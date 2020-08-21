Troye Sivan: audio, testo e traduzione del brano STUD

Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il suo nuovo EP dal titolo In a dream. Questo suo lavoro era stato anticipato dal singolo Easy e ancora dai brani Take Yourself Home e Rager Teenager! Solo 6 tracce per un album composto durante la quarantena in Australia, dove il cantante abita da sempre.

Si tratta di un’anticipazione per quello che potrebbe essere, presto, un album completo. Magari da rilasciare nelle prime battute del 2021.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di STUD di Troye Sivan:

Troye Sivan - STUD (Official Audio)

<br />

Testo

Hey, stud

You can come, you can come

And meet me out front

You got all the muscles and the features I want

And I want what I want, my love

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Hey, tough

What’s it like to be so big and strong

And so buff?

Everything I’m not

But could I still be a hunk to you?

Enough for you, a stud to you

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Taking the fun out of fucks

Searching for something I’m not

Knowing that you’re not the one

(You’re the one for right now, yeah)

How much of me would you take?

And how much of me would you change?

On second thought, don’t say a thing

(‘Cause you’re the one for right now)

Just let me believe that

You like what you’re seeing

When you’re looking at me

And your heartbeat is speeding

At seven hundred miles

Down highways to Eden

Like my body’s the apple you’re eating

Yeah

Hey, stud

You can come, you can come

And meet me out front

You got all the muscles and the features I want

And I want what I want, my love

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Hey, stud

You can come, you can come

And meet me out front

You got all the muscles and the features I want

And I want what I want, my love

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

You’re into this, right?

We should do this right

You can make my night

We should do this right

You’re into this, right?

We should do this right

You can make my night

We should do this, right?

Right?

Just let me believe that

You like what you’re seeing

When you’re looking at me

And your heartbeat is speeding

The seven hundred miles

Down highways to Eden

Like my body’s the apple you’re eating

Yeah

You’re into this (Mmm)

We should do this (Mmm)

You’re into this (Mmm)

You can make my night (Mmm)

You’re into this, right?

You can make my night

You’re into this, right?

You can make my night

You’re into this

My night

Mmm

Traduzione

Ehi, stallone

Puoi venire, puoi venire

E incontriamoci davanti

Hai tutti i muscoli e le caratteristiche che voglio

E voglio quello che voglio, amore mio

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Ehi, stallone

Com’è essere così grande e forte

E così in forma?

Tutto quello che non sono

Ma potrei ancora essere un fusto per te?

Abbastanza per te, uno stallone per te

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Prendersi il divertimento dalle sc***

Alla ricerca di qualcosa che non sono

Sapendo che non sei quello giusto

(Sei l’unico per adesso, yeah)

Quanto di me prenderesti?

E quanto cambieresti di me?

A pensarci bene, non dire niente

(Perché tu sei l’unico per adesso)

Lasciami credere

Ti piace quello che vedi

Quando mi guardi

E il tuo battito cardiaco sta accelerando

A settecento miglia

Giù per le autostrade verso l’Eden

Come se il mio corpo fosse la mela che stai mangiando

si

Ehi, stallone

Puoi venire, puoi venire

E incontriamoci davanti

Hai tutti i muscoli e le caratteristiche che voglio

E voglio quello che voglio, amore mio

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Ehi, stallone

Puoi venire, puoi venire

E incontriamoci davanti

Hai tutti i muscoli e le caratteristiche che voglio

E voglio quello che voglio, amore mio

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Ti piace questo, vero?

Dovremmo farlo bene

Puoi essere la mia notte

Dovremmo farlo bene

Ti piace questo, vero?

Dovremmo farlo bene

Puoi essere la mia notte

Dovremmo farlo, giusto?

Lasciami credere

Ti piace quello che vedi

Quando mi guardi

E il tuo battito cardiaco sta accelerando

A settecento miglia

Giù per le autostrade verso l’Eden

Come se il mio corpo fosse la mela che stai mangiando

si

Ti piace questo (Mmm)

Dovremmo farlo (Mmm)

Ti piace questo (Mmm)

Puoi rendere la mia notte (Mmm)

Ti piace questo, vero?

Puoi rendere la mia notte

Ti piace questo, vero?

Puoi rendere la mia notte

Ti piace questo

La mia notte

Mmm