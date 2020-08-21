Troye Sivan: audio, testo e traduzione di IN A DREAM

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il suo nuovo EP dal titolo In a dream. Questo suo lavoro era stato anticipato dal singolo Easy e ancora dai brani Take Yourself Home e Rager Teenager! Solo 6 tracce per un album composto durante la quarantena in Australia, dove il cantante abita da sempre.

Si tratta di un’anticipazione per quello che potrebbe essere, presto, un album completo. Magari da rilasciare nelle prime battute del 2021.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di IN A DREAM di Troye Sivan:

Troye Sivan - IN A DREAM (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube

<br />

Testo

I think about it

Can’t think about it

Took a flight all the way home, yeah (Ooh)

No way around it, I still see you way up here, yeah

I’m stressed about it

Went west about it

Took a hammer to my phone, yeah (Ooh)

No way around it, I still hear you crystal clear

But I won’t let you in again

I’m gonna lock the doors and hide my shit

‘Cause my spirit’s wearing thin

And there’s only so much I can give

I won’t let you in again

It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever said, you know

It’s the hardest thing I’ve said

Guess I might understand it

If you don’t listen to me

Would’ve thought it was obvious

You don’t show up in a dream

Guess I even forgive you

For you not wanting to leave (No, no, no)

Put my shoes on and run away

But you still show up in a dream

Only making this harder

‘Cause I still have to see your, see your face, yeah

(Ooh, ooh)

Can you come back?

Wait, I don’t mean that, no

It’s all just feeling real now (Ooh)

So far away, but I still feel you everywhere

But I can’t let you in again

I’m gonna lock the doors and hide my shit (Hide my shit)

‘Cause my spirit’s wearing thin

And there’s only so much I can give (I can give)

I won’t let you in again

That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever said, you know

That’s the hardest thing I’ve said

Guess I might understand it

If you don’t listen to me

Would’ve thought it was obvious

You don’t show up in a dream

Guess I even forgive you

For you not wanting to leave (No, no, no)

Put my shoes on and run away

But you still show up in a dream

Only making this harder

‘Cause I still have to see your, see your face, yeah

(Ooh, ooh)mar

But I can’t let you in again

I’m gonna lock the doors and hide my shit

‘Cause my spirit’s wearing thin

And there’s only so much I can give

I won’t let you in again

That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever said, you know

That’s the hardest thing I’ve said

Guess I might understand it

If you don’t listen to me

Would’ve thought it was obvious

That you don’t show up in a dream

Guess I even forgive you

For you not wanting to leave (No, no, no)

Put my shoes on and run away

But you still show up in a dream

Only making this harder

‘Cause I still have to see your, see your face, yeah

(Ooh, ooh)

Traduzione di Troye Sivan

ci penso

Non riesco a pensarci

Ho preso un volo fino a casa, sì (Ooh)

Niente da fare, ti vedo ancora quassù, sì

Sono stressato per questo

Ci siamo diretti a ovest

Ho preso a martellate il mio telefono, sì (Ooh)

Niente da fare, ti sento ancora cristallino

Ma non ti lascerò entrare di nuovo

Chiudo le porte e nascondo la mia merda

Perché il mio spirito si sta esaurendo

E posso dare solo così tanto

Non ti lascerò entrare di nuovo

È la cosa più difficile che abbia mai detto, sai

È la cosa più difficile che abbia detto

Credo di poterlo capire

Se non mi ascolti

Avrei pensato che fosse ovvio

Non ti presenti in un sogno

Immagino di averti persino perdonato

Per te che non vuoi andartene (No, no, no)

Mettimi le scarpe e scappa

Ma ti presenti ancora in un sogno

Solo rendendo questo più difficile

Perché devo ancora vedere la tua, vedere la tua faccia, sì

(Ooh ooh)

Puoi tornare indietro?

Aspetta, non intendo questo, no

Sembra tutto reale ora (Ooh)

Così lontano, ma ti sento ancora ovunque

Ma non posso lasciarti entrare di nuovo

Chiuderò le porte e nasconderò la mia merda (nasconderò la mia merda)

Perché il mio spirito si sta esaurendo

E c’è solo così tanto che posso dare (posso dare)

Non ti lascerò entrare di nuovo

È la cosa più difficile che abbia mai detto, sai

Questa è la cosa più difficile che ho detto

Credo di poterlo capire

Se non mi ascolti

Avrei pensato che fosse ovvio

Non ti presenti in un sogno

Immagino di averti persino perdonato

Per te che non vuoi andartene (No, no, no)

Mettimi le scarpe e scappa

Ma ti presenti ancora in un sogno

Solo rendendo questo più difficile

Perché devo ancora vedere la tua, vedere la tua faccia, sì

(Ooh ooh)

Ma non posso lasciarti entrare di nuovo

Chiudo le porte e nascondo la mia merda

Perché il mio spirito si sta esaurendo

E posso dare solo così tanto

Non ti lascerò entrare di nuovo

È la cosa più difficile che abbia mai detto, sai

Questa è la cosa più difficile che ho detto

Credo di poterlo capire

Se non mi ascolti

Avrei pensato che fosse ovvio

Che non ti presenti in un sogno

Immagino di averti persino perdonato

Per te che non vuoi andartene (No, no, no)

Mettimi le scarpe e scappa

Ma ti presenti ancora in un sogno

Solo rendendo questo più difficile

Perché devo ancora vedere la tua, vedere la tua faccia, sì

(Ooh ooh)