Troye Sivan: audio, testo e traduzione del brano STUD

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il suo nuovo EP dal titolo In a dream. Questo suo lavoro era stato anticipato dal singolo Easy e ancora dai brani Take Yourself Home e Rager Teenager! Solo 6 tracce per un album composto durante la quarantena in Australia, dove il cantante abita da sempre.
Si tratta di un’anticipazione per quello che potrebbe essere, presto, un album completo. Magari da rilasciare nelle prime battute del 2021.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di STUD di Troye Sivan:
Testo
Hey, stud
You can come, you can come
And meet me out front
You got all the muscles and the features I want
And I want what I want, my love
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Hey, tough
What’s it like to be so big and strong
And so buff?
Everything I’m not
But could I still be a hunk to you?
Enough for you, a stud to you
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Taking the fun out of fucks
Searching for something I’m not
Knowing that you’re not the one
(You’re the one for right now, yeah)
How much of me would you take?
And how much of me would you change?
On second thought, don’t say a thing
(‘Cause you’re the one for right now)
Just let me believe that
You like what you’re seeing
When you’re looking at me
And your heartbeat is speeding
At seven hundred miles
Down highways to Eden
Like my body’s the apple you’re eating
Yeah
Hey, stud
You can come, you can come
And meet me out front
You got all the muscles and the features I want
And I want what I want, my love
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Hey, stud
You can come, you can come
And meet me out front
You got all the muscles and the features I want
And I want what I want, my love
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
You’re into this, right?
We should do this right
You can make my night
We should do this right
You’re into this, right?
We should do this right
You can make my night
We should do this, right?
Right?
Just let me believe that
You like what you’re seeing
When you’re looking at me
And your heartbeat is speeding
The seven hundred miles
Down highways to Eden
Like my body’s the apple you’re eating
Yeah
You’re into this (Mmm)
We should do this (Mmm)
You’re into this (Mmm)
You can make my night (Mmm)
You’re into this, right?
You can make my night
You’re into this, right?
You can make my night
You’re into this
My night
Mmm
Traduzione
Ehi, stallone
Puoi venire, puoi venire
E incontriamoci davanti
Hai tutti i muscoli e le caratteristiche che voglio
E voglio quello che voglio, amore mio
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Ehi, stallone
Com’è essere così grande e forte
E così in forma?
Tutto quello che non sono
Ma potrei ancora essere un fusto per te?
Abbastanza per te, uno stallone per te
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Prendersi il divertimento dalle sc***
Alla ricerca di qualcosa che non sono
Sapendo che non sei quello giusto
(Sei l’unico per adesso, yeah)
Quanto di me prenderesti?
E quanto cambieresti di me?
A pensarci bene, non dire niente
(Perché tu sei l’unico per adesso)
Lasciami credere
Ti piace quello che vedi
Quando mi guardi
E il tuo battito cardiaco sta accelerando
A settecento miglia
Giù per le autostrade verso l’Eden
Come se il mio corpo fosse la mela che stai mangiando
si
Ehi, stallone
Puoi venire, puoi venire
E incontriamoci davanti
Hai tutti i muscoli e le caratteristiche che voglio
E voglio quello che voglio, amore mio
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Ehi, stallone
Puoi venire, puoi venire
E incontriamoci davanti
Hai tutti i muscoli e le caratteristiche che voglio
E voglio quello che voglio, amore mio
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Ti piace questo, vero?
Dovremmo farlo bene
Puoi essere la mia notte
Dovremmo farlo bene
Ti piace questo, vero?
Dovremmo farlo bene
Puoi essere la mia notte
Dovremmo farlo, giusto?
Lasciami credere
Ti piace quello che vedi
Quando mi guardi
E il tuo battito cardiaco sta accelerando
A settecento miglia
Giù per le autostrade verso l’Eden
Come se il mio corpo fosse la mela che stai mangiando
si
Ti piace questo (Mmm)
Dovremmo farlo (Mmm)
Ti piace questo (Mmm)
Puoi rendere la mia notte (Mmm)
Ti piace questo, vero?
Puoi rendere la mia notte
Ti piace questo, vero?
Puoi rendere la mia notte
Ti piace questo
La mia notte
Mmm