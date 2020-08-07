Troye Sivan: video, testo e traduzione di Rager teenager!

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il video musicale del nuovo brano Rager teenager! Il brano arriva dopo il primo singolo della nuova era, Easy, e anticipa il nuovo album In a dream. Ancor prima di questo brano, il cantante sudafricano naturalizzato australiano aveva rilasciato il brano Take yourself home.
Adesso ne arriva ancora un altro, con un video realizzato completamente da casa: nella vasca da bagno dell’artista!
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Rager Teenager di Troye Sivan:
Ecco il video
Testo
Hey, you
Where you been hanging out lately? (You)
Sleeping and spending nights, wasting time
Never thought I’d see you again in my life
Why you been acting like a stranger?
Feelin’ alive, a teenager, ooh
Feels kinda cool in the rager and I
Never thought I’d see the day in my life
Yet here you are
I just wanna go wild
I just wanna fuck shit up and just ride
In your car tonight
In your bed tonight
I just wanna sing loud
I just wanna lose myself in a crowd
In your arms tonight
Or in his arms tonight
Hey, my lil’ rager teenager
Tryna figure it out
Living a season of screaming
And turning it out
Hey, my little rager teenager
I’ve missed you around, yeah
Missed you around
Hey, you
Where you been hanging out lately? (You)
Sleeping and spending nights, wasting time
Never thought I’d see you again in my life
Why you been acting like a stranger?
Feelin’ alive, a teenager, ooh
Feels kinda cool in the rager and I
Never thought I’d see the day in my life
Yet here we are, yeah
I just wanna go wild (Wild, wild)
I just wanna do some shit just to try
In your car tonight
In your bed tonight
I just wanna sing loud
I just wanna lose myself in a crowd
In your arms tonight
Or in his arms tonight
Hey, my lil’ rager teenager
Tryna figure it out
Live in a season of screaming
And turning it out
Hey, my little rager teenager
I’ve missed you around, yeah
Missed you around
Traduzione