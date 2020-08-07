Troye Sivan: video, testo e traduzione di Rager teenager!

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il video musicale del nuovo brano Rager teenager! Il brano arriva dopo il primo singolo della nuova era, Easy, e anticipa il nuovo album In a dream. Ancor prima di questo brano, il cantante sudafricano naturalizzato australiano aveva rilasciato il brano Take yourself home.

Adesso ne arriva ancora un altro, con un video realizzato completamente da casa: nella vasca da bagno dell’artista!

<br />

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Rager Teenager di Troye Sivan:

Ecco il video

Troye Sivan - Rager teenager! (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo

Hey, you

Where you been hanging out lately? (You)

Sleeping and spending nights, wasting time

Never thought I’d see you again in my life

Why you been acting like a stranger?

Feelin’ alive, a teenager, ooh

Feels kinda cool in the rager and I

Never thought I’d see the day in my life

Yet here you are

I just wanna go wild

I just wanna fuck shit up and just ride

In your car tonight

In your bed tonight

I just wanna sing loud

I just wanna lose myself in a crowd

In your arms tonight

Or in his arms tonight

Hey, my lil’ rager teenager

Tryna figure it out

Living a season of screaming

And turning it out

Hey, my little rager teenager

I’ve missed you around, yeah

Missed you around

Hey, you

Where you been hanging out lately? (You)

Sleeping and spending nights, wasting time

Never thought I’d see you again in my life

Why you been acting like a stranger?

Feelin’ alive, a teenager, ooh

Feels kinda cool in the rager and I

Never thought I’d see the day in my life

Yet here we are, yeah

I just wanna go wild (Wild, wild)

I just wanna do some shit just to try

In your car tonight

In your bed tonight

I just wanna sing loud

I just wanna lose myself in a crowd

In your arms tonight

Or in his arms tonight

Hey, my lil’ rager teenager

Tryna figure it out

Live in a season of screaming

And turning it out

Hey, my little rager teenager

I’ve missed you around, yeah

Missed you around

Traduzione

<br />