guess I might understand it
If you don’t listen to me
Would’ve thought it was obvious
You don’t show up in a dream
Guess I even forgive you
For you not wanting to leave (No, no, no)
Put my shoes on and run away
But you still show up in a dream
Only making this harder
‘Cause I still have to see your, see your face, yeah
(Ooh, ooh)mar
But I can’t let you in again
I’m gonna lock the doors and hide my shit
‘Cause my spirit’s wearing thin
And there’s only so much I can give
I won’t let you in again
That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever said, you know
That’s the hardest thing I’ve said
Guess I might understand it
If you don’t listen to me
Would’ve thought it was obvious
That you don’t show up in a dream
Guess I even forgive you
For you not wanting to leave (No, no, no)
Put my shoes on and run away
But you still show up in a dream
Only making this harder
‘Cause I still have to see your, see your face, yeah
(Ooh, ooh)
Traduzione di Troye Sivan
ci penso
Non riesco a pensarci
Ho preso un volo fino a casa, sì (Ooh)
Niente da fare, ti vedo ancora quassù, sì
Sono stressato per questo
Ci siamo diretti a ovest
Ho preso a martellate il mio telefono, sì (Ooh)
Niente da fare, ti sento ancora cristallino
Ma non ti lascerò entrare di nuovo
Chiudo le porte e nascondo la mia merda
Perché il mio spirito si sta esaurendo
E posso dare solo così tanto
Non ti lascerò entrare di nuovo
È la cosa più difficile che abbia mai detto, sai
È la cosa più difficile che abbia detto
Credo di poterlo capire
Se non mi ascolti
Avrei pensato che fosse ovvio
Non ti presenti in un sogno
Immagino di averti persino perdonato
Per te che non vuoi andartene (No, no, no)
Mettimi le scarpe e scappa
Ma ti presenti ancora in un sogno
Solo rendendo questo più difficile
Perché devo ancora vedere la tua, vedere la tua faccia, sì
(Ooh ooh)
Puoi tornare indietro?
Aspetta, non intendo questo, no
Sembra tutto reale ora (Ooh)
Così lontano, ma ti sento ancora ovunque
Ma non posso lasciarti entrare di nuovo
Chiuderò le porte e nasconderò la mia merda (nasconderò la mia merda)
Perché il mio spirito si sta esaurendo
E c’è solo così tanto che posso dare (posso dare)
Non ti lascerò entrare di nuovo
È la cosa più difficile che abbia mai detto, sai
Questa è la cosa più difficile che ho detto
Credo di poterlo capire
Se non mi ascolti
Avrei pensato che fosse ovvio
Non ti presenti in un sogno
Immagino di averti persino perdonato
Per te che non vuoi andartene (No, no, no)
Mettimi le scarpe e scappa
Ma ti presenti ancora in un sogno
Solo rendendo questo più difficile
Perché devo ancora vedere la tua, vedere la tua faccia, sì
(Ooh ooh)
Ma non posso lasciarti entrare di nuovo
Chiudo le porte e nascondo la mia merda
Perché il mio spirito si sta esaurendo
E posso dare solo così tanto
Non ti lascerò entrare di nuovo
È la cosa più difficile che abbia mai detto, sai
Questa è la cosa più difficile che ho detto
Credo di poterlo capire
Se non mi ascolti
Avrei pensato che fosse ovvio
Che non ti presenti in un sogno
Immagino di averti persino perdonato
Per te che non vuoi andartene (No, no, no)
Mettimi le scarpe e scappa
Ma ti presenti ancora in un sogno
Solo rendendo questo più difficile
Perché devo ancora vedere la tua, vedere la tua faccia, sì
(Ooh ooh)