Troye Sivan: audio, testo e traduzione di Take Yourself Home

Nonostante la quarantena, Troye Sivan ha deciso di lasciare il suo nuovo singolo. Il titolo curioso sembra quasi sposarsi alla perfezione con la recente situazione che stiamo vivendo nel mondo, ma in realtà non ha nulla a che vedere con la recente emergenza Coronavirus. Si intitola Take Yourself Home e anticipa con tutta probabilità il prossimo lavoro del cantante dopo il successo dell’album Bloom.
Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Take Yourself Home di Troye Sivan
Testo
I’m tired of the city
Scream if you’re with me
If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, oh, oh-oh
Sad in the summer
City needs a mother
If I’m gonna waste my time, then it’s time to go
Take yourself home
There’s nothing can’t be fixed with some honesty
How it got this dark is just beyond to me
If anyone can hear me, switch the lights
And happiness
Is right there where you lost it
When you took the bet
Counting all the losses that you can’t collect
Got everything and nothing in my life [Chorus] I’m tired of the city
Scream if you’re with me
If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, oh, oh-oh
Sad in the summer
City needs a mother
If I’m gonna waste my time, then it’s time to go
Take yourself home
Take yourself home [Verse 2] Who you really tryna be when you see your face?
Is it worth it trying to win in a losing game?
Well it’s all waiting for you
And, boy, I know you’re eager
But it just might destroy you
Destroy you, yeah [Chorus] I’m tired of the city
Scream if you’re with me
If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, oh, oh-oh
Sad in the summer
City needs a mother
If I’m gonna waste my time, then it’s time to go
Take yourself home
Take yourself home
Take yourself home
Traduzione
sono stanco della città
urlo se sei con me
se dovrò morire, moriamo in qualche posto bello
triste in estate
la città ha bisogno di una madre
se sprecherò il mio tempo, allora è tempo di andare
portati a casa
parlami
non c’è niente che non possa essere aggiustato con un po’ di onestà
come è diventato così cupo dietro di me
se qualcuno mi sentirà, spegni la luce
e felicità
è lì dove l’hai persa
quando hai fatto la scommessa
contando tutte le sconfitte che riesci a raccogliere
ho tutto e niente nella mia vita
sono stanco della città
urla se sei con me
se dovrò morire, moriamo in qualche posto bello
triste in estate
la città ha bisogno di una madre
se sprecherò il mio tempo, allora è tempo di andare
portati a casa
chi cerchi veramente di essere quando vedi la tua faccia?
ne vale la pena provare a vincere una battaglia persa?
quando sta aspettando per te
e ragazzo, lo so che sei desideroso
ma potrebbe distruggerti
distruggerti
sono stanco della città
urla se sei con me
se dovrò morire, moriamo in qualche posto bello
triste in estate
la città ha bisogno di una madre
se sprecherò il mio tempo, allora è tempo di andare
portati a casa