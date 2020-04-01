Troye Sivan: audio, testo e traduzione di Take Yourself Home

Nonostante la quarantena, Troye Sivan ha deciso di lasciare il suo nuovo singolo. Il titolo curioso sembra quasi sposarsi alla perfezione con la recente situazione che stiamo vivendo nel mondo, ma in realtà non ha nulla a che vedere con la recente emergenza Coronavirus. Si intitola Take Yourself Home e anticipa con tutta probabilità il prossimo lavoro del cantante dopo il successo dell’album Bloom.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Take Yourself Home di Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan - Take Yourself Home (Lyric Video)

Testo

I’m tired of the city

Scream if you’re with me

If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, oh, oh-oh

Sad in the summer

City needs a mother

If I’m gonna waste my time, then it’s time to go

Take yourself home

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Talk to meThere’s nothing can’t be fixed with some honestyHow it got this dark is just beyond to meIf anyone can hear me, switch the lightsAnd happinessIs right there where you lost itWhen you took the betCounting all the losses that you can’t collectGot everything and nothing in my life [Chorus] I’m tired of the cityScream if you’re with meIf I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, oh, oh-ohSad in the summerCity needs a motherIf I’m gonna waste my time, then it’s time to goTake yourself homeTake yourself home [Verse 2] Who you really tryna be when you see your face?Is it worth it trying to win in a losing game?Well it’s all waiting for youAnd, boy, I know you’re eagerBut it just might destroy youDestroy you, yeah [Chorus] I’m tired of the cityScream if you’re with meIf I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, oh, oh-ohSad in the summerCity needs a motherIf I’m gonna waste my time, then it’s time to goTake yourself homeTake yourself homeTake yourself home

sono stanco della città

urlo se sei con me

se dovrò morire, moriamo in qualche posto bello

triste in estate

la città ha bisogno di una madre

se sprecherò il mio tempo, allora è tempo di andare

portati a casa

parlami

non c’è niente che non possa essere aggiustato con un po’ di onestà

come è diventato così cupo dietro di me

se qualcuno mi sentirà, spegni la luce

e felicità

è lì dove l’hai persa

quando hai fatto la scommessa

contando tutte le sconfitte che riesci a raccogliere

ho tutto e niente nella mia vita

sono stanco della città

urla se sei con me

se dovrò morire, moriamo in qualche posto bello

triste in estate

la città ha bisogno di una madre

se sprecherò il mio tempo, allora è tempo di andare

portati a casa

chi cerchi veramente di essere quando vedi la tua faccia?

ne vale la pena provare a vincere una battaglia persa?

quando sta aspettando per te

e ragazzo, lo so che sei desideroso

ma potrebbe distruggerti

distruggerti

sono stanco della città

urla se sei con me

se dovrò morire, moriamo in qualche posto bello

triste in estate

la città ha bisogno di una madre

se sprecherò il mio tempo, allora è tempo di andare

portati a casa