CanzoniMusicaUltime News

Troye Sivan: video, testo e traduzione di Rager teenager!

di Roberta Marciano
scritto da Roberta Marciano
troye sivan rager teenager

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il video musicale del nuovo brano Rager teenager! Il brano arriva dopo il primo singolo della nuova era, Easy, e anticipa il nuovo album In a dream. Ancor prima di questo brano, il cantante sudafricano naturalizzato australiano aveva rilasciato il brano Take yourself home.

Adesso ne arriva ancora un altro, con un video realizzato completamente da casa: nella vasca da bagno dell’artista!

 

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Rager Teenager di Troye Sivan:

Sponsored by Kaplan!

CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO RAGER TEENAGER

 

Ecco il video

Troye Sivan - Rager teenager! (Official Video)

Testo

Hey, you
Where you been hanging out lately? (You)
Sleeping and spending nights, wasting time
Never thought I’d see you again in my life
Why you been acting like a stranger?
Feelin’ alive, a teenager, ooh
Feels kinda cool in the rager and I
Never thought I’d see the day in my life
Yet here you are

I just wanna go wild
I just wanna fuck shit up and just ride
In your car tonight
In your bed tonight
I just wanna sing loud
I just wanna lose myself in a crowd
In your arms tonight
Or in his arms tonight

Hey, my lil’ rager teenager
Tryna figure it out
Living a season of screaming
And turning it out
Hey, my little rager teenager
I’ve missed you around, yeah
Missed you around

Hey, you
Where you been hanging out lately? (You)
Sleeping and spending nights, wasting time
Never thought I’d see you again in my life
Why you been acting like a stranger?
Feelin’ alive, a teenager, ooh
Feels kinda cool in the rager and I
Never thought I’d see the day in my life
Yet here we are, yeah

I just wanna go wild (Wild, wild)
I just wanna do some shit just to try
In your car tonight
In your bed tonight
I just wanna sing loud
I just wanna lose myself in a crowd
In your arms tonight
Or in his arms tonight

Hey, my lil’ rager teenager
Tryna figure it out
Live in a season of screaming
And turning it out
Hey, my little rager teenager
I’ve missed you around, yeah
Missed you around

Traduzione

 

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo brano di Troye Sivan, Rager Teenager?

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

Articoli Correlati

Troye Sivan: ecco il video ufficiale di Easy...

Tredici 4: ecco la scena in cui è...

Troye Sivan: audio, testo e traduzione di Take...

Troye Sivan annuncia il nuovo singolo Take Yourself...

Charli XCX feat Troye Sivan: ecco il video...

Charli XCX feat. Troye Sivan: audio, testo e...

Chi è Lauv, artista emergente che ha collaborato...

Taylor Swift: ecco gli indizi sulle possibili collaborazioni...

Boy Erased: la recensione del commovente film con...

Troye Sivan: la recensione del Bloom Tour al...