Troye Sivan ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Easy annunciando altre novità in arrivo. Il 21 agosto uscirà infatti il suo EP, In A Dream anticipato anche dal singolo Take Yourself Home. Domani, 16 luglio, sarà invece rilasciato il video ufficiale della canzone Easy.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Easy di Troye Sivan

Testo

You ran away to find something to say

I went astray to make it okay

And he made it easy, darlin’

I’m in still in love, and I say that because

I know how it seems, between you and me

It hasn’t been easy, darlin’

Traduzione

sei andato via correndo per trovare qualcosa da dire

sono andato fuori strada per renderlo ok

e lo abbiamo reso facile, caro

sono ancora innamorato, e lo dico perché

so come sembra, tra me e te

non è stato facile, caro

non riesco neanche a guardarti

guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi

il legno si sta spezzando

le linee sono distorte

questa casa è a fuoco, woo

bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia

cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?

dimmi che ce la faremo

perché lui lo ha reso facile

ti prego non lasciarmi

cosa è rimasto nel ballo

è tutto nelle mie mani

il sasso nella mia gola, un capello nel mio cappotto

l’estraneo in casa, mio caro

come se fosse un pazzo, mio caro

adesso sono vulnerabile così solo e triste

ma non piangere per me, perché tutti sanno

raccogli quello che semini

non riesco neanche a guardarti

guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi

il legno si sta spezzando

le linee sono distorte

questa casa è a fuoco, woo

bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia

cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?

dimmi che ce la faremo

perché lui lo ha reso facile

ti prego non lasciarmi

perché lui lo ha reso facile

non riesco neanche a guardarti

guarderesti nello spazio in mezzo ai tuoi piedi

il legno si sta spezzando

le linee sono distorte

questa casa è a fuoco, woo

bruci le lacrime proprio sulla mia faccia

cosa diamine abbiamo fatto?

dimmi che ce la faremo